How solving Northern Ireland’s workplace gender imbalance could help tackle skills shortages

There are skills gaps and shortfalls across a wide range of professions and skilled trades here, but addressing the deafening gender imbalance in many of them could be part of the solution, writes Emma Deighan

Progress is being made in narrowing the gender gap across various sectors, albeit with varying degrees of success but there remains a substantial amount of work to be done at school level and among a generation of mothers who want to re-enter the workforce confidently if we are to effectively address existing skill gaps and fulfil essential roles.

PwC’s most recent Women in Work Index, 2023, says that a persistent national pay gap of 14% between men and women, ‘the motherhood penalty’ and underemployment of women, slower career progression after childbirth, as well as costly childcare, are keeping a huge part of our workforce out of the workplace.

More positively it reveals that Northern Ireland has the smallest gender pay gap (only 5% in NI versus 14.4% UK-wide), and a higher female full-time employment rate than most (the third best across the UK at 64%). However, it has the lowest female labour force participation rate (70%) of all nations and regions in the UK (74.6% UK-wide).

Women in Business (WIB) has responded to the pressures facing mothers in particular by launching ‘Timely Careers’ a recruitment site that features roles for women specifically looking to work part-time work permanently or as a first step in returning to work.

Timely Careers went live earlier this year as a social enterprise and part of the WIB Group. It is a free support service for women returning to work which and includes job posts spanning a wide range of industries.

Roseann Kelly, chief executive of WIB said: “The employment rate for females in NI has been consistently lower than for males over the past 10 years. For many women full-time work is simply not a realistic option, yet it is still often difficult to find skilled part-time jobs, careers and opportunities that respect the other commitments and demands in their lives.

“Career planning and peer support groups form an integral part of Timely Careers to ensure that women receive the right support needed to upskill, network and ultimately find a job that works for them and matches their skills and experience.”

Six months on from its launch she says the service has been “very well received by both users and the businesses which we work closely with to promote their job openings”.

“This is a solution not only for women in NI but for organisations who are looking for a specific set of skills to fulfil their job vacancies. We have eight founding partners: Deloitte, Danske Bank, Allstate, Fibrus, Hughes Insurance, NIE Networks, Herbert Smith Freehills and Version 1, which post their part-time, term-time, and job-share roles on the platform. Already 700 women have signed up to the platform and it is only continuing to grow, bringing more partners on board and expanding the sectors which are advertising their jobs,” she says.

Lynn Carvill, chief executive of Women’sTec, the largest training provider for women in traditionally male-dominated trades in Northern Ireland, says a talent pipeline for trades most at risk “is staring us right in the face”.

“The way the labour market is right now there needs to be more of a focus on women; women whose children have grown up, or women who lack the confidence to get into the workforce at all. That’s where our resources are.

“There’s this misconception that these women are doing nothing when they are doing lots of things. They’re parents and they’re carers and they often feel isolated but they have skills and it’s about empowering them to use those skills.”

Women’sTec has been supporting women for the past 25 years, giving them the time and space to develop their confidence so that they can take on challenges and fill those gaps in the marketplace.

Lynn calls it a “holistic approach” that affords women “a safe space to explore skills they might never have tried before, skills such as carpentry, plumbing, tiling or electrics”.

She says educating women about their options in the working world is still outdated and a shift in how we address and inform young women before they leave education is key.

“One thing that is quite surprising in 2023, is that girls in school are still not offered the option of careers in the likes of construction. They believe that, if they are not following the academic route, their only options are in beauty, hairdressing or childcare, which are far more precarious jobs, and lower paid.”

A rate card supplied by Women’sTec went on to validate her point, with joinery salaries here sitting at 30% more than a childcare salary while electricians are almost 40% better paid than hairdressers.

“The simplicity is making sure that girls in all schools know that there are options in construction and that specific jobs aren’t just for boys. It’s about a will to teach them about salaries and job security, roles that are less precarious but there are resources needed to do that.”

Women’sTec already has an initiative #notjustforboys, which works with schools and employers to create training opportunities and employability pathways for females in non-traditional sectors.

Lynn adds that women in rural areas are particularly disadvantaged when it comes to access training opportunities that allow them to delve into the world of construction and other likewise trades, which is why Women’sTec is embarking on a number of rural initiatives too.

“There are skills gaps out there and the opportunity is staring us in the face. We should be looking at women and informing and supporting them into careers like this.

“It’s about creating a pipeline. People will go where there is work, where conditions are better, where pay is good and you can see that with a lot of our tradespeople who are working across the water and down south. We need to be strategic about opening the pipeline, and letting girls know about these careers.”

Roseann says: “One thing to remember is that the change required to balance the workforce is not just a woman’s issue, it is a human issue. We all have a stake in creating a world where women can achieve their potential and lead with confidence and strength; it is in the best interest of all of us. Let us continue to work together to break down barriers and shatter the glass ceilings that hold women back. We need to create a world where women’s voices are heard and their leadership valued, where they too sit at the table. An inclusive economy is crucial for the success of NI not only on a financial level but a social one too.”

Speaking about PwC’s most recent Women in Work Index, Cat McCusker, regional market leader at PwC Northern Ireland, said: “While it is positive that the outcomes for women once they enter the labour market in Northern Ireland – in terms of pay and secure full-time jobs – are much better than other regions, the fact remains that a lower proportion of working-age women enter the labour market here in the first place.

“Looking forward, this means there are likely to be significant ‘hidden pockets’ of talent in NI – including women who have not been active in the labour market. We need to consider how we can revitalise our working population by getting more women and men into the workforce here in the first place. This is a question of equity but also a pertinent economic issue as NI faces labour and skill shortages.”

She says childcare costs must be addressed as a matter of urgency with both the business sector and government collaborating, adding that increased inflation coupled with high childcare costs are pricing many mothers out of the talent market.