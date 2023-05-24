Kia XCeed: successful compact crossover gets a series of upgrades

The XCeed range – for families who want an SUV type car without the bigger footprint and expense – is a top seller for Kia. The new model gets a sharper look, an enhanced interior, and new ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-line S’ trim levels. These changes make the XCeed an even more enticing proposition in the popular C-Crossover segment.

The inclusion of sporty ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-line S’ specifications for the first time offers a sportier driving experience. As one of the most high-tech cars in its class, the new XCeed is a flagship model for Kia thanks to its latest technologies including advanced safety, connectivity, and infotainment systems. Designed to improve everyday usability, enjoyment and occupant safety, these updates continue the XCeed’s legacy as a leader within the C-Crossover segment.

As a sustainable mobility solutions provider, Kia introduces the latest XCeed with a range of efficient and electrified powertrain options. The XCeed Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) delivers an all-electric driving range of 29.8 miles, equivalent to 36.6 miles of city driving, while a fast-revving, 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine ensures the XCeed matches customers’ on-road performance expectations.

The new XCeed features new LED headlamps and a revised grille, front bumper, and innovative air intake design. By integrating the fog lamps into the headlights, the designers were able to include air curtains on either side, which guide air smoothly around the wheels to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency.

The four-cylinder 1.5-litre T-GDi engine produces 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s a capable unit that can hit 60mph in 8.7 seconds and has a top speed of 129mph. Grade ‘2’ models have CO2 emissions of 137g/km and can achieve 46.3mpg on the WLTP combined economy cycle. Move up to ‘GT-Line’ and ‘3’ specifications and fuel economy of 44.8mpg is possible, with CO2 emissions of 141g/km.

At the top of the new XCeed range is the ‘GT-Line S’ which also manages 44.8mpg on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of 143g/km. The engine is fitted with a gasoline particulate filter to further reduce tailpipe emissions. The manual gearbox is a six-speed unit, light and compact with a short, slick shift. It offers a wide spread of ratios and long final drive to help bring down fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

All 1.5-litre versions of the new Kia XCeed are fitted with Kia’s Intelligent stop and go (ISG) stop-start system to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in traffic.

The range begins with ‘2’ specification and comes well kitted out with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED bi-function projection headlights, automatic headlight control, air conditioning, all-round electric windows, cruise control with speed limiter, reversing camera and eight-inch colour touchscreen display.

This is in addition to safety equipment that includes driver attention warning (DAW), forward collision avoidance (FCA) with city, pedestrian and cyclist detection, hill-start assist control (HAC), high beam assist (HBA), lane following assist (LFA), lane keep assist (LKA), six airbags, an alarm system and ISOFIX child seat top tethers and anchor fixings for the outer rear seats. The XCeed range starts from £23,770.