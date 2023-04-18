Nichola Daly of Daly Recruitment is under the spotlight for Entrepreneur of the Month

How is business? Business at Daly Recruitment is good and I’m glad to say that recruitment within the hospitality industry is on the rise once again. I’m working on some exciting new projects which I will be able to reveal in due course, but suffice to say the hospitality marketplace is evolving with new developments and change of ownerships and I am feeling lucky to be part of that change.

How did you get started in the industry? I started working in the Navan Centre and Fort in Armagh as a tourist assistant and then Armagh Visitor Information Centre as a student. After graduating I went to Arizona and completed the Marriott International Management Programme and upon return, I moved to Belfast. From there my career was bedded into all things hospitality and tourism. I loved and still love every aspect of this industry.

Typically, who are your clients or customers? My clients are based across the island of Ireland, ranging from luxury hotels and event organisers and operators in the tourism industry who are seeking executive or management candidates. This can range anywhere from owners and operators to general managers. My candidates are all industry professionals who are keen to develop and take the next step in their hospitality careers.

Do you enjoy what you do, and what in particular?

I absolutely love what I do. I look at my job from the perspective of helping others, that’s why I am so passionate it. The match has to be right for both the client and the candidate and when both are happy, I am happy. I love to view each successful partnership as another success story added to the Daly Recruitment career development tree.

What is the most difficult part of your job?

It really leaves me disheartened when an experienced hospitality professional tells me they want to leave the industry due to negative culture or feeling undervalued. When this happens, it becomes my mission to ensure I can react quickly and find them the right position with the right employer for them, to avoid them leaving the sector altogether.

What are the challenges facing your sector and the economy in general?

The cost of living. The recent Spring Budget gave little hope for businesses who are witnessing increasing costs daily within the industry. Many in the industry were hoping that The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would use his spring statement to lower VAT from 20%, that did not materialise and many are now having to contemplate more potential price rises as a result.

Across the border our friends and colleagues in hospitality recently welcomed the extension of the reduced 9% VAT rate for hospitality, preventing further price hikes being passed on to consumers. Even with the hospitality VAT rate in the Republic due to return to the standard 13.5% rate from September, albeit it will be a huge benefit to our colleagues ahead of the summer season while NI sits at 20%, making it less competitive choice for consumers midst a cost of living crisis.