The high street: rates, rising costs and developing cities and towns of the future

We’re some way off returning to pre-pandemic levels of footfall on high streets across our towns and cities. So, what’s needed to make our urban environments attractive destinations for locals and tourists alike and what cost and business challenges remain for retailers and hospitality firms which call our towns and cities home? John Mulgrew takes a closer look

There’s both an air of optimism and a degree of trepidation when it comes to the strength and buoyancy of our high streets at the moment.

While we’re in a significantly better place than we once were, over high street footfall remains down around 18% on pre-pandemic levels – hit by hybrid working.

But it’s also been warned that rates rises across our councils here could “cripple many local business”, according to one industry leader, leading to a “perfect storm” for those already under pressure.

Fresher figures show Northern Ireland is doing its best to bounce back, based on last year, with footfall up more than 19% at the start of February, compared with 2022.

We have also lost some stalwarts along the way, certainly within Belfast city centre itself.

However, development is ongoing, new retailers and brands are moving in and we’re seeing mixed-use schemes coming to the fore.

But what will the long-term shape of the high street look like? You only have to turn to the lack of progress on the ambitious Tribeca scheme to see how things have slowed.

In its previous guise it was a retail led scheme, with around 700,000 sq ft afforded to shopping. The latest masterplans have that reduced to around a 10%.

“People bring life to our cities and towns,” Ciaran Fox, director of the Royal Society of Ulster Architects, says. “We need more housing in the heart of our cities and towns – private housing, social housing, affordable housing - and we need to achieve a healthy density.

“For housing to be attractive in our urban centres we need quality standards for housing – indoor and outdoor space standards, daylight standards, energy standards for example. The surrounding area needs to be an attractive place to live. The ingredients are well known but they include green, clean, well-connected but not dominated by cars, with everyday amenities nearby.”

Our cities, and our larger urban areas, need to be places in which appeal to us to both live and visit, and can’t simply be shaped by just by the retailers in them, for example.

“It’s not just about making urban centre housing more attractive,” Ciaran says. “We need to make out of town development much less attractive.”

And at the heart of it all is infrastructure and a solid foundation in planning, including a visionary and long-term ambitious approach to cities and towns of the future.

“Of course, underlying all of that is hard infrastructure,” he says. “If we don’t have the sewerage infrastructure, the public transportation infrastructure, the power infrastructure etc to enable development, the housing developments won’t happen.

“Creating a vibrant, attractive urban centre requires space currently allocated to vehicles to be reallocated for walking, wheeling, playing, socialising etc. As a result people living further out won’t be able to easily drive to and park in the urban centre. For the centre to thrive these people need an attractive alternative – a protected cycle way, a cheap, reliable, regular public transport option.

“The urban centre of the future will be low carbon. Not just in transportation terms but also in relation to how the buildings are heated and electricity is generated. This must go hand in hand with creating a more attractive place to live and visit.”

And Ciaran says there must also be an eye on ensuring the tourist offering remains strong.

“Our people and our natural environment are our greatest asset but the architecture of a town or city plays an important role in attracting and engaging tourists,” he says. “It’s important that we protect our built heritage and foster the conditions that enable architects to deliver new architecture which enhances the attractiveness of our urban centres not just for the clients or building-users but for all.”

Turning to the current reality facing many firms here is the overall cost of doing businesses.

Many in hospitality are continuing to struggle with growing overheads – from ingredients to rent and energy costs.

And, while it’s currently in focus at the moment, the ongoing rates revaluation remains front and centre for much of the high street.

According to Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI, local small businesses are “unlikely to get a single penny of reduction in their rates bills”, despite UK-wide initiatives being brought in.

“With 75,000 business recently receiving their draft valuation of their business rates was a stark reminder of the need for radical reform of our broken, antiquated, and expensive rating system,” he says. “It is unacceptable and a drag on our local economy that Northern Ireland businesses continue to pay the most expensive business rates anywhere in the UK. “In England small businesses are getting a 75% reduction in their business rates to assist with the Cost of Doing Business Crisis. Despite the UK Government giving Northern Ireland this funding as part of the Barnett consequential, our local small businesses are unlikely to get a single penny of reduction in their rates bills with this money instead going into the Stormont black hole.

“Why should independent retailers in Northern Ireland be so unfairly treated in comparison to their English counterparts? But it doesn’t stop there – worse is still to come.”

On rates rises, Glyn says he had “real concerns that we could see inflation busting rises that will cripple many local businesses”.

It was then announced by Northern Ireland Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, that there would be a freeze on business rates here for this financial year.

“Retail NI and a consortium of 16 trade bodies and chambers of commerce wrote to all 11 council chief executives urging them not to go down this road [of increasing rates]. We are at a critical juncture as a perfect storm of factors is causing devastation for the retail and hospitality sectors and could see thousands of businesses threatened over the next few months if no action is taken.

“Out of control energy bill increases, labour shortages, inflation, and falling consumer confidence are risking the business climate of Northern Ireland. Fears that many will simply go under in the next months without government assistance are keenly felt and we cannot continue on this path of destruction any longer.

“With this perfect storm many Retail NI members are worried about pushing customers away due to having to raise prices to keep pace with these rising costs, which is therefore having a detrimental impact on trade and consumer confidence.

“Sadly, the bad news just keeps coming with the UK Government’s inadequate, poorly targeted and ultimately pointless new energy support package for businesses as local shops and many other businesses face a massive hike in energy costs from April 2023.”

And he says it remains an “absolute scandal that with the worst economic crisis in memory alongside our health service on its knees, we still have no Executive in place nor a plan to address this cost of doing business crisis”.