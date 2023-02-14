Belfast Harbour is proud to be Northern Ireland’s gateway

The city’s port says it’s committing to help firms reach out to new customers overseas as it supports the Excellence in Exporting category

Belfast Harbour is supporting the Excellence in Exporting category in the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank

As the primary gateway to Northern Ireland, and a key hub for trade, Belfast Harbour handles more than 70% of the region’s imported and exported goods transported by sea.

The 2,000 acre Harbour Estate also hosts more than five million tourist visits annually, including 1.5m ferry and cruise ship passengers.

And as the sponsor of the Excellence in Exporting Award at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank, it is important to note that more than two-thirds of what comes in and out of Northern Ireland by sea comes through Belfast Harbour — from stone for road building, to fresh produce, to products from new and emerging industries, such as gym and fitness equipment.

Belfast Harbour Estate, at the heart of the city’s Innovation District is also home to over 760 businesses, including manufacturing businesses, and innovative industries like film and media, financial and legal services, cyber security and software development companies — many of whom produce and manufacture products and services which are exported around the world.

We work closely with our customers and tenants to fulfil the exporting and entrepreneurial potential of businesses in Northern Ireland and recognise that supporting and growing our exporting businesses is important for stimulating economic growth.

In doing this, we are not only providing a gateway to trade, we are also providing a gateway to opportunity for businesses, people and communities.

Whilst we are first and foremost a port, we are much more. As a trust port that invests in our stakeholders, we are passionate about ensuring that the economic growth delivered by Belfast Harbour is mirrored in our responsible business activity and engagement with local communities.

Delivering a positive social impact is at the heart of our decision making, as we develop sustainably, protect our environment and connect communities.

Social responsibility has been embedded in Belfast Harbour’s DNA for generations.

Our significant investment each year in grassroots community engagement and local charities is just one strand of our responsible business activity in action.

In 2022, we celebrated the 175th year anniversary of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, providing an opportunity to engage with, and celebrate alongside our partner organisations and neighbouring local communities.

Belfast Harbour would encourage innovative exporting businesses across Northern Ireland to make the most of this opportunity to showcase their success and continued growth within the export markets.

We look forward to recognising and celebrating the impact and contribution of these businesses at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

Entries for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards are now open. The closing date is March 22. Click here to enter