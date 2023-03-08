Is the UK tumbling down the tax competitiveness table?

With corporation tax in Northern Ireland set to double the Republic’s 12.5% from April and one top business chief warning that as a result the UK will tumble down the competitiveness table, companies are calling for a reappraisal of our tax regime, writes Pavel Barter

When AstraZeneca announced its decision in early February to invest in a $400m in a new high-end manufacturing facility in Ireland, the UK business industry released a collective groan.

In a call to reporters, the pharmaceutical company’s chief executive revealed the UK’s “discouraging” rate swung the deal for the Republic. The decision highlighted, in particular, the discrepancy between opportunities for investment in Northern Ireland versus the Republic.

According to Andrew Webb, chief economist with Grant Thornton Ireland, AstraZeneca’s decision illustrates “the potential downside of punitive tax rates and the differential between our corporation tax rate and Ireland”.

“We have major competitiveness issues. We lag behind on major economic measures: productivity being one. When we look south, we see an economy that is showing resilience and strength. A key part of that is their low corporation tax rate.”

Now the differential is about to widen further. On April 1, 2023, Northern Ireland’s corporation tax rate is set to rise from 19% to 25% in line with the rest of the UK. In so doing, it will double the 12.5% rate in the Republic, potentially making NI a less attractive destination for potential investors. Angela McGowan, director of CBI NI, told Ulster Business the “widening of the corporation gap between NI and the Republic of Ireland remains an important concern for local businesses, as they continue to face fierce competition from lower taxed competitors south of the border”.

The rate will solely affect businesses that generate profits of over £250,000. In its original impact statement, the Government said the tax would affect around 30% of businesses in the UK. Northern Ireland – where SME and micro-business dominate – may differ but Andrew Webb believes certain industries (life and health science sectors, for example) could be caught up.

“Different sectors are performing at different levels,” says the economist. “Hospitality and tourism had a very strong season in 2022, against expectations. Are they returning to profitability? Potentially. Corporation tax has a bearing on that sector.”

Janice Gault, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), told Ulster Business that corporation tax is “a stimulus to attract new business”. “This is important for hotels and the wider tourism sector. The industry tends to run on single digit profit levels due to the cost of operation and the amount of investment required.”

The tax hike arrives amid a wider economic crisis. In January, the International Monetary Fund predicted the UK economy will contract by 0.6% this year: the only leading economy to do so. Belfast-born Tony Danker, CBI director general, believes the UK will fall from fifth to 30th place in OECD’s tax competitiveness table, following the corporation tax increase. Grant Thornton, meanwhile, predicts the economy in Northern Ireland will contract by 1.3% this year. Local businesses are seeing a perfect storm of soaring inflation and supply chain uncertainty.

“People forget it’s not just a cost of living crisis, it’s a cost of doing business crisis as well,” Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, says. “We’re seeing huge pressures on the supply chain with inflation making it more expensive to run your business and pay your suppliers, across the whole supply chain.”

Many Retail NI members do not pay corporation tax, he notes, so “it’s less of an issue for them”. And some Northern Irish manufacturers are in a similar position, says Manufacturing NI chief executive Stephen Kelly.

“In many cases, the corporation tax bill is the easiest tax bill any business has to pay because you need to make a profit to get there,” Stephen says. “At the moment, profitability is offset by the cost of doing business so no one [among our members] tends to be complaining. This year, what would ordinarily have been profitability has been eaten up by energy costs. My suspicion would be anybody who is consuming, rather than producing, at the moment are not faced with this big jump. Energy firms are making record profits on the back of businesses having to consume raw materials.”

The corporation tax rise to 25% does, however, contribute to a lack of stability and certainty in the NI business market, industry representatives believe. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak initially announced a 25% rate in March 2021. The measure was scrapped in the ‘mini Budget’ of September 2022, only for Liz Truss to reinstate 25% a few weeks later following a turbulent reaction from markets. With this level of yo-yoing, how can businesses plan for the future?

“The UK is a particularly uncertain economy,” Andrew Webb says. “We’re still working through Brexit and what’s possibly been unfairly termed the bonfire of EU legislation. The uncertainty around a business operating environment in the UK isn’t ideal. Tax changes, mini budgets, changes of chancellors. All of that adds to an uncertain mix. Looking over the next 12 to 18 months, it’s highly likely there will be a change in government. It’s a very uncertain time and businesses don’t appreciate that.”

Grant Thornton has made a case for a reduced corporation tax rate in Northern Ireland for a number of years. Stephen Kelly, Manufacturing NI chief, agrees. “The case for providing Northern Ireland with the powers to set its own corporation tax is clear,” he says.

In the perpetual absence of such a move, industry woes may be alleviated through other tax measures. Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry, for example, is stymied by less favourable VAT rates. “The current [tourism] VAT rate is currently 9% in the Republic of Ireland [now extended for six months] and 20% in Northern Ireland,” Janice Gault of the NIHF says. “Our members are keen to see a reduced rate for the sector introduced as a matter of urgency.

“The tax regime in the south of Ireland remains attractive to large companies and we would be keen to see hotel trading recognised as an export.”

The NIHF chief executive called for tax incentives to be introduced for capital investment and refurbishment of hotels. The CBI’s Tony Danker has made similar proposals. In a recent speech, he noted how the dissolution of a “super-deduction” investment incentive, that allows firms to offset capital spending against their corporation tax bill, is occurring at the same time as the 6% rise in corporation tax.

“We propose full expensing for capital investment,” Tony Danker said. “It’s not about a more generous tax system but using it in a smarter way. It allows us to raise investment now – by enabling cash to flow back to firms when they make their investment, not drip feeding the benefits, sometimes over thirty years.”

But in Northern Ireland, political instability is a roadblock on the path to economic stability. Angela McGowan, CBI NI Director, told Ulster Business that while “investment incentives – like the replacement of the super deduction – could help offset divergence [with the Republic], the business community is also focused on having a functioning Executive in place to implement pro-enterprise policies and advocate for local firms. Political stability is every bit as important for attracting investment to the Northern Ireland economy”.

Political instability, combined with an uncertain economic model, a chopping and changing tax environment, and rising costs of business, has made Northern Ireland a harsher environment to turn a profit. The question then arises: what is the point in raising corporation tax at all? Lower profits, after all, amount to lower corporation tax receipts.

“Why would you raise interest rates when you’re heading into an economic downturn?” says Andrew Webb of Grant Thornton. “Indeed, why have any of the recent policies been implemented if the ambition is to avoid recession?”