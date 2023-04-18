Off-shore energy: The opportunities and challenges for Northern Ireland

With plans and targets underway to achieve 1GW of off-shore renewable energy here by 2030, Ulster Business and A&L Goodbody sit down with the experts and developers about how achievable that is and examine the challenges ahead

Steven Agnew: The potential is huge. We are in an energy price crisis and renewables have been shown to bring down prices. The scale of off-shore – our report says 1.5GW could create an industry of £2.4bn. To put that into context, our currently renewable capacity is 1.7GW.

Mark Stockdale: It’s also a well-proven technology. The UK is probably a leader in this technology. It’s really well established and now seems like the time to be investing in it.

Sam McCloskey: We are also catching up with our neighbours. We had an opportunity to do this 10 years ago and we didn’t make the most of it.

Koichi Samuels: The Department for the Economy is bringing forward the Off-shore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) and we published the draft in December. This sets out the vision to achieve the target of 1GW of off-shore wind.

Andy McCrea:We want as broad a base from which to work from – off-shore gives us another string in the bow.

Are the targets in OREAP ambitious enough?

Andy McCrea: I think the Government is to be commended for bringing it forward. It’s been a difficult process… we have to catch up and the problem is time.

Sam McCloskey: There’s a little bit of information which we as developers need, to give us comfort as to where the ideal sites for the wind farms are likely to be… at the moment, a gigawatt is a great target. We feel as an industry group there is the potential for more there.

Koichi Samuels: The 1GW from 2030 is the initial target but the next step is to do the strategic [assessments] which will identify the potential in the NI marine area and then the Crown Estate will use that to do its seabed characterisation which will identify zones for leasing.

Steven Agnew:What we need to see from the final draft is that 1GW from 2030 is very vague. We need to see a commitment to megawatts on the system by 2030.

Mark Stockdale: A lot of the elements move along in fits and starts and you end up where investors may not be particularly happy with how some have come out – we are now getting to a point where they may struggle to finance the next step. So, it’s really important that these things get front loaded as much as possible.

Will the indicative timeline facilitate projects being delivered by 2030?

Andy McCrea: In many ways it’s as hard to do 10KW as it is to do 1GW because we don’t have a lot of the milestones. We don’t have grid connection policy in Northern Ireland. We have a budget… if by a certain stage there isn’t a sign of a licence coming [developers] will withdraw and go somewhere else.

Sam McCloskey: On average it takes 10 years to go from a concept to a spinning turbine… as far as how realistic it is, as developers we can move quicker because we have the skills and expertise. But we can only go as far as the level of risk allows us.

Andy McCrea: To be fair, Koichi, the Department for the Economy, Steven and Invest NI have gotten on this and lit the fuse.

Mark Stockdale: We have clients across Ireland and the UK and they can invest anywhere they want. They are looking at Ireland at the moment. There are people in Ireland who have two or three projects under development and aren’t even looking at NI.

Steven Agnew:The memorandum of understanding (MoU) combined with the statement of intent with the Crown Estate, having those key stakeholders… publicly committing to off-shore, is a big win for us.

Mark Stockdale: We need to make sure whatever regime we have for leasing that it is absolutely investable and of an international standard.

What is the scale of opportunity?

Koichi Samuels: [That would be] subject to the strategic environmental assessment and habitat regulation assessment which is one of the actions in the OREAP which will chart out where we can develop on the seabed and then the Crown Estate will do further characterisation for development zones.

Andy McCrea:The other side to this is the grid, which is central to it… there may be other technologies coming on and they still need grid capacity – it’s an open question at the minute [in terms of grid capacity].

Steven Agnew:We need investment in the grid, on-shore, to facilitate it.

What can we learn from the development of off-shore wind in GB and Ireland?

Mark Stockdale: Ireland did a lot of work around on-shore and off-shore planning – passing a new act… so you didn’t have a situation where you were applying for one thing here and then something else over here, and they weren’t really talking to each other.

Steven Agnew: The detail [of the MoU] is important. If that’s worded in a way to just facilitate off-shore projects then you could see some of the hold ups which we are talking about.

What are the barriers to connecting by 2030?

Steven Agnew: We need legislation within the next year to two years.

Mark Stockdale: [A lack of government] is another issue, especially for lenders. The first thing they will look at is whether there is political stability.

Andy McCrea:We are looking to the department for guidance, if primary legislation doesn’t happen.

Koichi Samuels:The Energy Strategy was approved by the Northern Ireland Executive, so we can continue delivering on the strategy. The Northern Ireland Executive Formation Act gives senior officials, permanent secretaries, powers to make decisions in the public interest.

How important is it to get a renewable electricity support scheme up and running?

Steven Agnew: It’s crucial… the Contracts for Difference (CfD) was presented as a subsidiary – it’s a price guarantee for consumers and developers… it has an added benefit for the consumer as if you have that 15-20+ year guarantee of price, when [developers] are going to financers they can say ‘this is low risk, give us better interest rates’ which brings down the cost to consumers.

GUESTS John Mulgrew Editor, Ulster Business

Mark Stockdale Partner, A&L Goodbody

Steven Agnew Director, RenewableNI

Andy McCrea Project developer, North Channel Wind

Sam McCloskey Director, Simply Blue Group

Koichi Samuels Off-shore lead, Department for the Economy