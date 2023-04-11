Next 200: Belfast Harbour – 18

Belfast Harbour remains one of Northern Ireland’s largest landowners and an organisation which is continuing to expand and invest in the city – from office, to residential and our burgeoning film sector.

The organisation is responsible for an estate of around 2,000 acres – around 20% of the city itself – and remains one of the key points of trade in Ireland.

Established in 1847, Belfast Harbour is Belfast’s port authority and operates the principal maritime gateway on the island of Ireland.

It comes in at the number 18 position on this year’s Next 200 list with a turnover of £73.3m, according to accounts for the year ending December 2021. It also posted pre-tax profits of £39.8m for the same period.

The harbour – which is headed by Joe O’Neill – is home to high-quality commercial and residential real estate, and a diverse community of businesses in sectors such as financial and IT services and aerospace, employing more than 27,000 people.

Trade has reached record levels, with 25.6 million tonnes of cargo passing through the port – a 9% increase on the 23.5 million a year earlier and 5% above the previous record levels recorded in 2019.

A major contributor to the economy in Northern Ireland, Belfast Harbour Commissioners has played a key role in the development and progress of the city since its inception in 1847.

A significant programme of strategic investments over the last decade continues to create jobs, stimulate growth and aid the region’s socio-economic recovery, with more than £254m of ongoing investment committed to the development of Port and Estate infrastructure up to 2023.

As a trust the organisation reinvests profits back into the development and infrastructure.

In terms of the schemes under way, it’s continuing to push on with its City Quays masterplan.

That includes completing its flagship 16-storey office development, City Quays 3.

It’s understood no less than seven firms are signed up to take space at the building. That includes Aflac, which is moving from City Quays 2, legal services and a global IT giant.

The development follows City Quays 1 and 2, while wider plans are under way for a build-to-rent building, social housing and a further mixed use scheme.

It’s pushing on with the next phase in its City Quays development, recently undergoing a tender for the huge expansion of the Belfast Harbour Studios, and is also eyeing additional schemes.

The harbour’s film studios have already played host to productions including Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, which featured A-listers such as Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence Fishburne.

Speaking as the Harbour’s annual accounts were released last year, Joe O’Neill said plans for a 260-apartment build-to-rent scheme, City Quays 4, were due to be submitted soon.

City Quays 5 – a mixed-use scheme – could then follow, although it remains at a much earlier stage of development.

He said 2021 “saw significant progress in delivering our Port for Everyone’ vision, as we continued to develop Belfast Harbour as a world-leading regional port, and a key economic hub and iconic waterfront for the city”.

“Since 2019 and throughout the pandemic, we have been active in delivery of a progressive, £254m, five-year investment programme. We continue to reinvest our profits into port future-proofing projects, and world class developments and public spaces, helping to create a gateway to opportunity for current and future generations.

“As 2022 marks the 175th anniversary year of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, we will continue to deliver transformative projects that support economic growth and innovation and deliver positive social value to the region.”

Belfast Harbour is planning to develop a new park towards the city end of its estate and close to its main headquarters.

Known as City Quays Gardens, it will cover about two acres of land which is currently mostly used for car parking. It’s understood the development is worth around £3m.