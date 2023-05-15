The Irish spirit makers taking on the world: from craft gin to high end whiskey

From whiskey makers to gin masters, Northern Ireland distillers have grown exponentially on the export stage. Emma Deighan asks how much more potential there is or if our spirit renaissance has peaked

According to an interactive map of Irish whiskey distillers, there are almost 30 distilleries in Northern Ireland including those in the planning pipeline.

The Irish Whiskey Association, the lead representative body for the all-island Irish whiskey industry, puts that figure, more accurately it says, at just over 20 here for whiskey alone.

It’s not a modest figure given the scale of NI but according to those in the spirit industry, the whiskey and gin markets specifically have not been saturated just yet.

William Lavelle, director of the Irish Whiskey Association, says everything from increased interest in whiskey and gin from Gen Z and Millennials to a bigger appetite for premium products as well as e-commerce is behind this spirit revival.

“Irish whiskey from across the island has increased by over 200% since 2010, with strong export growth from Northern Ireland,” William says.

“The EU is the largest market for Irish whiskey from Northern Ireland, followed by the United States, Great Britain and Canada. Recent years have seen growth in emerging markets such as South Africa and Australia.”

“Irish whiskey has benefitted from a growing global demand for premium, higher-priced Irish whiskey in line with consumers drinking less, but drinking better.

“It has also seen rapid market diversification, including across Africa, Asia, with more growth possible, including in coming years in Latin America where Irish whiskey has yet to break through, but where green shoots are beginning to show.”

Invest NI says whiskey in particular is one of the fastest-growing spirit categories in the world, and it’s forecast to grow by a further 54% over the next five years.

It adds that nearly 70% of this growth is expected to come from premium and above whiskey “which aligns well with the quality produced by NI distilleries”.

In fact, Invest NI supports William’s prediction that in some markets, Irish whiskey will overtake its Scotch counterpart.

“The key market for Irish Whiskey is the US which is forecast to grow by 67% over the next five years and is on a trajectory to overtake Scotch at some point in the future,” according to Invest NI.

It also predicts more growth in German, Polish, Canadian, South African and Australian markets and figures from the UK Department for International Trade would back up these predictions.

Its most recent stats show that drinks exports from NI were worth £9.2bn last year, an increase of 15.3% on the previous year (this does not take into consideration varieties and does include non-spirits). It said the top trading partner by value was the Irish market.

Hinch Distillery, which was launched in 2020, illustrates the whiskey export success story perfectly.

Sitting on the outskirts of Belfast, Hinch produces a variety of whiskeys and its own Ninth Wave Gin which have a presence in more than 30 markets internationally despite being just three years old.

Bronagh Hunt, managing director, Hinch Distillery, explains the appeal of that Irish product.

“Irish Whiskey is usually triple distilled. This makes the liquid smoother.”

“These factors make it more approachable for consumers. For bartenders, Irish Whiskey is the best whiskey for cocktails because it works well in a mixed drink.”

She attributes Hinch’s successful exporting story to being active at trade and industry events and showcases over the last few years in what has been a “fruitful networking” opportunity.

William Morris, international sales director at Hinch says export sales are up more than 100% since last year already “and despite the challenges in the global markets we hope to be close to achieving our aggressive budget by the end of our financial year in June 2023.”

Hinch’s aim by the close of 2023 is to export to more than 40 markets with India and China on the cards.

Confident in its growth, Hinch is investing to increase its production from 500,000 to 1.2 million litres of pure alcohol (LPA) a year by the end of 2023. The equipment from Forsyth’s in Scotland was being installed at Hinch Distillery at the time of print.

Copeland Distillery, in Donaghadee, began trading in 2016 after Crowdfunding success. It produces whiskey, gin and rum.

Gareth Irvine, Founder of Copeland, says he too has an interest in breaking into China, Japan and South East Asia, and is currently working with potential distributors in Australia, New Zealand and Nigeria.

Copeland already supplies to Australia, Slovenia, Abu Dhabi, and the US – from Arizona to Georgia – and even more markets are due to come on board later this year.

“Our export activities have increased dramatically over the last 12 months,” Gareth says. “In 2022, we started exporting to the USA and now have 10 distributors contracted to carry our US range portfolio of gin, rum and whiskey.

“Copeland currently exports a core range of four spirits into the US with an expectation of shipping over 70,000 bottles to the states by the end of 2023.

“This year also saw the first shipment of Copeland products to Alberta, Canada and to a new distributor in Sweden. And we shouldn’t forget the Republic of Ireland where we now supply to over 250 venues and stores. And this is set to double in 2023 as we focus on multiple accounts and embedding key lines in off-trade accounts across the Republic.”

For most of NI’s distillers, export is the biggest element of their business and the one that offers the most revenue.

Hinch and Copeland are only two of the many new distilleries here, which begs the question, is there enough demand for everyone?

The new Irish Gin Strategy 2022-2026 focuses purely on the export market for gin. A spokesperson there says: “There are a large number of distilleries in the market now at this stage, meaning it would be more challenging at this stage for new entrants, although growth opportunities still exist.”

It says we now have at least 37 distilleries producing Irish gin across the Island of Ireland, 70 plus brands with a broad variety of variants and have seen sales reach nearly 340,000 nine-litre cases in recent years.

But it’s the ‘premiumisation’ of our products, it believes, that will continue to push our spirit exports upwards.

“The US, UK, Canada, and Germany are strong markets for Irish gin and will continue to be priority export targets for the sector’s growth as the reputation and profile of the product continues to rise,” it adds.

David Boyd Armstrong, who is the chair of the Drinks Ireland Spirits’ Irish Gin working group and head distiller from Rademon Estate Distillery in Co Down, said: “The reputation of Irish gin is consistently improving and allowing for local and diverse distillers to share their product with the rest of the world. The island has a long and proud distillery tradition with fantastic botanicals that give the resulting gins a diverse and distinctive taste, and the world is beginning to take notice. The authenticity and quality of the product combined with the entrepreneurial spirit of the sector will continue to solidify the reputation of Irish gin on the world stage.”

At the time of print, a new distiller opened in Belfast. Titanic Distillery is now capitalising on the strong interest in NI whiskeys with tours on the process involved in making its premium products.

Titanic Distillers Director Peter Lavery said the site, the former Titanic Pumphouse, is the first working distillery in Belfast since the 1930s seeing him revive yet another tradition in the spirit sphere.

“We are delighted to revive this great distilling tradition, bringing Belfast back to the forefront of Irish whiskey production, while at the same time telling the story of a historic past when we led the way globally, not just in shipbuilding but across many areas of industry, manufacturing and innovation,” he said.

Perhaps there is still much mileage left in the sector yet.