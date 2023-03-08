PwC: green economy accelerating need for skills investment in Northern Ireland

What do businesses in Northern Ireland need to do to prepare for the opportunities that the green economy will bring? What skills and transformation should businesses here be investing in now to help meet NI’s net zero targets? Less than a year into her role as the first female regional market leader for PwC Northern Ireland, Cat McCusker sees a wealth of opportunity available to those who can work across sectors to reskill NI for a greener world

“Two of the biggest challenges facing NI at the moment are meeting our net zero targets and having the skills in place within our workforce to do this. But they also present our biggest opportunities, if we can be brave and bold enough to tackle them head on.”

When you meet Cat McCusker, the regional market leader for PwC NI, you quickly realise two things. Firstly, she is straight talking and gets right to the heart of the issue, and secondly she is passionate about making NI a global economic success, where people want to live and businesses want to invest.

She knows there is work to be done. “There are lots of challenges at present – both locally and globally – that are impacting NI businesses and our economy,” she says. “But there’s also enormous economic potential that’s just waiting to be unlocked.”

Cat sees the green economy as a massive opportunity for Northern Ireland. “Our focus should be on driving long-term productivity outcomes, by accelerating net zero progress and investing in skills to drive innovation and investment here.

“Since I took on the regional market leader role in NI, I’ve been meeting with local business owners, public sector leaders, higher and further education representatives, political and public figures, and I am blown away by the talent and ambition we have here. There is a shared vision to make NI the ‘go to’ destination for people, skills and investment.”

“We need to collaborate across all these sectors to support NI in becoming a low-carbon economy and rise to the challenge of reaching net zero. The business community needs to work alongside government and other key contributors, to accelerate the transition to ‘green’ skills and ‘green’ jobs; build on our renewable energy production; scale up hydrogen generation capabilities; and invest further in sustainable transport.”

PwC’s recent Green Jobs Barometer study shows NI has one of the lowest proportions of green jobs in the UK. Green jobs are roles that seek to either produce environmentally friendly products or provide and adapt services and processes to become more environmentally friendly.

Cat says the biggest barrier to green jobs growth here is the shortage of skills. “We need to upskill and train people for the jobs that will realise our net zero and economic ambitions. If we don’t take action now, nothing will change and NI will continue to lag behind other parts of the UK.”

This is not an easy task when businesses are already dealing with the more immediate challenges of inflation and staff shortages. But Cat’s answer is simple.

“The reality is that without intervention some non-green industries in NI are likely to shrink, and without a commensurate growth in green jobs, this will result in a net decrease in total jobs in NI – further fuelling unemployment. For me, this is one of the most compelling reasons to invest in upskilling and developing a wider approach to promoting green jobs. This is about our future livelihoods and economic prosperity.”

So what can businesses do to start to prepare for this green world? “The first step is to acknowledge what’s happening,” Cat says. “Businesses must accept that their workforces – and the skills they need – will change dramatically in the next 10 to 15 years. Too many organisations we speak to assume they can continue with business as usual. It is tough to hear, but the reality is that they can’t.”

Cat advises that businesses should start building a roadmap for their workforce now, one that assesses what is going to change for their industry, and what the implications are for their workers. “When we consider green jobs, there is the temptation to focus only on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) skills which are most in demand, but we also see demand for digital and data, project management, change management, research, and leadership and communication skills. So the range of opportunities is huge.

“Businesses need to understand where they need to be in the next five to 10 years, and assess where they are now. And then work out a step-by-step plan to get their employees – from new starters to the most experienced - where they need to be through reskilling and upskilling.”

While businesses need to be future-proofing now, Cat also acknowledges the critical role that government has in supporting the drive towards a green economy. “PwC is already working with the government to understand the impacts of the transition, with the aim of better targeting support and interventions to the industries, jobs, and skill clusters that need it the most, and ultimately maximising the positive impacts of those interventions,” Cat says.

The green economy isn’t unique to NI or indeed the rest of the UK. PwC’s recent CEO Survey, which captures the views of thousands of chief executives around the world, showed that almost a quarter (22%) of UK chief executives believe their business will not be economically viable within a decade if they do not make significant interventions to change course. Over a quarter (26%) also feel exposed to the threat of climate change over the next 12 months, and a third are progressing/implementing strategies to reduce emissions and mitigate climate risks.

“Businesses in NI have already shown their ability to plan and adapt – the Covid pandemic accelerating hybrid working and cloud computing being two very recent examples. Now they need a renewed focus on skills,” Cat says.

And as PwC UK’s education consulting leader, there is no better person to contribute to the drive for skills than Cat. “We already have a really strong education sector here – with leading institutions and a culture of academic excellence. We have an opportunity to build on these and to harness our position to invest in our future, and capitalise on the opportunities presented by the green economy.”

To do this, Cat believes a multi-layered approach is required. “Ensuring the right education and training for young people is essential. As employers we need to work in partnership with colleges and other training providers, and with the government, to ensure people are not left behind as we transition to net zero.

“We need targeted support to better incentivise study and retraining in skill areas that will most closely align with the green jobs growth agenda, such as sustainability and environmental skills. Businesses need support to undertake workforce planning and target internal skill development accordingly. And we need to better promote inward investment into green industries and jobs to create the demand. If we get this right, and I believe that we can, we could boost employment, slow the brain drain out of NI, and ultimately benefit the environment,” Cat says.

She also firmly believes that embedding strong STEM skills from an early age is critically important. “There is so much that we can do to ensure that every teenager leaves school with a desire to stay in NI and the right skills, experience and qualifications to drive our economy forward by doing so,” Cat says.

“We need to ensure all young people who want to succeed and excel in careers in mathematics and science have access to brilliant teaching - we can do this through initiatives like maths schools, which involve a university partnership to provide mentoring, enrichment and specialist teaching support.

“There is a crucial role for employers too. Young people need to know what the opportunities are – as employers we can show and inspire them – particularly given the pace of change.

“In practice that means businesses working with schools and colleges, so young people see how the world of work is changing, what jobs of the future look like, and provide work placements and other experiences so they can find out more.”

Looking ahead to the future, Cat says: “NI is recognised for our ability to be creative and adaptable. With the right focus and investment across all sectors, NI has the opportunity to adapt and gain from the green economy. But we need to start now.”