Nichola Mallon: cautious optimism for Windsor Framework and leaving politics behind for good

Former minister Nichola Mallon has moved away from front line politics to the world of industry lobbying with her new role with Logistics UK. She speaks to John Mulgrew about a ‘very challenging’ time for the sector, the need for an Executive, cautious optimism around the Windsor Framework and why a return to politics looks like it’s off the cards

Nichola Mallon is now head of trade and devolved policy for Logistics UK

Even just a couple of days can be a long time in politics.

Nichola Mallon was one of the SDLP’s strongest and most visible faces – a time serving as Belfast’s Lord Mayor, followed by the Assembly and then a two-year stint as Infrastructure Minister amid the pandemic.

But despite that, her North Belfast seat was narrowly lost to Alliance’s Nuala McAllister – arguably the highest profile MLA to fail to retain her position in last May’s election.

Cut to 2023 and the seasoned politician now boasts a top role in a private sector industry role with Logistics UK – a lobby group and body responsible for our haulage and logistics sector.

“I don’t tend to look back, I look forward… a lot of the work I did before has been a good foundation for this particular role,” Nichola says.

“I’ve said very clearly that I have done my time in politics and now this is a new chapter.

“I think a lot of the skillset and experience is something I’ve built up from working in previous roles.

“For 12 years I was an elected representative. One of the key roles you have is working to support your constituents. I’m working to support Logistics UK members in Northern Ireland.”

She has a multi-faceted role for the organisation – lead policy for members, strategic oversight for development of devolved policy, a Westminster focus, devolved regions, and head of trade, policy, customs, border and trade.

“A core part of my role is policy development and as an elected representative both at local government and the Assembly I would have been involved in the policy development and stakeholder engagement,” she says.

“In one of the last roles I held as Infrastructure Minister there were lots of issues which are of real interest to our members. In many ways there is a lot of overlap – it feels familiar.

“On the trade side there is such an unprecedented [period] that a lot of that is very new, and it’s very new for everybody who is working in this area.”

She’s joining an organisation responsible for overseeing an industry which has endured a “very challenging” time since the pandemic, and in the wake of inflation, ongoing post-EU arrangements and soaring input costs.

“Our members and the industry have come through a very turbulent time – Covid, Brexit and supply chain disruption. You also have ongoing impacts such as the war in Ukraine and political volatility… there are a lot of financial pressures on our members aside from their day-to-day operating costs.”

Then there’s the Windsor Framework. Nichola says the general take among members is “cautiously optimistic”.

“Some 79% of firms said they were very supportive of the Framework being announced and signed, but they wanted to see the detail and operational outworkings.

“I have been engaging with HMRC and other departments pressing the need for co-design with our sector in terms of the implementation phase, so that it’s done in a pragmatic and sensible way – that it reduces the burden on businesses as much as possible.

“It has improved GB to NI trade at that high level… we want to make sure the operation and technical detail is worked through.”

However, some of those in the sector have spoken out against the Framework.

“Some of our members have spoken out about the Windsor Framework and they have been very balanced and positive about it,” Nichola says. “It’s for others to set out what their opposition is and what alternatives they are proposing.”

As an industry she says pressure includes skills shortages, a lack of women and younger people, the need for more drivers with dual roles – driving and heavy lifting – while the move towards new, greener vehicles as part of the journey to decarbonisation remains a challenge.

“What I have noticed is there is a very refreshing can-do attitude among our members – they are also very straight talking and direct.

“In politics there is often a lot of diplomatic speak and you don’t really know what people are saying and what they really mean. They want to get on with solving problems.

“The Government set very ambitious targets and we are moving rapidly towards those end dates. It’s hugely challenging, particularly for those businesses which operate HGVs.”

She says some of the key issues include planning reform and a focus on key infrastructure projects.

“We have welcome news about phase two of the A6 but you still have the A5, York Street Interchange, the A1 upgrade and Newry Southern Relief Road,” she says.

Some of those schemes are developments which the former minister had some involvement with when within the Department for Infrastructure.

“I was in a ministerial role for just over two years in the middle of a pandemic,” she says. “If you look at the A6, I very much pushed that even in the middle of Covid, minimising the disruption in terms of delivering that project.

“What I am bringing to this role is a more detailed understanding of how the Government works, how a department works, the way the Executive works and how funding operates. I am able to bring that knowledge.

“I’ve worked proactively and quite positively with officials from across departments for 12 years, and even politicians from right across the political spectrum as well. It’s the same approach I’m taking in this [role] and I want to do the best for our members.”

She says generally speaking it’s a “very challenging time” for the logistics sector as a whole.

“If you think what the sector has had to come through in the last number of years – immense pressure,” she says.

“There are rising fuel costs, electricity, fuel, non-domestic water charges, the inflationary pressure on consumers… there isn’t that bandwidth to be passing costs on.

“Our sector operates with a small profit margin, so it’s coming under a lot of pressure.”

“… it also needs government support – that’s the case I make to the Scottish and Welsh governments, and I hope that I’m going to be able to make to the Northern Ireland Executive as well.”

And part of that includes the “leg of the stool which is missing” in not having our Executive up and running.

“I think it’s important,” she says. “If you want to have a functioning society and a strong economy, you need the private sector working in partnership with the civil service, but also the decision makers.

“One leg of that stool is missing and that means we are not able to make the progress which we would like to make – whether it’s infrastructure projects, public charging or planning reform.”