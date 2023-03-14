Queen’s offers incredible support to young entrepreneurs

QUB, sponsor of the Young Businessperson of the Year in the Belfast Telegraph Business Awards, on what it can offer businesspeople as they start out

Signing up for higher education at Queen’s is not just about your degree choice.

It’s also about enjoying a unique, life-defining experience, which will equip you with the skills for a successful future.

At Queen’s, we have a range of support in place to make sure we truly invest in our students for life beyond university. Whatever their subject matter, they can sign up for a DegreePlus employability award which formally recognises extracurricular activity.

The award demonstrates to employers the students’ ability to develop key skills around communication and team work alongside their academic achievements. It sets students one step ahead in the workplace and enhances their employability.

Many successful young businesspeople start their careers at Queen’s.

Our Management School has been recognised as a world-class business school by the Small Business Charter which celebrates the impact of business schools on student entrepreneurship, small businesses and the local economy.

The School offers a wide range of opportunities for student engagement with local SMEs throughout their courses, from the William J Clinton Leadership Institute.

It offers executive education for small businesses to boost growth and enhance leadership to digital and innovation programmes, which provide greater opportunity for the up-skilling and reskilling of professionals for the changing work environment.

The School has a vital role to play in the transformation of Northern Ireland towards a more prosperous outward-looking society and in reshaping the local economy.

It also delivers innovation to local businesses through research, knowledge transfer partnerships and student consultancy projects, bringing fresh insights on business management issues.

Alongside that, the Queen’s Students’ Union Enterprise team offers incredible support to young entrepreneurs, helping them shape their business ideas, develop entrepreneurial skills and drive their business ventures forward.

They offer resources and support in the form of 1:1 mentorship, professional advice, office space, programmes and funding opportunities such as ‘QUB Dragons’ Den’, ‘InnovateHer’, and the ‘Make It Happen Fund’. The team regularly connect students into the wider start-up ecosystem in NI and beyond, supporting them in accessing external opportunities.

Over the past year, the team in SU Enterprise have supported students and recent graduates in securing over £500k in funding for their start-ups.

Talking about the support he has received from, Student Entrepreneur, Samuele Quattromano, said: “The £1000 I received from the Make it Happen Fund allowed me to get an immediate head start in turning my idea to reality.

“I was able to start developing my website and buy the equipment needed, so really, it helped finance everything I needed to start up with.

“Furthermore, I am extremely grateful for the opportunities the team at SU Enterprise have offered me and continue to offer me.”

Lucie Munier, medical student and co-founder at Insurin, a mobile app to support those with diabetes, said: "SU Enterprise have been a huge support since Insurin's inception.

“The team have constantly been on hand to respond to any requests or contacts I needed throughout my entrepreneurship journey.

“From access to early funding to connecting me with the right developers to build out our app, SU Enterprise have been invaluable to the ongoing progression of my start-up life whilst studying at Queen's.”