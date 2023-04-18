From Adidas to The World Cup: when organisations get branding wrong

Brand disasters aren’t limited to small-time operations. In recent months some of the world’s most recognised names have experienced image nosedives that have cost some reputational hit, and in the worst-case scenario loss of market share, writes Emma Deighan

There was significant backlash to FIFA's decision to host the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Despite having huge teams of specialists in-house, big brand disasters show us that no name is immune from a marketing faux pas.

Center Parcs, designer Balenciaga, Adidas and the Fifa World Cup were among the top-tier brands which suffered some negative PR in 2022 alone.

Center Parcs’ decision to turf out its guests on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as a mark of respect backfired, while Balenciaga’s snail-like pace at responding to and taking ownership of its bondage bear children’s ad campaign.

The brand went on to suffer a 7% decline in comparable fourth-quarter results.

Fifa’s decision to host the World Cup in Qatar, a country infamous for its prohibition of same-sex relationships, and alleged labour rights abuse during the construction of World Cup infrastructure faced a backlash of controversy.

Then there was Adidas’ affiliation with artist Kanye West, or Ye, which went sour after the rapper’s social media posts were deemed offensive along with controversial and antisemitic comments.

The brand fired the ambassador and is reportedly looking at its first annual operating loss in more than three decades this year, mostly because it may have to write off its entire Yeezy-branded range.

The latter events are evidence that even the most rehearsed can suffer setbacks.

Nicola Bothwell, a fellow of The Chartered Institute of Marketing and boss of NB Chartered Communications has a lengthy career in managing brands and reputations including spending a decade in television PR.

“Brands should always have a set of strong goals and values and stick to them irrespective of what’s going on in the world,” she says. “Hark back to those values every time a decision is being made and be very careful not to get carried along with the groundswell of public opinion which is felt so much more today due to social media.

“High emotions surrounding big events, which was the case with the Center Parcs’ brand controversy, is an example of how being swayed too much can damage a brand. Stick to your values and be true to them is a basic guideline.”

Nicola, who can count Walkers among her past clients, believes the immediacy of news and events has placed more pressure on brands and our increased access to celebrity thoughts and actions presents challenges when companies pair up with ambassadors as was the case with Kanye West and Adidas.

“When sourcing an ambassador a brand really needs to prepare to protect and carefully consider the person’s reputation and their fit with the brand. The immediacy of events good and bad can force any brand onto the world stage, in a matter of seconds.”

Maeve Finnegan is managing director of marketing agency Mitso. “In the instance of Ye, there’s no doubt that his ‘go against the grain’ attitude and self-proclaimed ‘genius’ was part of Adidas’ initial attraction to the rapper but these traits also screamed volatility and potential to backfire down the line,” she says.

“I think in the age of celebrity collaborations and influence marketing it’s easy to go for the obvious public figures who have a big following and a sense of clout, however brands really should think carefully about the length of these collaborations, the future vision for the brand and undertake their own vetting of any potential collaborators before jumping in with both feet.”

When mistakes are made, as in the case of Balenciaga, ownership is paramount, Nicola says.

“The scapegoat is not a popular move, at least not in the court of public opinion which is initially how Balenciaga handled the controversy. Speed is also of the essence in this case with messaging that could promote damage limitation. Where there is a delay it just serves to create space for conspiracy theories and the spread of inaccurate information. Get your story straight and own up.”

Janet McKay of Janet McKay PR says the immediate response is crucial, but that doesn’t have to mean it’s the only response.

She has been working with brands including construction giants and actors over the past 30 years.

“When a crisis hits, brands can feel a pressure to respond instantly with as much information as possible,” she says. “However, accuracy is important and establishing the facts can take some time.

“Public reassurance is essential, so from a communications perspective, the first immediate step is to issue a holding statement. This should indicate that the brand is aware of the issue, investigating or working with relevant authorities and outline the measures that are being put in place to mitigate any associated risk.

“An incident response team should discuss communication updates that provide additional information or signposts as to when this information will be available. These updates can then be issued and they feed the thirst for knowledge and help to avoid misinformation gaining traction on the rumour mill.”

And in the era of opinions everywhere, a brand has never been more vulnerable when political and social events dominate feeds and headlines, is there a moral obligation for a brand to respond to events that impact its customers? Or should sales take priority over sentiment?

“As a public figure, brand or organisation, engaging in public discourse, while overtly a good thing, requires proper thought and consideration. You have the potential to really drive change and mobilise your followers or customers, but you need to be prepared to lead by example,” Maeve says. “The public is savvy to vague and placating statements – they expect real action and they won’t hesitate to call you out if you fall short.”

She warned that jumping on the back of global events could be seen as inauthentic.

“If you are going to publicly respond to global events, first consider your true commitment to the issue.”

Janet says: “In terms of whether or not brands should be speaking about political issues, I think that ultimately that depends on the ethos of the brand. For example, take environmental issues, in certain contexts, this could be political but for specific businesses, this is what bonds them with their customers.

“If a brand is going to speak out about an issue, they need to be very clear about their position and they need to have a good understanding of the issue, which includes knowing about relevant research, being across the latest developments and having an insight into associated nuances.”

Nicola says: “In many cases, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t but again it comes down to ethics and core values. Always reference them and almost always you won’t go wrong. Being disingenuous about a cause or an event can often come off worse than silence.”