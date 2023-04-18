FinTrU: Belfast financial outsourcing firm heading towards 1,500 staff

FinTrU – 192

Just six years ago Darragh McCarthy told this business journalist of his ambitious plans to grow his financial outsourcing business to a 1,000-strong company in a handful of years.

In the years since, that ambition has been more than realised – FinTrU now boasting a workforce in excess of 1,200 with sites across Ireland, the UK and now in to Portugal.

FinTru works with some of the world’s biggest investment banks and has continued on a substantial upwards trajectory.

It comes in at the number 192 spot in this year’s Next 200 list with a turnover of £29.7m, according to accounts for FinTrU Ltd ending December 2021.

During that period it posted pre-tax profits of £4.2m.

In October last year it was revealed the firm was growing its international reach and opening a base in Porto and creating 500 new roles. It’s been approved as a project of national strategic interest by Portugal’s Institute for Employment and Vocational Training (IEFP).

It’s understood the 500 new roles are to be created in the next five years.

The company broke the 1,000 employee mark earlier in 2022 and also announced it would be setting up another new base, this time in Letterkenny, creating around 300 jobs.

FinTrU works with tier one investment banks across the globe, offering services such as regulation, legal, compliance and know your customer (KYC).

“As FinTrU continues to grow its international investment bank client portfolio, we see this expansion of our global footprint as a very important step in our company journey,” Darragh McCarthy, speaking at the time, said.

Founder Darragh McCarthy, who hails from Co Cork, began his financial life on the trading floors of London and New York, and formerly worked for Morgan Stanley.

He incorporated German into his degree, studying at University College Dublin, as a means of getting into burgeoning European markets.

And his first exposure to finance was with an options firm in Frankfurt. He then came back to UCD and wanted to work in investment banking. In 1994, he started working with investment banking giant Morgan Stanley in London.

During his almost 20 years with the firm, Darragh was working in sales, spending a lot of his time selling to German clients.

He was also chief operating officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He set up FinTrU at the end of 2013.

Since then, the job announcements and wins have followed. In February this year FinTru announced it was creating 300 new jobs as part of a major £20m investment in its Londonderry base.

The firm, which has its main office in Belfast, could double the size of its Derry workforce to around 600 by 2027.

That latest expansion will eventually see FinTrU growing its workforce to around 1,500 staff.

“It’s a significant step which will see FinTrU grow to over 1,500 employees in Northern Ireland and significantly increase our competitiveness, catapulting us into a new era of business growth,” Darragh said.

“FinTrU is celebrating its 10th birthday in 2023 and the north west holds a special place in the heart of our business. Since making our first investment in Derry in 2018, we have been blown away by the talent and were able to surpass our initial jobs target one year ahead of schedule.

“Following the announcement of our Letterkenny site last year, our newest investment is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to develop and champion the north west region and our staff who have helped us to grow here.

“Invest NI has been a vital partner in enabling our impressive growth to date and also in securing the long-term sustainability of our operations in both Derry and Belfast.”