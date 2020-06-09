£10m investment boost for family-run Lisburn blinds firm

A major investor has ploughed £10m into Lisburn blinds manufacturer Decora as it makes plans for long-term growth.

The family-run firm has also announced the takeover of Lithuanian manufacturing partner, Domus Lumina.

It's to use the funding for expanding into European markets, mergers and acquisitions and investment in developing products.

Decora, which makes shutters and blinds, employs over 1,000 people in Lisburn and Birmingham. Chief executive, Stuart Dickson, said: "For all businesses, the past few months have been incredibly turbulent, but we are pleased to announce this positive news alongside BGF. We are fortunate to have a very robust and strong underlying business, and a brilliant and resilient team."