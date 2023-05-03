Making an impact: Deloitte on helping firms prepare for the future

Deloitte is working with businesses and helping them prepare for investment, transactions, succession planning and achieving their goals. Ulster Business speaks to Deloitte’s Aisléan Nicholson and Barry-John Kelly about working with companies throughout their life cycles and helping them secure key investment and business opportunities

An increasing number of Northern Ireland based companies are now looking to grow their business through acquisitions.

According to research from Experian there were 267 corporate transactions in Northern Ireland last year, up 12% on the year before, with acquisitions making up more than half of those deals and the total value of M&A rising 26% year-on-year to £850m.

While the companies involved in transactions will obviously seek advice specific to each deal, Deloitte believes that working with a company to plan for the future works best where there is a long-term relationship and strategic approach to growth.

For Deloitte, it’s not just about getting the deal done, but helping businesses to prepare ahead of a transaction and also working with the company to optimise their position after its completion.

“You need to be thinking about your business yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Aisléan Nicholson says.

Aisléan has been with Deloitte for more than 20 years, joining the company’s Belfast operations in 2021. She’s now business tax advisory partner in Belfast, responsible for the delivery of tax services and leading Deloitte Private in Northern Ireland – a team which provides a range of services, with a focus on private companies, family businesses, individuals and not-for-profits.

Deloitte has a Northern Ireland based team that advises, along with colleagues across the island, on a range of corporate M&A and private equity transactions and has witnessed significant interest in NI businesses from private equity in particular in recent years.

It continues to work with giants of industry and large-scale family businesses based throughout Northern Ireland, with sectors such as technology, financial services, and healthcare proving strong areas for activity.

The team and the work it is doing continue to gain recognition in the market. It recently walked away as the dominant winner at the recent NI Dealmaker Awards with several awards including:

• Corporate Finance Advisory Firm of the Year • Emerging Dealmaker of the Year – Julie Worthington (pictured on the cover) • Private Equity/Venture Capital Deal of the Year – Lead adviser to Bowmark on its investment in Xperience • Deal of the Year – Lead adviser to the shareholders of Uform on its sale to Cardinal Capital In the wider market, Deloitte was also ranked by Mergermarket for the second year in a row as:

• Number one financial adviser for M&A Deal activity – Globally • Number one financial adviser for M&A Deal activity – Ireland

“That success speaks to the fact that our team overall has spent a lot of time working with really ambitious Northern Ireland businesses in the last number of years,” Aisléan says.

“We see the value of getting involved with those companies who might be seeking investment, or which might be acquisitive themselves, well in advance of those transactions, and then continuing to work with them afterwards. After all, a transaction is only part of a wider business life cycle.

“If you look at overall deal volume over the last couple of years there has been a lot of private equity money out there. The UK has been a focus for investment for many years and that extension to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has been a natural progression in the search for investment opportunities.”

There is considerable interest in Northern Ireland companies from private equity investors from outside our shores, particularly in booming areas such as the tech sector.

“We are seeing a lot of interest in technology and software businesses,” Aisléan says. “Companies in fintech and healthcare for example. There’s also long-standing interest in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing and advanced engineering businesses.”

And while Northern Ireland is coming from a relatively low base in M&A and wider investment activity, the market is now “evolving”, according to Barry-John Kelly, director with Deloitte.

“There are a greater number of transactions now and we are seeing an increasing amount of private equity investing locally,” he says.

“The UK and Irish mid-market private equity funds have capital which they want to deploy, and our market is attractive. In addition, the market here is becoming even more ambitious and is therefore more receptive of that investment potential.”

Deloitte often plays a key role in introducing businesses to potential investors, adding value both through its local relationships and its global network.

Barry-John says: “Having those conversations early can be very helpful in building up that chemistry, but also in getting a wider understanding of the business.

“Historically, our local heritage has been to retain and own a business within a family. But we are increasingly seeing business owners combine objectives; for example, de-risking their personal position by selling part of their business. This can give them certainty that they’ve secured value for themselves and their family, and in turn ‘freeing them up’ to pursue their ambition for the company with a third party who is willing to fund their ideas and help drive their growth agenda.”

Aisléan says: “That’s why it’s important we have a wide network of potential investors – they could be corporate investors through to private equity, venture capital, or other forms of funding, with different types of investor interested in taking stakes of different sizes.

“We want to support successful local businesses and we want to play a key role in making sure that they get the best possible arrangements – so a key part is understanding their motivation to get that offering right.

“A lot of what we do is supporting them through that process. It’s about helping them think about the bigger picture, but also helping them then focus their minds.”

Much of the key work which goes into a successful deal or transaction starts well in advance. That’s about preparing a business and helping it to articulate its strategy, to make it an increasingly attractive proposition for a would-be buyer or investor.

“The better prepared a company is in advance of that transaction, the greater likelihood for success in attracting investors and the better the outcome should be,” Aisléan says.

“It’s firstly about showcasing the unique selling points and being able to present those to a potential investor.”

A key focus for Deloitte is helping the business with that preparation, according to Barry-John, and presenting what might be a traditional company in a way that makes it inviting for investors.

“How I run my family or owner-managed business and what’s important to me, can be very different from an investor’s perspective,” he says, noting that he, Julie and others in the team spend a lot of time working with clients on this.

“We help the business clearly articulate its strategy, and how it is differentiated from its competitors. This early internal preparation – almost putting the business through the investment process in advance – is invaluable. When it comes to it the real thing, they are clear on what they want to say and the messages they want to convey.”

Another important step can be to run a ‘health check’ for a business in anticipation of a transaction.

“It’s about looking at the structure, how it operates, what the company has done in the past, asking if there is any historic risk in there,” Aisléan says. “For example, on the tax side Craig [Harrison, director, tax] may review the overall group structure, past transactions and tax returns across a range of taxes. We can spot potential issues that investors may be concerned about and get those things tidied up in advance of a transaction.”

Aisléan says one of the features that has made Northern Ireland’s SME sector attractive is that many firms are already operating outside these shores and selling internationally. That has also seen local businesses as corporate buyers or investors, going out and acquiring other businesses, often using funds raised by way of investment.

She says the market is getting increasingly braver here, with Northern Ireland businesses going on the acquisition trail themselves.

“Local companies that are good at what they do can outgrow the Northern Ireland market,” she says. “If you are thinking about what makes an attractive target, it’s looking at a business which is already demonstrating some success internationally outside NI and has ambitions to continue to grow. That makes it attractive for investment, which in turn can fund those acquisition strategies.”

Deloitte, which is also lead sponsor of Ulster Women and Girls’ rugby, plays a key role here, working to ensure a new acquisition is effectively integrated into their existing operations.

Barry-John Kelly says: “That assistance with integration is something firms are increasingly turning to us for. It’s also about supporting them post-transaction. We are seeing increased demand for this component of our end-to-end M&A services.

“An acquisition can give a company ready market access or allow them other routes to bring their products to market. Having a well thought through acquisition plan in advance is really important, but also for what happens after the transaction.

Aisléan adds: “What’s really important to us is the long-term success of that business – we’re here not just to ensure the deal gets done, but also to ensure that the wider business gets the support that it needs after the transaction for ongoing success through a variety of innovative approaches, delivered by the local team. It should be an ongoing conversation with your adviser.

“It’s also about having a forward-looking lens. It’s about prompting the business to reflect, to look at best practice, systems and governance. That’s why we have developed an audit specifically for private equity-backed businesses which Jason [Starbuck, director, audit] and the team deliver. As well as the traditional audit comfort, looking back at the past year; they also provide challenge to the leaders of the business – what are others doing, what are they measuring, what’s coming down the line in terms of regulatory or accounting changes that they should be proactive in thinking about?

“It’s not simply about the transaction, but looking at long-term journeys and what might be on the horizon.”