Manufacturing roundtable: a booming sector helping transform our economy

Manufacturing NI brought together experts from across the sectors as part of this year’s Manufacturing Month to discuss the importance of the industry in our economy, what’s being done to support our businesses, the risks and challenges ahead, going green and what the sector will look like in the years to come

Grainne McVeigh: It’s one of our oldest sectors. I look after just over 1,000 companies… they are responsible for 55% of our exports, over 20% of total sales and over 10% of our employment. Manufacturing contributes about £6bn to the Northern Ireland economy – it’s an incredibly important part of the economy.

Alison Currie: It’s also important to recognise that manufacturing processes are deployed across so many sectors… from aerospace to food production.

Why is political stability key to the sector and others?

Nigel Birney: If we are going to realise our potential as a country and an economy, we would be unlikely to fulfil that potential without some stability. Looking at our potential output and attracting inward investment, it’s vital we show those out there that we have turned a corner and have stability.

John Mathers: If you’re looking at an investment opportunity or lending proposal, from a banking perspective, if you can’t look out with some element of certainty then it makes it a difficult decision to make.

Chris Guy: We would see it sometimes in corporate activity where people are trying to get something done with one hand tied behind their back a little bit.

How can trade credit insurance help manufacturers maximise the benefit of NI’s unique trading position post-Brexit and the Windsor framework?

Nigel Birney: To get businesses to take advantage of this unique position they do need some encouragement and reassurance… [a company wishing to sell overseas may ask] ‘how do I know my customer is credit worthy and how am I going to get paid?’. Trade credit insurance can allow customers access to very detailed market intelligence… it also gives them the fundamental piece of mind that they are financially protected.

What is Invest NI doing to support local manufacturers to trade globally?

Grainne McVeigh: We have a range of support for helping manufacturers – everything from investigating the market to helping put people into the market and supporting them when they are there. We also do a lot of work with things such as exhibitions and trade missions, which firms find very useful.

How can manufacturers ensure they maintain a healthy pipeline of talent to support their business?

Nathaniel Ferris: There’s recruitment and retention. The key thing with recruitment is the attraction – getting the right people through the door and what your target mediums are… first and foremost I would worry about making sure that people don’t leave through the door. It’s competition. A lot of people on average are not staying more than three to five years with an employer. I don’t know where that change is coming from.

How can the manufacturing sector support or lead on issues like ESG, sustainability and digitisation?

William Taylor: Manufacturers are dealing with lots of firefighting post-Covid, but it is important to focus on the key challenges which will contribute to business resilience – having your ESG house in order can be the price of admission to your current markets, but it should also be seen as a potential gateway to new markets. Everyone from your bank to your largest customers are likely to have ESG ambitions or demands for your business. It can restrict your access to capital. Your value chain is under the same pressures – if we can get to a place where Northern Ireland manufacturing is recognised for embracing ESG, and there is a strong common approach, it could be the gateway to new markets and new products to accelerate your growth.

Tony Gordon: We score every company on which we write credit limits one to 100, but within two or three years every company on our books will also have an ESG rating.

William Taylor: The world is going green and Northern Ireland’s manufacturers should aim to commercially benefit from that trajectory.

How can banks and financial institutions support manufacturers to gain access to capital?

John Mathers: Demand has been subdued for lending to support new investments, largely due to the uncertainty of recent years but there has been strong demand for working capital funding. That has kept us exceptionally busy, both across our own client base and for new clients. One of the more recent developments is the ability to support funding requests with the UKEF General Export Facility scheme and a number of our clients have taken advantage of this. ESG has also become a feature of lending applications that is now covered in each application we look at.

What are some of the legal risks for companies looking to trade or set up base in NI and how can law firms assist them?

Chris Guy: Getting advice from local experts is very important. There are things you can get wrong which could cause real issues. One of the other things you come across is you don’t know you are in trouble until something has gone wrong and it’s too late. With the very best firms we work with it’s about being proactive – negotiating a supply agreement, or whatever it may be – to be clear about what is being delivered. In terms of how we can support manufacturing firms it’s about being proactive and best in class. They get the organisation in shape, it’s healthy, it’s investor ready. We can support across the board.

In an increasingly volatile trading environment what general risks are firms grappling with?

Tony Gordon: Over the last couple of years, small companies have survived on government supports. Those have now finished and companies are now struggling. So far this year we have seen as many claims among Northern Irish companies in the first quarter as we did in the whole of last year. We are seeing an uptick in insolvencies. Liquidity issues are arising – when businesses get into trouble they don’t communicate quickly so the problems become so big that people aren’t willing to support them at that point. That’s a real challenge. Those problems are arising out of [areas such as] inflation, interest rate increases and far larger energy bills.

What work is InterTradeIreland doing to help manufacturing businesses trade across Ireland?

Alison Currie: There are three core areas in which we want to help the manufacturing sector. We help them grow their cross-border trade and exports, we assist them with innovation supports and we prepare them to get investor ready – we have a number of areas of funding and support to help with that. We have some really interesting figures which show those new manufacturing businesses, 75% of them who first trade across the border, go on to trade off the island.

We have a firm focus on innovation with our flagship Innovation Boost programme which supports manufacturing companies – whether that’s with a new product, digitisation, process efficiencies or looking at the future and adopting those new technologies. We will match a company with an academic partner in the cross-border jurisdiction and fund that technology transfer project, including up to 50% of a graduate’s salary to work on it.

Where do you see the evolution in the manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland over the next few years?

Grainne McVeigh: [There are] opportunities for green technology and development. As we move into a net zero world there will be opportunities across transport, aviation, food processing – the decarbonisation of manufacturing will be critical.

William Taylor: We believe Northern Ireland’s specialisms lend themselves well to green heating, transport and energy production. The question for our businesses is how can we use our heritage, credentials, and expertise to drive differentiation in these growing segments. We also have amazing tech and cyber hubs – imagine the possibilities if we can leverage those tech capabilities with our manufacturing prowess, both targeting the green opportunities.

John Mathers: Some people say we are small and thran, I prefer to say we are nimble and determined. We collaborate well – the majority of our manufacturing businesses are family-owned and decisions are made around a table with fewer people – there is real strength and value in our nimbleness.