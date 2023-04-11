Adrian Doran: Ulster Business Next 200 continues with a strong rebound

Adrian Doran, head of corporate banking Northern Ireland, Barclays, sponsor of the Next 200, looks at this year’s list and the companies showing strong performances from right across the sectors

A quick look at the Ulster Business Next 200 reveals the good health of our leading SMEs, and the strong bounce-back that has occurred post the Covid-19 pandemic. It is noticeable that turnover rebounded strongly in 2021/22 from the first lockdown era of 2020.

Overall, turnover on this year’s list is up over 20% year-on-year, and profits are up more than 50%, which is even more impressive.

Within the list there a couple of themes which stand out. Firstly, it is no surprise that the majority of high growth companies are exporters. We know that Northern Ireland’s domestic economy is small, and for businesses to reach their full potential they invariably must export.

What’s clear is that over the past few years, increasing numbers of Northern Ireland businesses are embracing exporting. Whether that is due to the “dual-access” advantage that Northern Ireland now has, or other factors, there is no doubt that this is a trend that is providing a significant boost to many companies. Manufacturing NI recently reported around 90% of our local manufacturing sector exports outside Northern Ireland, which is a remarkable achievement.

Secondly, there are a number of sectoral trends which stand out. As noted above, manufacturing continues to catch the eye, with continued strong growth from many companies in this sector. Names such as Uni-trunk, Denroy, Telestack, Smiley Monroe and CDE Global continue to post impressive growth.

Many of our local construction firms are also enjoying better times after a challenging few years during the pandemic. As well as mainstream construction firms, in recent years, Northern Ireland has developed a cluster of high growth specialist fit-out companies. Names such as Portview and 3 Interiors each more than doubled their turnover, while others such as MAC Group and the Specialist Group are also seeing strong growth.

Companies that sell into the construction supply chain also fared well – for instance one of our own clients, Camden Group, which manufactures uPVC windows for sale across the UK and Ireland, reported turnover up nearly a third. Likewise, door manufacturer Trade Mouldings, Tobermore Concrete, Keystone Lintels and Murdock Builders Merchants all performed really well.

Finally, the role of private equity in stimulating growth in our SMEs is worthy of highlighting – companies such as O&S Doors, Uform, Braidwater and McAvoy Group are just some of the names reaping the benefits of the accelerated growth that private equity can help bring. Recent data from Experian highlighted that 2022 was a record year for PE deals in Northern Ireland, which bodes well for the continued growth of the Next 200 companies in the coming years. Barclays’ own Sustainable Impact Capital fund has invested in two NI companies in the past year – Responsible and MOF Technologies are two leading-edge pioneers in sustainability, and will hopefully feature in this list in years to come.

At Barclays we are proud to have several of our clients feature on the Ulster Business Next 200 list. As one of the leading corporate banks in the UK, we know first-hand the benefits that a leading bank can bring to fast-track our clients’ growth, whether that is tapping into our latest digital banking technology, our trade finance capabilities, or bringing our deep industry expertise and connections. We look forward to playing our role in supporting the Next 200 in the coming years.