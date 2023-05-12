Stephanie McEvoy’s start-up business Farming Carbon is aiming to help businesses from across the sectors improve their sustainability credentials, and it’s doing so with assistance from the Ulster Bank Accelerator

Playing your part in tackling climate change and flexing your sustainability credentials has never been more important for businesses of all shapes and sizes across Northern Ireland.

And Stephanie McEvoy’s environmental start-up is aiming to assist in improving their ESG (environmental, social and governance) and sustainability credentials.

Farming Carbon delivers ESG services – from strategy and consultancy, to the delivery of locally impactful environmental and social projects.

It delivers resources that help business to tender for “public projects and are brokers for social value as per the Social Value Unit NI”.

The company has just finished planting 5,500 native species trees across 15 farms, creating habitats, and protecting the local resources at those farms.

Business Showcase with Ulster Bank: Planting the ESG seed for businesses across Northern Ireland

“We provide ESG services, from strategy and consultancy right through to impactful environmental and social projects,” Stephanie says.

“It’s about getting buy-in from the farming community about it being part of the solution for climate change and regenerative farming.

“For businesses, we’re offering a really valuable ESG option for them. Rather than paying to plant trees, [with us] you know you are making a difference in the rural community and that those trees, every business we work with sponsors a tree planting, and we tell them how many of which trees are in there, what the carbon sequestration is likely to be over the next 100 years and the biodiversity impact of that as well.

“They get a really valuable resource which they can share with their customers.”

Farming Carbon works with companies from across the sectors, including those for which their environmental credentials could be key to their success in areas such as procurement.

“Different businesses do it for different reasons, but it’s mostly about that ESG and sustainability conversation – with stakeholders, employees or customers,” she says.

It works with firms across the sectors, including IT, finance and electronics.

“We typically work with businesses which are conscious of their ESG. If they have shareholders or bidding for public procured projects. Those are core verticals.”

Farming Carbon is one of the many start-ups availing of the Ulster Bank Accelerator programme. It’s something Stephanie says has been a huge boon to the start-up.

“The Accelerator has been really cool,” she says. “As an entrepreneur working on my own a lot of the time, it’s really nice to be in the room with people who are having that same experience.

“The support from the team has been brilliant. John Ferris and Gabi Burnside are always keeping us in the loop for any events, for example.

“It’s really nice. I spend so much time in the business and really trying to get the work done that it’s difficult to keep on top of what’s happening out in the market. That part is really valuable.

“There’s also the introduction to people and other organisations… you’re really feeling part of the entrepreneurial side of business.”

Stephanie says her goal is to scale the business – of which the wider industry is expanding by around 35% a year – while the firm has just secured key funding to take the next step forward.

Farmers’ efforts to get future fit on display at Balmoral

By Cormac McKervey, head of agriculture, Ulster Bank

Once again, the very best of our local food and agriculture sector was on display at this year’s Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank. Taking place over four days, the now world-class event shines a spotlight on the strength of our farming industry and the many growers and producers who contribute to its success.

It was difficult to predict what the atmosphere would be like ahead of this year’s event. This has been an unduly challenging time for farmers who in the last 18 months alone have had to contend with rising inflation, a cost of living crisis, fuel and food prices at record highs, and the continued impact of the war in Ukraine.

What I found however, as I toured the showgrounds, was the resilience of farmers was once again coming to the fore, and rather than focusing on the more difficult aspects of the role, many were keen to discuss how they might future-proof their agricultural businesses and prepare for the future.

In many ways, this is a direct response to spiralling costs and other inflationary pressures, which have made it much harder to run a farming business. Labour shortages and a high cost base have resulted in some farmers selling their produce for less than it costs to produce, especially when it comes to eggs and pork. But again, it’s clear that some farmers are taking action to make sure they can rise to these challenges.

One way this can be done is by using greener energy solutions to reduce input costs and by looking for ways to farm more sustainably. Exploring new technologies which can help farms to run more efficiently is another key strategy for farm businesses and I was impressed by the innovation and drive of the many entrepreneurs such as Steph from Farming Carbon, I had the chance to engage with and learn more from throughout the show.

Put simply, sustainable farming has become a priority. Customers are putting pressure on agri-businesses to up their sustainable credentials and there is a growing risk that those who don’t may be left behind and lose business.

So, what actions can farmers take to get future fit? While it does involve an upfront spend, investing in new equipment and green technology can go a long way to reducing costs in the longer term. We are supporting customers through green loans and green asset financing to install solar panels, or upgrade to automated milking, feeding, and cleaning technology. All with funding options to spread the initial upfront cost.

We hear a lot of calls for farmers to become more efficient but from spending four successful days at the Balmoral Show and meeting hundreds of farmers it seems to me that they have already taken the steps required to stay ahead of the game.