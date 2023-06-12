Northern Ireland manufacturing: the move from heavy industry to high-end tech

Northern Ireland is steeped in heavy industry and a legacy of manufacturing, but it’s also expanding and growing greener shoots and focusing on emerging industries of the future, writes John Mulgrew

Crowds at the launch of HMS Belfast at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast in 1938

The ships will soon berth in docks around the Lagan in the months and years ahead – evoking a return to the days when Belfast was known around the globe as a maritime manufacturing leader.

At its peak, Harland & Wolff boasted a workforce of 35,000 towards the end of the Second World War, and it remained a stalwart of Northern Ireland’s heavy manufacturing industry for decades.

However, now in 2023, while heavy industry remains a part of Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector, we need to think wider and outside the box in terms of what that means and the areas in which we’re seeing both significant growth and world-leading technologies developed within.

“[There are] opportunities for green technology and development,” according to Grainne McVeigh of Invest NI, who features in a roundtable discussion in this edition of Ulster Business.

“As we move into a net zero world there will be opportunities across transport, aviation, food processing – the decarbonisation of manufacturing will be critical.”

The numbers within the manufacturing sector are not to be ignored.

The sector contributes around £6bn to the Northern Ireland economy, along with a huge chunk of the export market.

And one of those already at that forefront is a modern part of our maritime history. Iain Percy’s Artemis Technologies is developing the world’s most advanced 100% electric foiling fast ferry that will target the global high-speed passenger ferry market, with a test boat connecting Belfast to Bangor as part of the firm’s pioneering technology.

It’s a company which has grown its headcount to more than 100 already, welcomed ministers and other business and political leaders through its doors, and is pioneering shipbuilding with a modern skillset as much in common with Formula One than traditional heavy industry.

Our heritage industries are seeing a resurgence, however and the ships are setting sail, once again.

Harland & Wolff now has a team of around 400 in Belfast and the firm’s other sites. And while work initially focused on maintenance and smaller wind projects, it’s now part of a consortium of firms which could see 1,200 new jobs created in the development of new vessels for the Royal Navy.

But in terms of the transition to emerging sectors within manufacturing, according to experts in the field, green technology is something Northern Ireland can seize upon.

“We believe Northern Ireland’s specialisms lend themselves well to green heating, transport and energy production. The question for our businesses is how can we use our heritage, credentials, and expertise to drive differentiation in these growing segments,” William Taylor of KPMG says as part of our roundtable, which you can read on the next few pages.

Aerospace as a whole was hit particularly hard during the pandemic – there were almost no planes in the sky for months. That’s the sort of thing that could bring a firm or an industry as a whole to its knees. However, while Spirit AeroSystems – formerly Bombardier – saw its workforce reduce from around 3,200 to 2,750 between 2020 and 2021, it’s now recruiting at a steady and protracted pace.

Here, among different skillsets, it’s the workforce’s composite base which helps it sit among world leaders in aerospace. The Belfast base is the fabricator of the infused composite wings for the Airbus A220, and other passenger aircraft.

In Antrim, Jans Group is a varied manufacturing business which is continuing to grow its workforce and revenue. Just last year its chief Ronan Hamill said it was aiming to hit 500 staff and £50m in sales in 2023. It was borne from Jans Composites and now includes newly founded companies Etrux, a sustainable lightweight commercial vehicle business and Off Site Solutions, a company that constructs modular buildings for the leisure and residential market.

Of course there’s even more modern technology in the works here. That includes firms such as Axial3D. The Belfast-based 3D medical printing firm – which has built a new facility to showcase its technology in the heart of the city alongside plans to add around 30 new jobs – is at the cutting edge of a burgeoning industry, and has just announced a partnership with Stratasys, and an investment round amounting to $15m.

But while tech and engineering remain key cogs in the sector here, food and agribusiness also remain at the core of our economy.

One firm which is continuing to both invest in more sustainable food solutions as well as meeting market demands is Finnebrogue.

The Downpatrick business made its name in selling bangers and rashers to some of our biggest supermarkets, but since then it’s evolved into a company focused on plant-based food.

Just a couple of years ago it opened a new £25m facility just to tackle that ever-growing market.

And there are other stories of manufacturing success here, including the revival of Wrightbus following the administration of the bus-builder in 2019, which was subsequently bought out by Jo Bamford and is continuing to secure major orders for its electric and hydrogen buses across the globe.

It seems going green works – the future could certainly be a bright one for all of us.