Patek Philippe 2023: innovation and the revamping of an icon

High end Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe unveiled a few interesting pieces at this year’s Watches and Wonders, including a precious metal version of a true icon, a number of impressive grand complications as well as showing it’s making moves to push design boundaries with some of its ranges. John Mulgrew got hands with some of the new collection during a visit to Lunn’s at Queen’s Arcade in Belfast

There are few dial shapes which garner the same level of awe and attention on the wrist than Gerald Genta’s iconic Patek Philippe Nautilus.

What started out as something of a 1970s styled sports watch, the purview of those in the know, soon blossomed into a reference which grew in popularity through the decades before quickly becoming the timepiece of the rich and famous, and demanding price tags on the second hand market multiple times that of the watch’s retail price.

And while Patek discontinued the steel 5711 Nautilus, with blue dial, it’s now brought the porthole-esque curves and unmistakable brushed and polished bracelet back in precious metal.

The new 5811 is only available in white gold and comes in one millimetre larger at a largely imperceptible 41mm. It’s as handsome, balanced and clean on the wrist as its steel predecessor – that rich blue dial, simple date and precise hand finishing.

And aside from this new Nautilus, Lunn’s also had the fortune of having six other variants on show, including an equally as stunning yellow gold watch with a white dial.

But for those after something which sets them apart from the crowd, Patek has also now introduced the 5224R-001 – an impressive new travel timepiece with 24-hour dial.

The Travel Time dual time zone is displayed by three syringe-shaped hands in rose gold, with a luminescent coating for the local hour hand and the minute hand and a pierced centre for the home hour hand.

And to make that work, engineers took the company’s 31-260 ultra-thin self-winding base calibre and added a 24-hour mechanism.

It sports a subtle yet striking rose gold case – coming in at a manageable 42mm but a very svelte depth of under 10mm thanks to a mini platinum rotor – with double railway-track scale for the hours and minutes.

And those with even deeper pockets – and I’ll let you take a closer look at the RRP of the model online – Watches and Wonders also threw up the 6300GR Grand Complication.

This is a piece of magnificent precision engineering and beauty – a bold, large 47mm case housing a manual would movement and no fewer than 20 complications. That’s five acoustic functions, including two patented world exclusives, an alarm sounding the programmed time and a date-repeater striking the date on demand.

But coming back down to earth somewhat, there’s a the new range of Calatravas – something of an entry into Patek Philippe.

What was traditionally – and still is across the wider line – a fairly conservative piece, white gold, no-date, the brand has expanded the Calatrava range to include three models sporting a considerably brighter and more modern look.

The 6007G is a 40mm piece largely in black but with either yellow, red or blue accents – throughout the dial and continuing to the strap – along with a carbon-fibre style motif, which also carries over to the strap.

These are fresh and fun pieces, while still maintaining that wrist presence and finish that few other watches can match.

Finally, Patek has also added an interesting complication to its Aquanaut line. The 5261R is marketed as a ladies watch, but at just shy of 40mm it feels like a piece anyone could wear.

It’s a perfectly formed piece in rose gold, sporting an annual calendar, blue-gray dial with the typical embossed with Aquanaut pattern, gold applied numerals with white luminescent coating.

The watch is formal, yet sporty, thanks to the blue-gray rubber strap – taking things down into a more casual territory, although that complex dial and moonphase will keep the Aquanaut from ever being seen as something truly dress down.

There are few occasions as enjoyable or intriguing as being able to try many of these pieces on wrist, especially in terms of the rarity of the majority of them and the small numbers in which they are produced. Bring on next year.