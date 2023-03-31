Breitling Superocean Heritage 44: making a big and bold statement

Breitling’s Superocean Heritage 44 brings forth a bold and impressive piece of watchmaking, alongside decades of dive watch history. John Mulgrew spends a week with one of the Swiss watchmaker’s most striking timepieces

The first time I saw what is certainly one of Breitling’s most identifiable and striking watches was on the wrist of Russell Crowe.

The actor actually talked about his choice to wear a Superocean Heritage Chronograph 44, playing the role of the mayor in the 2013 film Broken City, while helping plug an auction for part of his collection.

“I just thought that character should have something at some stage in the film which really popped… you can definitely see it when I’m wearing it and it really pops,” he says.

Breitling’s Superocean Heritage II Chronograph fits into the overall line alongside the non-Heritage models and the smaller Heritage non-chronograph models which feature more compact case sizes and forgo the extra complication.

There’s certainly no doubt this is a sizeable piece and wrist presence is certainly strong. The 44mm case sits well on a 7.25 inch wrist and the lugs don’t add too much extra size.

It boasts a clear and chunky black ceramic uni-directional bezel with an atypical lume dot at 12. The dial itself is a flat matt black which keeps things balanced alongside an entirely polished case and bracelet.

The chronograph sub-dials sit at 12, six and nine with the day/date window at three alongside the logo, Breitling text and ‘Superocean Chronometer’. There’s a fair bit going on towards the right side of the dial, especially alongside the two pushers.

Breitling’s chunky and polished sword hands are complemented by a thin chronograph seconds hand.

Inside that polished case back is the Breitling 13 calibre movement, which keeps things accurate and ticking away with a 48-hour power reserve.

It’s around 15.6mm thick so there’s some heft when on the wrist but it all feels reasonably balanced, despite the case size and overall dimensions. The sapphire crystal is fairly flat and the bezel sits slightly higher than the case.

The pushers have a satisfying resistance and click, while the piece overall has a 200 metre water resistance rating.

I had a cheap and cheerful third party version of a mesh-style bracelet for a Hamilton Khaki which I still own to this day. This Breitling version is certainly in a different ballpark.

It’s a very pretty thing – polished throughout with a mirror finish Breitling buckle and clasp with micro-adjustment.

Overall, it’s extremely comfortable and something which can help throw in a bit of variety in a world of brushed steel links, black or brown leather straps.

There’s a lot to like about this iteration of Breitling’s ever-expanding Superocean range, and popular Heritage models, harking back to some of its offerings from the 1950s.

There of course remains serious heritage (lowercase this time) with Breitling as both a Swiss stalwart and equally in terms of dive watch pedigree – with the first Superocean, then housed in a 39mm case, released in 1957.

This is a more modern and well-finished version of something which started out, alongside its equally or better-known nautical peers, as a tool to be used. It’s a statement piece which also sets itself apart from the brushed Superocean range – combining that polished punch, case size and history to make it something certainly impressive.

But as with much of Breitling’s range, there are many options available here – the Chronograph alone comes in several colours, with a gold version, while there are also non-chronograph versions and the smaller Heritage 57 range which could suit smaller wrists.

