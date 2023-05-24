Ford Explorer EV: German engineering meets American style

The Explorer is the first in a wave of new electric vehicles from Ford. Many customers were surprised when the Blue Oval announced it was stopping production of the best selling Fiesta range and this is the first in a line of new models.

Engineered and built in Germany, features include a SYNC Move2 supersized movable touchscreen and connected infotainment system with audio tailored to the interior, wireless app integration and advanced driver assistance technology.

Adventure styled design and combined storage of 450 litres in five-seat mode help Ford’s newest electric vehicle look capable of going anywhere. The 17-litre console between driver and front-seat passenger can hold a 15-inch laptop, combining with a private locker behind the touchscreen and hands-free accessible boot space.

The futuristic exterior styling is matched by a modern interior with premium materials and features such as sculpted sporty seats and a sophisticated soundbar not usually seen in family vehicles. All this comes together with the ability to fast charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes on a superfast charger.

At the forefront of Ford’s electric vehicle charge, the Explorer is the company’s first electric vehicle to be built at scale in the new Ford Cologne EV Campus in Germany. Ford in Europe is committed to offering an all-electric portfolio of passenger vehicles by 2030.

Charging can be quick and easy, whether en route or at home. The Explorer can help find the most convenient charging points on the road. Charging at home can be scheduled to use cheaper electricity and energy tariffs, where available, and to deliver a full battery and pre-warmed cabin for early starts.

The Explorer also offers a raft of features to ensure drivers and passengers are as refreshed and ready to go when they have reached their destination as when they set out. Comfort-boosting standard specification includes heated front seats and steering wheel, a massaging driver’s seat and climate control that allows driver and front passenger to choose their own temperature. Even returning to the crossover is made simple with standard keyless entry and hands-free power tailgate that means owners can access the boot if their arms are filled using a simple kicking motion beneath the rear bumper.

Advanced driver assistance systems include, for the first time on a Ford in Europe, assisted lane change for smoothly and safely changing lanes at the push of an indicator stalk, and clear exit assist that provides warnings of approaching cyclists before opening doors in busy town centres.

Available in two highly specified versions – Select and Premium – the new all-electric Explorer can be ordered later this year.