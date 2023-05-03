The big Northern Ireland planning interview: the portal, the reports and the challenges ahead

Northern Ireland’s planning system has faced two damning and critical reports while a new portal has been blasted by many in the industry as not being up to scratch. John Mulgrew sits down with the Department for Infrastructure’s two top planners, Kathryn McFerran and Alistair Beggs to discuss the issues, challenges and improvements being made

Northern Ireland’s planning system has been in the spotlight for mostly the wrong reasons over the last few years.

Following the transfer of the majority of planning powers to our 11 councils in 2015, we now have a two-tier system alongside the Department for Infrastructure, which was previously responsible for all planning decisions.

Now, eight years later and two reports have heavily criticised the system while architects and planners have branded the new £14m submission portal as feeling like a “beta” version with a litany of major problems.

Planning is at the core of everything we do here in Northern Ireland, and that’s why it’s so crucial the system – and the technology – works, and works well.

Two reports last year criticised elements of the system which were not working. A Northern Ireland Audit Office (NIAO) report said Northern Ireland’s planning system is not fit for purpose and risks causing economic damage, while the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the system is “not working”.

“Planning transferred to the two tier system in 2015. Last year we had two reports… they raised a number of issues,” Kathryn McFerran, acting director regional planning governance and legislation, told Ulster Business.

“I’d just like to reaffirm that planning is complex and we deal with many, many different stakeholders. It’s important we get it right and it works for everybody.

“The PAC and NIAO reports, while they did put forward recommendations and put a spotlight on some of the issues within planning, we welcome those because we want to listen to people.

“If there are issues and challenges that people are flagging up to us… we want to know those and address those, with everybody.”

Since then the cost of submitting applications has risen by around 12%.

Ms McFerran, who is new to her current role, says almost a year on from the reports “we are in a completely different sphere”.

“A year has almost gone, and we are in a completely different sphere… at the end of this the proof of the pudding is in the eating,” she says.

“We have put out a very ambitious improvement agenda for the department in collaboration with stakeholders and local government.

“We have put in quite tight timeframes with that. One of those being with the fees which are going to rise. The proof be will whether people think the system is any better after this improvement agenda.”

She says two of the recommendations were around establishing an independent commission to look at planning. The commission had its first meeting in February and is due to meet in May, Ms McFerran said.

“It’s a very genuine move to get as many people and as many voices around the table to show how we can improve and show we are improving.”

But it’s Northern Ireland’s new planning portal which has raised recent eyebrows. From day one on December 5 it was clear there were issues – from searches not delivering full results, to dates being incorrect on documents, while those submitting applications have reported having to send them in manually due to issues.

I asked Ms McFerran why the system wasn’t up to scratch, despite the £14m spend on the portal itself.

“It’s not that it’s not up to scratch and it’s being used day in, day out. It was a massive transfer and IT project,” she says.

“We transferred around one million textual data records from our legacy system to the new one. In addition we transferred 5.5 million documents and over one million spatial features.

She says around 66% of applications are now being submitted online. “It is improving… we are on the record to say there were teething issues and we are working very hard with stakeholders to get those resolved.

“The ‘priority one’ issues have all been closed… and [soon] ‘priority two’ will have been dealt with.”

She says the department is continuing to work with the councils, is hosting project boards and is rolling out a workshop to bring people in and speak to them.

Hailed as the largest joint IT project between central and local government to date in Northern Ireland, the portal is used by 10 of our 11 councils.

But as Ulster Business was going to print some of the major issues were still not addressed, including documents from any application filed with the previous system all showing as ‘November 26’.

“There are still some issues,” she says. “A lot fewer than there were… the system is working and people are using it.”

But the issue is also that the industry was vocal in saying that it was not consulted sufficiently before the new portal went live.

According to Ciaran Fox of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), it offered to help test the system during the development phase.

“In September the Department ran a testing session which one architect was invited to but when it came to editing an application the system failed,” he said.

“The process was abandoned and there was no follow up. In our view that testing was too late and insufficiently rigorous.”

Ms McFerran said: “People are saying to us that they want more engagement and that’s what we are giving them.

“I am very happy to meet with people and listen to them.”

Turning to the planning system in general, has the transfer of powers eight years ago been a success or a failure?

“I would say we have a system that is successful and producing the goods,” Alistair Beggs, chief planner and director of regional planning policy and casework, says.

“Could we be doing better is the question and I think there’s things we can do to that. Those reports were quite clear that things aren’t working quite as they should and we can be doing better.”

But is it value for money, especially with a rise in costs for users? “This is a recommendation from the PAC and they did say the system has to be financially sustainable,” Ms McFerran says.

“It’s a 12.3% increase… England and Wales are out to consultation at the minute and they’re almost potentially doubling the planning fees… I feel [our rise] is necessary.”

Ms McFerran says the department has “a really good relationship” with various stakeholders and engages with them on a regular basis.

“The reports are an opportunity for us to improve what we have got,” Mr Beggs says.

“I think to a degree you have to go back to the system as it was. It was a massive sea change as opposed to what you have perhaps in England, Scotland and Wales, which is used to the two-tier working. That has to bed down.”

There have also been calls from the renewables sector to prioritise green schemes, such as wind and solar. Is that something which the department would consider?

“All applications are important and so the priority is to speed up the system for everybody and to look at any way to make the system better for everybody,” Ms McFerran says.

Mr Beggs said: “I’m going to keep an open mind on anything… I’m not saying it’s something we would be looking to do but then again you have to be open to listening to the arguments and see where it’s going.”

But without a working Executive, how is the department faring with major applications or taking potentially big decisions on regionally significant schemes in its absence?

“We keep processing as much as we can and through the Executive Formation Act if something comes to a decision point we’d have a look at that and see if it’s in the public interest to make a decision,” Mr Beggs says.

“We will hopefully be able to take as many decisions as we possibly can, but we hope that ministers and the Executive will come back because really as civil servants it’s really not the world’s most comfortable place for us.”

Asked if the department should have more oversight over the councils and planning decisions, Mr Beggs said: “It’s something you always keep an eye on and see how things are going but at the moment I think we’re content with that.”

Ms McFerran said: “Councils are autonomous and we must respect the decisions that are being made by the planning committees as well.

“We are really passionate. This is our profession and we want to do a good job and work with people. We love nothing more than taking [something] through the process and seeing the output of that.”

Speaking about the planning portal, following the interview, a spokesperson for the department said: “In terms of ongoing engagement, a workshop with planning agents and stakeholders was facilitated [on April 21],”

“The workshop was welcomed by attendees and it was constructive. The department welcomed the input from the users about their experience and an update was given on outstanding priority fixes. As with any IT project, it is not feasible with an ‘out of the box’ system like this to deliver everyone’s preferences, but we want to continue to work with users as we go forward and gave a commitment to consider the issues raised and meet again.

“We are working very closely with the supplier and a program of work has been developed to address the highest-priority issues identified. These will be addressed through the biweekly software update by the supplier, which will continue into May 2023.

"We will continue to work with the supplier to resolve any outstanding issues to further improve system performance for users. This includes dates for some types of documents that were transferred to the planning portal.”