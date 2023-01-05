Patrick McAliskey: ‘We want the Spadetown brewery and distillery be a multi-million pound business’

Leaders in Business: Patrick McAliskey – Spadetown Brewing

Building a brewery and a distillery in his hometown of Lurgan is somewhat of a departure for an entrepreneur who cut his teeth establishing one of Northern Ireland’s recent IT success stories.

Leaving school with six GCSEs, Patrick McAliskey’s first foray into work started with the RAF where he worked as an electrical technician.

“I came back to live in Northern Ireland with the idea of starting my own business,” he says. “I started the IT firm which eventually became Novosco – formed in 2007 with another firm, and that’s when the growth happened.”

Novosco would later be sold to Cancom in 2019 before the overall company itself was taken over by Telefónica two years later.

“I was managing director through the 25 years until we were acquired,” Patrick said. “From an early stage I wanted to be an entrepreneur. You need a grounding and some know how. I learned about software and IT systems in the RAF and that gave me the appetite to start a business.”

As the business was bought in 2019 it had a workforce of around 300 staff. “We were doing well in terms of economic impact,” Patrick says.

Since then he’s been chairman of two software firms, Elemental Software in Derry and Antrim’s Decision Time. He’s currently chairman of Outsource Group.

But since the selling off of Novosco, Patrick has turned his attention to the beverage business. That’s seen him launch Spadetown Brewing, based in his native Lurgan, alongside a distillery and plans for his coffee roasting business, also based in the town.

“It’s a very different business to tech,” he says. “I’m going back to school and retraining – it’s [about looking at] how you get customers, scale and grow.

“We’ve invested £1m between both and are hopefully on a growth path. We are wanting to expand and export beer and get customers across the UK for the coffee.

“I’m originally a Lurgan native and Spadetown came from the phrase ‘you’ve a face on you the length of a Lurgan spade’.

“We want to grow and be sizeable in the years to come. We know there is further investment required.”

That’s seen him build a 2,000 sq ft brewery, which is already close to capacity, along with plans for a taproom this year, while he’s building a roastery in another 6,000 sq ft space.

“In terms of scale, we want to be a multi-million pound business,” Patrick says. “[We would like] 50 people as soon as possible, within three to five years.”

In terms of sales, he says the plan includes a mixture of domestic and exports.

“A number of Irish beer firms have been successful. Sullivan’s Brewing Company has been able to export to the US, for example.” Patrick says the plan includes ramping up beer production by a factor of 10 in the next 18 months.”

That will see it going as large as a 100,000l capacity brewery in its next phase.

He’s hired several top people to the team, including Annie David as commercial director, along with a head brewery and head coffee roaster.

Patrick says his leadership remains “very open door”. “We had a mission statement which was to be the fearless champions or better,” he says. “If the team is happy, then so are the customers.

“That has never changed for me. If you invest in people you’ll get it back 10 times over.”

In terms of the scale of his latest diverse business ventures, Patrick says: “We are looking at a multi-million pound [business]. We would like to see business grow to a joint turnover of £5m in the next number of years – it would take 50 staff and beyond to be able to do that.”

And in terms of the current tricky and challenging business landscape, generally, Patrick says the cost of production has increased, especially due to soaring power costs.

“We are probably finding customers are looking for value,” he says. “They haven’t gone off spending money on premium choices, but [looking for] better value in 2023. It’s about having a premium product at as fair a price as possible.”