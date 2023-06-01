The Ranger: Tudor’s affordable alternative to the Rolex Explorer

Tudor’s Ranger takes both a leaf out of its own history book along with strong inspiration and flavour from its bigger sister brand, making it a perfect and affordable tool watch you can walk in and buy today, writes John Mulgrew

The Rolex Explorer, while plain to those who value a bit more wrist presence and flamboyance, is often revered as the purest example of watch-making in the brand’s stable.

A simple, clean, date-free dial – a watch made to be used, to be extremely legible, reliable and robust.

And Tudor’s own Ranger in its current iteration evokes that same tool watch aesthetic beloved by many.

But while the Rolex 6350 heralded the first iteration of the Explorer back in 1953, the ‘Ranger’ name actually dates back to the late 1920s, while the first version of a Tudor Ranger goes back to the 1960s with the brand’s Oyster Prince Ranger.

There’s a loose story behind this iteration, marking the 70th anniversary of the British North Greenland Expedition.

But where you should turn your attention is the in-house movement, build quality and conciseness of a very capable tool watch for a fraction of Explorer money.

There’s a purity the latest Ranger. The 39mm case is once again in Tudor’s Goldilocks zone of dimensions – appeasing a market veering towards smaller watches and forgoing chunkier options.

Lug-to-lug it comes in at a reasonable 47mm while the lug width is a welcome standard 20mm.

You’re greeted by a simple, clean, no-date dial with large, bold Arabic numerals at 3, 6, 9 and 12. Sizeable arrow hands have a chunk of lume while the seconds is tipped red.

Text wise, things are kept pretty clean – ‘Tudor’ and ‘Geneve’ under the 12, ‘Ranger’ above the 6 and the almost industry standard ‘Swiss Made’ between the 6 at the bottom of the dial.

You’re also getting 100 metres of water resistance and a screw down crown showcasing the Tudor rose, without a crown guard.

We’ve been here before with Tudor in terms of the finishing, which remains crisp, sleek and uniform.

It’s a brushed case and lugs with some precise and subtle chamfered edges helping get some light bouncing off the odd highlight here and there.

While this Tudor tool watch has been around in various iterations over the years – with a similar DNA to an older and much smaller Oyster Prince reference – there’s certainly more than a nod to its big sister Rolex’s Explorer.

A domed sapphire crystal always does it for me. You only have to look at my much more modest, small collection to see that.

The subtle raised profile on the Ranger piques my interest, giving that slightly warm, vintage distortion of the dial at more extreme angles, making way for a more interesting experience on wrist.

The watch itself sits very comfortably on the wrist with the NATO strap keeping things well under 100g.

This is a significantly improved on model compared with the original ‘new’ Ranger released a few years back, which somewhat failed to receive the same fanfare as the Black Bay range.

And part of that upgrade can also be found inside the Ranger. Tudor has replaced a version of Swiss watch industry stalwart, the ETA 2824 (found in a raft of watches right up to higher end pieces) with its in-house MT5402.

The NATO strap option I’m trying keeps things simple and light on the wrist. This watch will certainly be a strap monster in terms of the flexibility, fabric options in particular, but would work with a simple dark rubber or non-grain leather option.

Some may see this is as the Rolex Explorer you can buy right now. But it definitely has a character all of its own. On a bracelet, this watch would certainly find a home on almost any wrist and occasion.

It’s stayed in the Tudor line-up for 2023 and hasn’t received an update yet, so it’s one to keep an eye on in the next year or so in case the brand decides to make significant changes.