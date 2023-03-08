The Dean hotel developer: ‘We wouldn’t rule out doing more projects in Belfast’

Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Hospitality Group is planning its first foray into Northern Ireland, with The Dean hotel in Belfast city centre. John Mulgrew speaks to the group’s head of development, Jessica Carlyle-Clarke, about the ambitious plans, why there’s demand in the market for more hotels here and why further developments and hospitality venues could be on cards from the group

What the new Dean hotel could look like when completed

Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Hospitality Group is planning its first foray into Northern Ireland, with The Dean hotel in Belfast city centre. John Mulgrew speaks to the group’s head of development, Jessica Carlyle-Clarke, about the ambitious plans, why there’s demand in the market for more hotels here and why further developments and hospitality venues could be on cards from the group

I’d heard on the grapevine a while back that the building which once housed Deanes Deli in the heart of Belfast was being earmarked for a new hotel with a similar title.

Paddy McKillen jnr’s Press Up Hospitality Group has now revealed it’s bringing its first Dean hotel to Belfast – an ambitious and grand ‘boutique’ proposed scheme which is earmarked to create around 170 jobs and boast a rooftop pool.

But according to Jessica Carlyle-Clarke, there could be more in the long-term pipeline for Northern Ireland from the hospitality group, down the line.

“It’s a bit far down the line but I wouldn’t rule it out,” the head of business development tells Ulster Business.

“Once we get to know a city it happens very often that we expand the brands [in the market]. We’ll see how we go with the hotel… it’s a big investment for us in the city. [We] wouldn’t rule out doing more projects… it’s about when we see the right opportunity or building.

“… it’s happened very quickly. We bought the building in January. That’s how we do things and move at a million miles and hour. [We’re] engaging with key stakeholders, Belfast City Council and the local community.”

According to Jessica, the group – which operates more than 60 bars, hotels and restaurants across Ireland and in the UK – has been eyeing the opportunity in Belfast for some time.

“We have done many new and old [buildings] but what gets us excited is the restoration of historic buildings,” Jessica says.

TODD Architects has been appointed to transform the 19th century building, which was originally constructed in the 1860s and has been home to a number of noteworthy spots including Larry’s Piano Bar and Deanes Deli.

“What really drew us to the building in particular was around the history of the area, near the Ulster Hall. We are really drawn to history and heritage,” Jessica says.

“For Belfast we are all about looking at iconic cities – that’s the target market for a hotel. The site is of such cultural significance.

“It’s a unique offer and will be design-led with high-spec rooms, central location, modern but also adaptable. It will be a mixture of a modern offering in an historic building. We won’t be changing anything in terms of the façade or fabric of the building.”

Part of that offering will include a rooftop bar, restaurant and pool. But is the latter a challenge given Northern Ireland’s own proclivity for downpours?

“We said we want a pool and we made it happen,” Jessica says. “As far as I know for people in Northern Ireland… they will brave it and it can be used all year round.”

Initial plans are being submitted for the scheme and Jessica says the target date for opening could be the latter part of 2025.

“We are really hopeful the planning process will be really positive – around 12 months for it, or maybe 15 months is more realistic. The build time will be 18 months. Really, opening dates change all the time and are dependent on planning and construction. We will get to know the building when we get in.”

While Northern Ireland’s hotel numbers and occupancy are back to more buoyant and stable levels – you need only look at Friday and Saturday night prices in Belfast city centre – is there room for another sizeable hotel in the area especially given the close proximity to several others, including the 300-bedroom Grand Central.

“We just think this is more of a multi-offering building… it’ll be a great addition to the night-time economy for all groups of customers.

“… it’s an ideal choice for business or pleasure. We are famous for our brunch at Sophie’s, and dinner. We are really excited to be part of the city which has a growing pipeline of rooms.

“By the time The Dean is ready to welcome [guests] we would have worked really hard to work with local stakeholders and industry bodies to promote growth in the city, and help realise its ambitions.

“The domestic market is very important to us and a very strong USP for us. The Dean brand will also help drive the city’s night-time economy.”

Jessica says she remains confident of demand for the new addition to the city, despite the current cost of living crisis.

“I feel for many reasons to be positive for potential for growth within the economy and tourism sector by the time we are ready to welcome guests,” she says.

“It’s hard to see into the future – there are lots of businesses across the UK and Ireland which are very quick to adapt and respond to any crisis or market shift. We have survived the worst, hopefully.

“We have many reasons to be positive and we would want to do a lot of research before opening in a city. The opportunity presents itself as a perfect building and we are very positive for tourism in Belfast and demand growing over the next couple of years, and we will be part of that.”

In terms of employment, Jessica says plans would include hiring some 170 staff. “We are very much committed to working with local companies and employing local,” she says. “We do training in-house and invest a lot of time in training employees. That will be a fantastic commitment to the city from us.”