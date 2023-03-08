Cartier de Santos: history and technology ensure classic pedigree

There are few watches with the level of history of the Cartier de Santos in the market today. John Mulgrew spends a week with the pioneering classic steel sports watch following a visit to Lunn’s in Belfast city centre

At the turn of the 20th century, a Brazilian aviator by the name of Alberto Santos-Dumont called upon the expertise of a friend – Louis Cartier. As a pilot, he needed something practical and wearable – the pocket watch no longer sufficed.

Cut to more than a century later and the modern iteration of the Cartier de Santos retains much of that initial DNA, housed in a larger case and sporting design and technological advancements it belies its still reasonably classical styling.

It sits at the somewhat dressier end of the luxury sports watch market. It’s a bold, yet compact package which brings forth classic styling, from Roman numerals encircling the dial, to rivets around the bezel and bracelet and iconic blue stone embedded in the crown.

This larger model comes with a steel bracelet and blue calfskin strap with deployant clasp, alongside the in-house automatic calibre 1847-MC movement.

The blue dial version has a deep, rich hue, which pops in brighter surroundings, while the case and bezel are striking – a mixture of mirror polished finishing, subtle brushing and those recognisable steel rivets.

On wrist, it sits very well and nothing feels off balance. It’s comfortable and certainly one which will have no trouble with cuffs, sitting a little over 9mm in case thickness.

Numerals are bold and striking, but not over the top – sword-shaped hands make everything readable and fairly clear. Hands are clean and the date is subtle at the six o’clock position, far from overwhelming the dial.

Fit and finish is predictably as clean and tidy as you’d expect on a Cartier at this price.

This is a powerful looking piece from most angles. It’s a formal piece but with a chunkier case size (in the world of traditionally smaller Cartiers) meaning it works in a variety of landscapes.

The dark blue dial has a very subtle sunburst to it and brighter conditions certainly bring out the colour.

Moving on to what is the star of the show – the bracelet and link system. Other manufacturers have tried their own proprietary systems over the years, but the majority of even the highest end of watchmakers, or those pushing the technological boat out, tend to only go as far as something like quick release bars.

Cartier has invested significant time in its ‘Smartlink’ and ‘QuickSwitch’ system. The former is a true imaginative step forward in resizing bracelets. Typically, a push pin or screw pin system requires a couple of tools and a bit of time. This forgoes that. Instead, the changeable links have a flush rounded rectangular button – almost imperceptible to the eye – which, with a gentle push will eject the link pin. You can then take a link out, reattach the bracelet and resize the piece.

Even more useful is the ‘QuickSwitch’ system. Turning over the head of the watch you’ll find where the bracelet end link meets the case, and a small inset button. With a light press the bracelet will come away with little force. It snaps back on just as easily.

This makes changing between the bracelet and blue leather strap a 20 second job which can be done by almost anyone. It does mean you’ll be using Cartier straps from now on, but this isn’t a watch you’re going to be wearing on a NATO any time soon anyway.

The bracelet itself is riveted with polished screws and fully brushed, including the sides of the links. That helps to temper what is quite a shiny piece on wrist.

The crown is a balanced size and sits neatly in crown guards with the protruding blue crystal which is found on the majority of Cartier releases.

A second accompanying blue strap works well at showcasing a more subdued version of the piece, with a soft blue leather and lighter blue stitching, a deployant clasp and Cartier buckle. It’s a different hue to the dial but complements the whole piece well.

You need only take a look in your local Cartier store or online to see the myriad of Santos options available, from smaller, more traditional options to cheaper quartz versions and more modern interpretations featuring PVD coatings.

