NIE Networks: Ambitious plans to bring us all into a cleaner and greener energy future

NIE Networks has just unveiled its new ambitious plans for a cleaner and greener energy future, which would see the organisation investing over £3bn in the electricity network here in the next decade. Ulster Business speaks to Carl Hashim, head of regulation strategy, about where that investment is going, the jobs created and long-term benefits to our economy and beyond

NIE Networks is on course to developing its most ambitious and forward-thinking business plan in decades.

As the organisation and Northern Ireland gears up for a rapid transition to a greener economy in line with challenging government targets for net zero and significantly reduced carbon emissions, it’s now submitted the NIE Networks Business Plan – ‘A Future Network for All’, also referred to as RP7, to the Utility Regulator.

As a result of substantial increases in power demands in the years to come, as society transitions to widespread electrification, NIE Networks has outlined spending plans of around £3bn in a bid to modernise and plan for our future – creating more than 1,000 jobs along the way.

“It’s a massive, ambitious and incredibly important plan”, Carl Hashim, head of regulation strategy at NIE Networks says.

“A significant step change is needed in the level of investment required during the next 10 years and beyond to facilitate the scale of decarbonisation mandated in the Northern Ireland climate change legislation.”

Carl’s been at the core of the development of the organisation’s new long-term energy plan. As an organisation, it’s responsible for delivering power to more than 910,000 businesses and homes across Northern Ireland.

“This business plan is a very different plan than what we have submitted historically. Previous plans have been on a trajectory of trying to deliver as much as we can, and at a lower cost,” Carl says.

With this latest plan, spending over the next decade could total in excess of £3bn, spread right across areas including capacity, infrastructure and its workforce. The previous plan, which covers up until 2024, saw around £1.4bn invested across the network.

“Much greater levels of investment are needed now to meet our climate change goals. These are investments that will enable our customers to connect low carbon technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels and heat pumps.

“We will also need to invest to provide the network capacity needed to meet government targets for a greater proportion of electricity to consistently and reliably come from renewable sources.”

So, what does that investment look like and what requirements are driving the ambitious plans?

“Essentially, what we are proposing to spend around £1bn on creating extra capacity which is needed because over the next decade customers will be buying electric vehicles and installing renewable heat solutions in their homes, which will place extra demands on the electricity network.

“There are around 12,000 electric vehicles on the road in Northern Ireland, but by 2030, we anticipate that could be up to 300,000 – and by 2050 everyone is going to be driving an electric vehicle.

“Right now, the network won’t be able to handle that, so we must invest and we have to make sure that the capacity is there.”

Our energy system is at a transformational juncture and NIE Networks is playing a key role in preparing for carbon neutrality in line with the Department for the Economy’s strategy, ‘The Path to Net Zero Energy’, which includes the generation of around 80% of electricity from renewable sources.

As part of their new business plan, NIE Networks also plans to invest around £1bn to ensure the network continues to be reliable – something which became even more crucial with home working habits evolving amid the pandemic.

“We went out and asked our stakeholders ‘should we spend more on capacity or should we spend more on keeping the lights on?’ Everybody said spend more on both.

“They have clearly told us to ensure that the network has sufficient capacity to allow for greater electrification, is reliable enough to maintain confidence that homes and businesses will have electricity when they need it, and to make sure that all new and existing customers can get the connections they need to the network quickly and cost effectively.”

Of course, significant job creation is also at the core of this transition. Carl says the NIE Networks workforce will grow significantly by the end of the decade in order to facilitate the huge changes on the cards, as well as a positive knock on effect with the company’s contract and support partners. With around £1bn earmarked for capacity improvements and a similar amount on network reliability, Carl says a further £500m will go towards making sure the business is fit for purpose and able to deliver its ambitious plans.

“That will include investment in our systems and people, creating 1,000 new jobs within NIE Networks directly, including 400 apprenticeships and up to a further 500 new jobs across contractors and support partners, between now and 2030,” Carl says.

Looking towards the infrastructure, Carl says investment will be made at all levels of the network.

“Our investment programme will seek to reinforce and strengthen the network where needed, as well as developing alternative innovative and smart solutions to get more out of the existing network.”

Other areas where investment is focused includes improving the lower voltage overhead power lines in more rural areas across Northern Ireland.

“In Northern Ireland many of the overhead lines in rural areas are lightweight lines. When the weather is bad, those lines are more vulnerable. So, we are looking to increase the strength of distribution lines in these rural areas.” Another key part will include substantially increased spending around the area of safety.

“We’re going to be increasing expenditure significantly in safety because as we build out a bigger network. It’s going to have a bigger footprint and presence, so the safety of our employees and the public is going to become even more important,” Carl says.

Some of the other elements include being able to reconfigure substations to take power going in the opposite direction, as an increasing number of homes and businesses turn to solar and wind generation and export power back onto the network.

“The pivotal role electricity will play in the decarbonisation of heat and transport as we move towards a net zero economy will place significant pressure on an electricity network infrastructure that was originally designed to manage a different level and type of demand,” Carl says.

“We’ll be investing to ensure that bi-directional flow is not a problem.”

The role of NIE Networks is to directly facilitate the energy transition and decarbonisation of energy production, while supporting the electrification of heat and transport. In terms of energy generation, Carl says there remains challenges for the wider market to increase production from renewable sources to the government target of 80% by 2030.

“To achieve that target we believe there’s going to have to be a marked jump in the number of large wind farms onshore, and also potentially, wind farms offshore, and they’re all going to have to connect into our network,” Carl says.

NIE Networks’ Business Plan – ‘A Future Network for All’ – was submitted in March 2023 to the Utility Regulator, which will assess the organisation’s plan and publish a draft determination for public consultation in November 2023.

The regulator is anticipated to publish a final determination and proposals on licence modifications in October 2024.

Carl’s optimistic about the success of the new plan.

“In the long-term, we would see many benefits being realised through this investment – it’s a massive step forward for NIE Networks and Northern Ireland’s energy future,” he says.