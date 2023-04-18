Next 200: Frylite – 45

Frylite – 45

Frylite Solutions, founded by Strabane-based entrepreneur Eamon McCay, has played a key role in the circular economy for over 34 years.

The company is Ireland’s leading fresh cooking oil supplier and waste oil collector.

“Frylite sees a world in which cooking oil and food waste have become sustainable energy solutions rather than environmental problems,” it says.

It’s certainly big business when looking the numbers. The company now boasts turnover of £61.9m, according to the latest accounts for Frylite Ltd – up from £33.8m – while pre-tax profits sit at £3.9m for the same accounting period, ending April 2022.

The company recently appointed Declan Morgan as its new managing director, while founder Eamon McCay remains involved in the strategic vision of the business.

Frylite employs almost 300 people across its sites, supplying 32.5 million litres of fresh cooking oil and collecting 22 million litres of used cooking oil for recycling into biodiesel.

“The Frylite Group has a long history of helping businesses in hospitality and food service to put both quality and sustainability on the menu,” the firm says. “Across Ireland, Frylite Solutions is the leading and natural choice for leading food producers, retailers and caterers.

“Frylite Solutions deals directly with leading refineries across Europe and has the reputation and buying power to get the best quality product at the best price whilst choosing to supply healthy choices such as soyabean, rapeseed and olive oils. Frylite Solutions was the first company on the Island of Ireland to collect used oil and food waste to generate renewable energy.”

The company services 8,500 pubs, hotels, bakeries, restaurants, food factories, fast food outlets, delis, and catering customers across Ireland with 20,000 deliveries each month from the six Frylite Solutions sites – Strabane, Lisburn, Coleraine, Dublin, Cork and Galway – used by some 60% of the food industry in Ireland, according to the firm.

Eamon McCay has recently handed over the management of the company to Declan Morgan, who has worked alongside Eamon, and in 2022 he spearheaded the development of a future strategy for Frylite Solutions.

In 2022 the business transformed its business identity and in 2023 it looks forward to further investments as the a regenerative food solutions partner to the catering and food business in Ireland.

In 2021 the firm expanded with a new depot in Lisburn to accommodate increased demand for its products in the area.

The launch represents an investment of £2m for the firm and has made way for 25 new jobs.

It is the sixth depot in the company and adds to the firm’s existing bases in Coleraine, Cork, Dublin, Galway, and its headquarters in Strabane.

Frylite is also marking 10 years of its food waste division. “It’s built on Frylite Solution’s knowledge and network, enabling even more customers to take advantage of the benefits,” the firm says.

“The experts in supplying the food service industry, Frylite Solution’s waste food collection service minimises waste by recycling it into biogas and biofertilizer which means that their customers are complying with food waste legislation and playing their part in the sector being more sustainable. Frylite Solutions converts food waste into renewable resources such as electricity, heat, fuel, and organic fertiliser which is an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical fertilisers.”

The company is continuing to hire and was also recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies by Deloitte in 2022.

“With almost 300 staff across the six locations the Frylite family enjoys rewarding roles where every day is different, and the team is encouraged to take advantage of the on-going training and development to advance their careers,” the firm says.