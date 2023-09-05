Barclay Bounce: the new business mobile tariff giving customers unlimited flexibility

With a goal of transforming traditional business communications, Barclay Communications is introducing its newest solution, ‘Barclay Bounce’. It’s a flexible mobile solution which gives Barclay customers the ability to swap between any of the four major UK networks, all while in contract and all on one single bill

Flexibility is key when it comes to delivering top-tier telecoms products to businesses and organisations right across the sectors.

Barclay Communications now introduces its new business tariff came into fruition – Barclay Bounce – after reaching out to its current mobile customers to better understand their needs.

The research presented Barclay Communications with the majority of customers wanting stronger and more reliable network coverage, while some raised concerns over additional or unexpected roaming charges across all the major networks. A significant number of customers expressed an interest in having more control over their mobile account and clearer invoicing for internal management.

Ulster Business caught up with Barclay Communications founder and managing director, Britt Megahey, alongside sales director John Roulston, to learn more about how this latest product would benefit NI businesses.

“Flexibility traditionally isn’t a word closely associated with telecoms, especially in terms of contracts and networks”, Britt Megahey says. “Barclay Bounce is aiming to change that.

“It’s one tariff with one bill, that allows businesses to switch between any of the four major UK networks – O2, Vodafone, EE and Three, depending on coverage or business needs.”

“We listened to our customers,” John Roulston says. “Regular feedback from businesses has been instrumental to our growth and success and it’s something we really value.

“If the past 27 years in telecoms has taught us anything, it’s that one size doesn’t necessarily fit all. It’s seldom that we engage with companies where one network is right for everyone.

“We wanted to provide a way for customers to utilise multiple networks depending on their needs. For example, 20% of employees could be on Vodafone, 20% on EE and the remaining 60% on O2. Giving ability for customers to ‘bounce’ between networks mid-contract should their business requirements change.

“Particular networks provide inclusive roaming data, which is beneficial for those who regularly travel, while others may have better coverage in a particular area. Each network has its strengths and many in different areas. Some have wider 5G rollout, some have more international and European agreements, while some simply have improved infrastructure in remote areas.

“It’s about giving customers as much flexibility as possible while maintaining streamlined processes for the business.”

Barclay Communications operates across a range of communication offerings, with mobile at its heart, alongside a hosted landline solution, its field service software, WorkPal and additional IT products and management.

The business is known for its efforts in transforming the telecoms space after its bid to end fixed landline auto renewals in 2021. Britt believes this fresh outlook on telecom contracts will further enhance its customer experience.

“Being an independent provider and building strong relationships with the UK networks has allowed us to put this together”, Britt says.

“Our new customer portal puts the customer back in control of their account. They now have access to make changes whenever they want, view invoices online, change usernames, add or update spend caps, increase data pools right through to being able to request additional assistance from our dedicated support team.

“We believe we are the first to market this type of product. It was developed in-house which adds to its strength – we’ve tailored it to answer the needs of customers and invested significantly to make it simple and robust.”

The mobile industry has seen significant change in how consumers utilise services. It has been a driving force within the business economy to stay relevant and provide a solution that meets the needs of the buyer.

Britt gives an example of how the new offering will benefit users. “If a member of staff is travelling to Europe and requires a lot of roaming data, then a network such as O2 may work better for them – as O2 provides no daily charge in Europe. Similarly, if an employee moves house or a business relocates and the coverage on their existing network is poor, then we can swap them to a network with better coverage in that area.”

“We work independently and directly with the different networks”, John says. “This allows us to be creative and set the price – we’ve negotiated hard to enable a strong price point, and one that’s competitive. Bounce is not only flexible but extremely competitive.”

The product targets SMEs, large enterprises, and public sector organisations alike.

“It’s completely user friendly”, Britt says. “Smaller businesses need more flexibility as the market changes and large organisations that are managing hundreds of connections require greater levels of control.

“People hate being tied down and not having ability to change if needed, whether it’s being tied to a single network, data restrictions or unable to prevent additional charges. Barclay Bounce helps to solve these problems all under one bill.”

Around 50% of mobile users currently do not have an inclusive roaming option or bundle when abroad and in the past year a quarter of British travellers have been subjected to roaming charges averaging £262 per person.

John says: “It’s easy to see where users’ frustrations are coming from. It’s our job to alleviate these for our customers so they have the best possible experience every time.

“Customers have always been and will continue to be our priority, bringing real value and creativity to the market is something we are very proud to deliver.”

Barclay Communications also continues to expand its 150,000+ connections with deep-rooted relationships with companies such as Tayto, the Welsh Parliament, Cancer Focus and the University of Cambridge.

With a head office in Belfast it provides services throughout Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England with customers also now in the USA and Cayman Islands.

And it’s continuing to see “impressive growth” right across the business, Britt says.

“Mobile continues to see year-on-year net growth, which is something we really value. However a lot of our recent growth is coming from the fixed line part of our business.”

There’s also significant progress across the IT part of the business with its managed service products based throughout Northern Ireland and beyond.

“We’ve seen a huge amount of interest in security, maintenance, management and support – a cradle to grave approach from an IT perspective,” John says.

“Customer mobile, connectivity and land line solutions are now deeply bedded in their IT infrastructure. With the emergence of more readily available and faster speeds, solutions such as VoIP, Microsoft Teams and really robust wi-fi solutions to name a few – our IT team have added over 350 customers in the past 12 months, as either solely their IT team or in addition to businesses current team, such as one-off projects.”

And looking at the performance of the economy in general, Britt says Barclay Communications remains a bellwether for Northern Ireland’s wider business sector.

Looking ahead, John says the important things businesses still need to consider in the telecoms sector is the switch-off of traditional copper-based landline systems to a modern digital network by 2025.

“The old analogue infrastructure affects a wide range of areas, not just what you regard as your traditional landline system. Traditional copper lines can manage businesses lifts or alarm lines. In other instances businesses have multiple bills for products some aren’t even aware what they are for. We offer a free audit to help provide information for customers to make an informed decision.”

And on the new Barclay Bounce product, Britt says it’s set to be a game changer in the B2B telecoms sector here.

“It’s unique in the marketplace, mobile is a mature market but it doesn’t have to be stagnant, we think it will give the organisational buyer complete control and a bit more comfort,” he says.