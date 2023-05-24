Mazda CX-60: if you thought diesel power was on the way out… you would be wrong

If you thought that diesel power was on the way out, you would be wrong. As far as torque and economy are concerned, there’s still nothing like a diesel and Mazda have proved that there is plenty happening in the world of diesels with their new 3.3 litre diesel powered CX-60.

The engine is a brand new six-cylinder in line Skyactiv D unit that features distribution-controlled partially premixed compression ignition (DCPCI) Technology. This highly innovative advanced combustion technology makes the new e-Skyactiv D unit one of the cleanest diesel engines in the world, achieving a thermal efficiency of over 40%.

This new model will be offered in the same Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi grades as the recently launched PHEV version.

The CX-60 is available with a choice of two power outputs: 200ps with rear-wheel drive and 254ps with Mazda i-Activ AWD (all-wheel drive). Featuring a new 48v Mazda M Hybrid Boost system, the all-new diesel engine combines high output with excellent fuel economy.

With an entry price of £42,990, the 200ps output engine is offered in Exclusive-Line trim where it is matched to rear-wheel drive, additionally Exclusive-Line can also be specified with the higher-output 254ps version of the new engine for £45,630 and here features all-wheel drive. The £48,380 Homura is offered exclusively with the 254ps AWD drivetrain, as is the range-topping £50,730 Takumi grade – these cars can be specified with the optional Convenience and Driver Assistance Pack, while a Panoramic Roof is optional on Homura and standard on Takumi.

As you’d expect from a Mazda, the new e-Skyactiv D powered CX-60 delivers an impressive blend of performance and efficiency, alongside the driver focused handling, impressive comfort and high-quality found across the CX-60 range. Tested on some of Scotland’s border region roads in torrential rain, the CX-60 proved that it is an impressive machine.

The six-cylinder powerplant sounded superb and with almost instantaneous torque delivery through the eight-speed auto gearbox it coped with anything the mountainous terrain could throw at it. The all-wheel drive version has a sportier and more accomplished feel to it than the rear wheel drive version.

The 200ps engine returns a WLTP average fuel consumption of 56.5mpg with CO2 emissions of only 129g/km in rear-wheel drive Exclusive-Line guise, while the AWD 254ps Exclusive Line, Homura and Takumi WLTP average fuel consumption is 53.3mpg with CO2 emissions from 137g/km.

With the launch of the CX-60, Mazda has taken another important step in its fleet’s emission reduction on its way to become entirely carbon neutral by 2050. In all, Mazda is launching five new electrified products in the next three years that feature its multi-solution platform architecture. After 2025, the company will launch its brand new Skyactiv EV Scalable Architecture, which will allow Mazda to efficiently build electric cars of all sizes using one common platform.

Later this year the company will launch a new model, the CX-80, which is larger than the CX-60 and features three rows of seating.