Analysis: The latest Bank of England interest rate rise could push some borrowers to financial turmoil

The latest Bank of England interest rate rise could push some mortgage lenders to financial turmoil

This is certainly not quite where we thought we’d all be in terms of interest rates this soon in 2023.

Indications just a few weeks ago suggested that a 4.5% rate could be where we topped out.

But with a sizeable 0.5% to 5% today, that figure has been blown out of the way. And markets suggest it may not stop there.

Putting things into context, reference to this being a win and lose situation – a lose for those with mortgages and a ‘win’ for savers is disingenuous. The loss is far greater than the ‘win’.

Thousands will take to mortgage calculators online or call their bank or building society to find out what the latest hike will mean for any variable lending, or the potential rate they could be faced with when remortgaging in the coming weeks and months.

And either way, it’s unlikely to be good news. While the variable options – whether discounted or tracker – have been gradually creeping up, those emerging from rates in and around the 2% mark are likely to be greeted with a figure, even for fixed, of upwards of 5.5% or beyond.

That sizeable change obviously has equally sizeable consequences in regards to mortgage repayments.

Many have been through this before in pre-recessionary days. But it’s nonetheless stark and something which households will have to factor into their spending and budgeting.

Take someone on a £200,000 25-year mortgage. They could be paying as little as £850 a month on a cheaper rate of around 2%.

But pushing that to 6% on a potential remortgage could see than soar by almost 50% to close to £1,300.

This gets more pointed when people are borrowing at the top of their affordability. Pre-2008 that extended lending – and of course the huge drop in the value of properties – led to a situation where many people were unable to make their payments, and loan to value had effectively dropped off the map.

If, for example, £850 a month is reasonably as much as you or your household could afford, then a 50% jump could turn that into a serious financial concern.

Official data has shown that inflation was stuck at 8.7% in May.

So, has the Bank of England lost control on inflation in the UK as one economist has already suggested?

It appears in terms of monetary policy it’s very much a one way street regarding the economic levers which can and are being pulled.

Clarity is needed from the Bank of England in terms of where interest rates could ultimately end up and a greater focus is required from Westminster if we’re to avoid economic turmoil for many right across Northern Ireland and beyond.