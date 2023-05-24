‘The greatest challenge the hospitality sector is currently facing is the retention of skilled staff’

May’s Ulster Business Entrepreneur of the Month features Declan Holmes of Nightcap Event Group

Business at Nightcap Event Group has been really good, growing steadily since we reopened in May 2021. We’ve had back-to-back record years for the business, which we hope will continue in the months and years ahead. We have seen a real increase in demand for mobile bar services at bespoke venues across the country and for hospitality agency staff, as event spaces struggle to fulfil casual roles. As a result of this growth and increased demand, we’ve acquired larger office and warehouse space, hired our fifth full-time team member and launched a new staffing solutions company, Nightcap Connect, to give the hospitality sector access to part time and temporary staff for key events.

How did you get started in the industry?

My first job was at Ravenhill where I worked as a bartender, before later moving on to work at some of Belfast’s most well-known cocktail venues. It was at these venues that I developed my knowledge and mixing expertise of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. These experiences contributed to my decision to establish Nightcap in 2013 as a mobile cocktail business.

Typically, who are your clients or customers?

With our business being split into events and agency staffing, we have a wide range of clients – both business and consumer - that we work with. We provide our services to both large corporate clients, including IKEA and Danske Bank, as well as private client events, such as weddings and celebrations. With our agency work, we have the luxury of working with leading event spaces and venues in Northern Ireland, including Titanic Belfast, Waterfront Hall and the Ulster Hall, to name just a few.

Do you enjoy what you do, and what in particular?

I feel very lucky to enjoy what I do for a living, although it certainly comes with its stresses, challenges and risks. However, I take great pride in having built a brand and community with my best friend, Dean McFarland. Together, we have over 20 years of event experience and have worked with some of the most influential business and individuals in Northern Ireland, as well as providing over 200 people with a livelihood.

What is the most difficult part of your job?

The most difficult part of my job is finding the right work/life balance, which can be hard to achieve when you are your own boss. It can be difficult to snap out of work mode at home after a busy day of events, but having a wife, 20-month-old daughter and two dogs certainly helps.

What are the challenges facing your sector and the economy in general?

The greatest challenge the hospitality sector is currently facing is the retention of skilled staff. I have noticed in recent years a significant amount of hospitality talent leaving Northern Ireland for a variety of reasons, ranging from the culture to an inadequate income to feeling unappreciated. This is something Nightcap Event Group is working hard to rectify, as we add real value to the hospitality sector by building a community that rewards and respects the people we employ.