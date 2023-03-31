‘The Windsor Framework gives business the chance to renew the NI economy and doesn’t threaten union’

While Downing Street has stood firm on the Windsor Framework as it stands, the DUP continues to oppose it and says it will continue to negotiate. But business largely stands behind the new proposals – now backed by Parliament – including from pro-Brexit company founders who see fresh potential, writes John Mulgrew

There will be no renegotiation or movement on the freshly agreed Windsor Framework, according to Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

His comments come after the DUP voiced its opposition of some elements of the newly-proposed solution to Northern Ireland’s trading environment post-Brexit.

The DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson said he wasn’t a quitter and wasn’t interested in “sticking plasters” in terms of solutions.

However, an overwhelming Commons vote – 515 to 29 in support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s proposed solution – somewhat overshadows that perhaps misplaced attitude.

That’s also given the overwhelming support from Northern Ireland’s business community. You only have to speak to company chiefs here for a few moments to understand the frustration.

And part of that frustration is the continued uncertainty and the time being spent on preparation and pivoting to deal with an ever-shifting economic landscape.

The announcement of the Windsor Framework prompted widespread support from across Northern Ireland’s varied business community.

That included a jointly signed letter from the CBI, which included a host of Northern Ireland’s largest businesses, along with other giants of industry.

“The Windsor Framework will mean that the Northern Irish economy can maximise the opportunities presented by dual access to the EU and UK markets,” it said.

“Due to the breadth and complexity of its scope, businesses are taking time to digest the details. However, we are nonetheless united in believing that the Windsor Framework is the most sustainable path forward for Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.”

In terms of political support, the majority of parties are on board with the proposals, including UUP leader Doug Beattie. He said the Windsor Framework has “genuine responsibilities” and “serious challenges” but devolved government in Northern Ireland must be restored.

“The vote on the Stormont brake has shown that the UK Government are moving on and that the DUP boycott has failed,” he said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has still made clear that his party will not return to Stormont in the wake of the vote. He told MPs the “bottom line” for the party’s return was an assurance that EU law could not impede Northern Ireland’s ability to trade with the rest of the UK.

It’s not what the majority of businesses here want to hear.

And in terms of supporting the Windsor Framework, Ronan Hamill, chief executive of Jans Group, told Ulster Business the firm “welcomes” the proposals.

“As our companies look at new markets and as the group continue to build on its growth plans, it is very important to have market access and frictionless trade with customers and potential customers in both the UK and EU markets.

“Any reduction in paperwork and the overall burden on businesses has to be welcomed. This framework allows for stability and certainty ensuring that we can continue to build on our ambitious growth plans.”

While supporters across sectors such as food and retail are often the low-hanging fruit in terms of being largely against Brexit and in support of the NI Protocol and subsequent Windsor Framework – given the impact on many in the industry – others, including those who supported the 2016 vote to leave, still back the new framework.

Irwin Armstrong, chief executive of Ciga Healthcare, was one of the few business leaders who spoke up in favour of Brexit in the run-up to the June 23 poll.

“I was a proponent of Brexit and am delighted with where we currently are, with minimal rules we have been given a golden opportunity to trade across the EU and GB and have at the same managed to break away from the bureaucratic EU political union,” he said.

“We have, in reality, returned to the original idea of the European Economic Community, which I did support.

“It is therefore time to start taking decisions based on what is economically beneficial for Northern Ireland and put it first on their agendas and not on narrow political dogma solely based on the membership of the United Kingdom or a united Ireland.

“Regarding the sovereignty issue, when the Good Friday Agreement was approved over 70% of the people voting accepting that Northern Ireland’s position within the UK was to be taken out of the hands of politicians and given to the people here, so all the previous political Acts were practically being set aside.

“It is therefore clear that the Windsor Agreement does not mean that there is any danger to Northern Ireland’s position within the UK as in all the recent polls only about a third of the people would currently vote for a united Ireland.

“The Windsor agreement, while not perfect, has gone a long way to fixing the trade issues and given us the possibility of renewing the Northern Ireland economy and the possibility of creating a country to be proud of.

“It would then up to the political parties to persuade the 28% of non-unionist voters, who do not openly support a united Ireland, that their view of the future is best for them. “Unionist parties should therefore view a Northern Ireland that is successful as being the best way of maintaining the union and get back to work to promote Northern Ireland.

“Let us not miss this opportunity to create a new future for our children and grandchildren based on an economically successful country where all views are treated with respect.”

David Haldane is chief executive of Haldane Group, a leading builders’ merchant with 21 branches across Northern Ireland, England, and the Isle of Man.

“The impact of Brexit has presented a number of challenges for many local businesses – including us – primarily relating to the import of products from England, Scotland, and Wales, to Northern Ireland,” he told Ulster Business.

“The introduction of regulations where there hadn’t been any before meant we had to allocate additional resources and working capital originally intended for growth and development into extra paperwork.

“For a business such as ours, which operates 21 branches across Northern Ireland, England, and the Isle of Man, this was certainly not ideal.

“The Windsor Framework would ensure the ease of goods crossing the Irish Sea, placing Northern Ireland in the unique position of having access to both the EU and British markets.

“In addition to alleviating the pressures faced from additional paperwork, this would also reassure our suppliers that their products will arrive in our Northern Irish branches without undue hindrance.

“While, as an economy, we are not in the position that we were in before Brexit, less friction between Great Britain and Northern Ireland will result in lower operational costs, reduced administrative complexity, and smoother adherence to our existing supply chain practices.

“Brexit is no longer a serious business concern for us – it is the lack of a functioning executive that is now the handbrake on the economy in Northern Ireland, reducing investment and job growth while serious societal and infrastructure problems are not addressed.”