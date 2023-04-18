Next 200: Northern Ireland SMEs see profits soar by almost 50% – full analysis

The Ulster Business Next 200 with Barclays showcases the performances of Northern Ireland’s leading SMEs, following directly on from our Top 100 summer list of our biggest businesses. Jonathan Cushley, who compiled the list, breaks down the key trends and numbers

Northern Ireland’s leading SMEs have seen profits growing by more than 50% in the last year, the Ulster Business Next 200 with Barclays can reveal.

The list, which follows on from the Top 100 edition of Northern Ireland’s largest firms, shows companies from right across the sectors seeing strong performances.

For the past few years, the Top 100’s sister listing the Next 200 has allowed business owners to understand how companies below the Top 100 are performing and provide an indication of companies making the step up to the Top 100 Companies listing. The latest list also shows sales growing by 21.8% in the last year – rising to £9.62bn.

For the past number of years, the Northern Ireland economy has faced challenges such as Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic head on and at last figures attributed to the Next 200 Northern Ireland businesses provide proof of positive performance as businesses show signs of recovery.

The listing is compiled using details taken audited accounts filed at Companies House and primarily reflect financial years ending 2021 and 2022.

Summary

Sales within the Next 200 listing have grown by 21.8% to £9.62bn from a corresponding previous year figure of £7.91bn. Pre-tax profitability has seen an even more impressive increase by 50.5% to £727m from £483m.

As the listing is fluid and companies either are promoted to the Top 100 listing or can drop entirely from the Next 200 company comparatives are utilised on a year-by-year basis.

Sales/revenue

Sales revenue is the income received by a company from its sales of goods or the provision of services.

The performance of the Next 200 in showing a 21.8% sales growth to £9.62bn is exceptional in what continues to be a difficult and challenging trading environment.

In the 2022 edition of the Top 100, a company needed a turnover of £78.6m to be included, currently 12 companies from the Next 200 have exceeded that sales figure and could feasibly achieve inclusion in the 2023 Top 100.

Clearways Disposals Ltd, metal recycler and exporter of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, heads the listing with 2021 sales of £111.6m up from £66m in its prior year. Imed (NI) Ltd, CDE Global Ltd, Medwyn Holdings Ltd, and Henry Group (NI) Ltd & Sons all exceeded £95m in sales all extremely well placed to enter the Top 100.

Each of these companies excelled during the year averaging over 54.8% sales growth.

Pre-tax profitability

When compiling data allowing us to share company performance, sales/revenue has been used as a defining measure, while also accepting that both profitability and tangible shareholder value are also key evaluation of performance.

This year has seen a strong increase in profit margin for the Next 200 companies from a margin of 6.1% to 7.6% with total profits now sitting at £727m compared to £483m for the corresponding companies in their prior year.

This increase of some 50.5% surpasses any growth seen within the Next 200 since inception and is testimony to the strong recovery being seen by this second tier of Northern Ireland’s businesses.

Only 17 of the 200 companies posted losses during their latest financial year.

Shareholder value/Tangible net worth

Shareholder value is the value enjoyed by a shareholder by possessing shares of a company – it is the value delivered by the company to the shareholder.

The shareholder value of the Next 200 companies currently sit at £4.15bn.

The shareholders return for the Next 200 listing equates to profit/shareholder value and as a percentage sit at 17.3%. The sales to equity ratio defined as revenue/shareholder value provides an indicator of how much money is generated by the business with each pound invested – for the Next 200 listing this amounts to 2.32.

Employees

The Next 200 companies employ a total of 45,502 people – this figure has been pulled from the latest set of accounts currently on file at Companies House and is subject to a high degree of fluidity.

Each employee within the Next 200 accounted for £211,397 of turnover – sales/employee and accounted for £15,974 profit – profit/employee.