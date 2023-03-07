How SMEs in Northern Ireland can scale up by investing in innovation

Robert McConnell, managing director at management consultancy Pinnacle Growth Group, which is supporting our Excellence in Innovation category, on the importance of new ideas in business

Northern Ireland’s SMEs are undoubtedly navigating a difficult economic landscape. Business owners or leaders aiming to scale up during these tough times may find that sourcing additional funding allows them to stimulate growth and overcome financial challenges.

Accessing funding can help to support expansion, the launch of a new product or service, or the recruitment of additional staff. It could also help to cover operating costs.

Regardless of the reason for exploring funding, it is important to understand the different types available to businesses, and how to access those that best fit your needs.

With so many different types of financial support available, you may find that a particular combination would work best for your business.

Having supported SMEs across NI, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain with business advisory services over the past five years, I know how important it is to have a funding expert fully explain the chances of success and the administration requirements.

It is also critical to have an expert define the project’s key performance indicators (KPIs) and the deliverables required to obtain the grant.

Of course, funding is only one of the tools available for driving business growth. Though it may seem counterintuitive during these difficult times, exploring innovation is also an extremely powerful way to scale your business.

Belfast Telegraph Business Awards 2023

Within a business context, innovation can be divided into three categories.

The first is product innovation, during which a new product is created or an existing one enhanced.

The second is service innovation, during which a new service is created, or an existing one improved, and the third is process innovation, during which the internal process for making or delivering products and services is refined.

Each of these activities drives improvement and can lead to higher productivity, more sales, increased profit, and greater customer satisfaction.

Businesses that hope to scale should innovate and improve on an ongoing basis, and must continue to transform their products, services, and processes to ensure their clients are satisfied, and that they remain engaged.

Entries for the 2023 Belfast

Telegraph Business Awards are now open. The closing date is March 22. To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph/businessawards/enter