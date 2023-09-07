Ogletree Deakins’ chief: ‘There’s more room for growth… Northern Ireland is very strong right now’

US labour law giant Ogletree Deakins is one of the latest major firms to set up operations here in Northern Ireland. Its managing partner Matt Keen speaks to John Mulgrew about growing to a team of 80 with further expansion plans and new operations on cards, and why NI is now a ‘very strong’ place to do business

Giants such as Allen & Overy and Baker McKenzie have called Belfast home for a number of years.

But Ogletree Deakins has also felt the successes of the local market – a labour employment leviathan with almost 1,000 lawyers globally, and a burgeoning team of 80 here in Northern Ireland.

And according to managing partner, Matt Keen, further expansion could be on the horizon as the practice looks to add additional operations to its base here.

“There’s room for further growth,” he told Ulster Business. “We have added clients and processes so I think there is room to grow further.”

The US firm opened a global solutions centre in Northern Ireland in 2021, and is planning to grow its presence here with at its first permanent location in the city.

“Ogletree Deakins is a labour employment law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is one of the largest labour employment law firms in the world,” Matt says.

“We have about 950 lawyers in total in 56 offices, most in the US – Canada, three European offices and the Belfast office, which we opened two years ago.

“Our firm practices every aspect of labour employment law – primarily representing employers. We have a fairly large business immigration practice, about 20%. It’s been the fastest growing practice over the past five or six years.

“As that practice was going through significant growth a couple of years ago in order to maintain the kind of talent we needed for client services that we are dedicated to providing, we were looking for additional talent pools and were contacted by Invest NI about some of the activities which were going on in Belfast.”

He said the strength of our universities and skillsets helped play a strong role in Ogletree Deakins’ decision to set up shop here.

“We learned about the universities here which are producing very talented, qualified graduates – we put an operation in Belfast to support immigration practice,” he said.

“It’s primarily working with our US-based immigration practice – providing visas, primarily for employees coming into the US. There are a lot of technology [firms], banks and other large employers who bring in foreign nationals to perform specialised work.

“We have a team of paralegals [in Belfast] which work with a team of lawyers to provide that service.”

In the space of little of two years the firm’s operation here has grown from a team of 25 to around 80 staff in Belfast.

“The universities produce undergraduate law programmes which [produce] students who are prepared to come in and perform paralegal work and I think, just being able to observe some of the success other firms have had – they had all grown,” he said. “We spoke to a couple of them and they were all pleased with the talent base they were able to find and the product they were getting.

“We’ve been pleased with our experience here.”

Since 2021, Ogletree Deakins has grown its team here from 25 paralegals to more than 75 business professionals working across a variety of roles.

The company has recently moved into a new base at the Cylinder Building at the Gasworks in Belfast.

But he says there remains further scope for growth. “We have added clients and processes so I think there is room to grow further,” he said.

“The largest part [of the business] is clearly the immigration support but we have also located the likes of knowledge management and information technology people – we have a couple of small teams here.

“We are certainly considering other business professionals to support the firm – we’ve been able to find good people so we may be able to put a couple of other operations here as well.

“Like most companies we are aware of what’s going on in the larger economy. Being a labour employment practice we tend to do fairly well in good times and bad, with the balance of the work which we do.

“We are not as affected as much by the rise in interest rates or economic conditions. We are in a client services business, so our success is completely derivative of the success of the companies which we represent, so we like to see the economy doing well as everyone else [does].”

Asked whether he thinks the firm, and other law practice success here, could attract yet more US operations to setting up here, he said: “I think particularly over the last few years, law firms and other industries have learned that you can do things in different ways and in different locations.

“All sorts of companies are looking at how they are structured… I think different firms will approach it in different ways and what we are doing here may not work for different types of law firms.

“I think some of the other firms which are here are predominantly doing business support operations, which is very conducive to being done here.”

And Matt says the reputation of Northern Ireland as a place to do business has “improved dramatically”.

“The thing I’ve been most impressed with is just how quickly they have gelled as a team – it’s a very enthusiastic workforce and they enjoy what they are doing here and form good client-based teams,” he said.

“The reputation of NI in the US as a business centre has obviously improved dramatically – I think it’s very strong right now.”