The world is willing us to succeed… but Northern Ireland needs leadership and embracement of new ideas

It’s time to dial up our ambition, restore our Executive and show that we mean business, according to OCO Global executive chairman, Mark O’Connell, who says Northern Ireland’s stellar growth since the Good Friday Agreement puts us on a strong footing for continued expansion and attracting investment

OCO’s analysis of the economic impact of the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and forecasts were widely picked up in the media and mostly well received and quoted by presidents and prime ministers alike during the celebration events earlier this year.

Almost every economic indicator we examined had more than doubled in the period from 1998 to the 2020s. For example, exports have gone from £5.3bn to £12.2bn annually, foreign investment projects have directly created over 35,000 jobs in the period, and our tourism industry had been transformed with overseas visitors doubled from 1.5 million visitors a year to three million in 2019 and air passengers through our airports up from four million to eight million in same period.

This has improved standards of living, employment, diversified the economy away from public sector dependence to enterprise and investment, and allowed our young people and returners to have a chance to live and work where they were raised. Unemployment has been halved, the percentage of adults with a qualification has risen from 75% to 87%, and if ‘health is wealth’ then the increase in people claiming good health from 70% to 79% is a sign of prosperity.

And most significantly of all, we have a whole generation of people who never experienced the threat of violence, bombs, rioting on the streets, and the constant worry you might be next or in the wrong place at the wrong time.

This has attracted a more diverse population to live and learn in the country. Today, nearly 5% of the population were born outside GB and Ireland, compared to 1.8% in 2001, and more than one in five of our university students are international.

Northern Ireland has the second lowest crime rate among UK regions, and Belfast is one of the safest and most liveable cities. That we take this for granted was brought home to me on a recent visit to the US, where I was supporting an Asian electric vehicle manufacturer’s site selection visit to the Mid-West. On the final day of the familiarisation tour, I arose in my hotel overlooking the main street (where I had dined and socialised the evening before) to discover that two people had been shot dead by the police across the street and five others injured at 2am during the previous early hours. To say that investor confidence was shaken would be an understatement.

What I have observed in more than 20 years of running a business head-quartered in Belfast with offices in 10 other countries and 200 staff of all colours and ethnicities, is that we are a highly resilient place and people. Our French director recently said to me, telling French clients that our HQ is in Belfast is a good ice breaker and talking point as everyone wants to know our story. In the US it’s even more ‘authentic’ and adds to credibility and confidence. While in GB, clients always have some connection and anytime there is an opportunity to host internal events for our major clients like Department of Business and Trade, they want to do it in Belfast.

And yet, so much of our internal political and media headlines are dominated by the negative spin and all the reasons why we are failing and it’s all Westminster (or Dublin’s) fault, identity politics (that don’t pay the rent), blame game and a failure to take accountability and responsibility for our own destiny.

I think I speak for the ‘silent majority’ of business owners, investors and development agencies who keep their heads down and get on with things. No business could afford to pause activity until they got the best version of the GFA, the perfect Brexit arrangement (even if the majority of business in NI did not support leaving), pivoted to the pandemic travel and restrictions, or waited for the new Protocol and Windsor Framework deal to settle. Businesses here who lived through the troubles, survived the financial crisis and the recent EU departure upheavals have priced in uncertainty and learned to live with a level of political ambiguity and budget contingency. A few examples have come across my radar which have impressed me:

• A Co Down business in the aggregates handling sector who was highly dependent on US parts aftermarket was highly exposed to Trump import tariffs as part of his plans. OCO supported this client to establish a manufacturing plant in Kentucky to overcome tariffs and get closer to US clients which has transformed the US business.

• Labour shortages compounded by Brexit forced a north coast engineering firm to explore talent attraction in the Philippines and they have successfully ‘onboarded’ 15 production workers from Manila who are proving highly productive and committed on two-year sponsored visas.

• A food manufacturing client has taken advantage of some of the east-west supply challenges in the Republic and has displaced a number of GB suppliers and grown his business in Ireland by 50%.

Good businesses thrive in adversity. There has been much made of Invest Northern Ireland’s responsibility or failure in helping to address our economic challenges, and as usual in NI we default to the who-can-we-blame mentality.

The recent review of Invest NI gave an unflattering assessment of failure at board and leadership, agency mission creep, a mentality to default to the familiar or always-did-it-like-that approach, a loss of client focus and out of date metrics. In defence of Invest NI, the world has changed a lot since the last review and its strategy update was done 10 years ago, so it is hardly surprising the mission needs a refresh.

At the same time, the thought occurred to me as I read the executive summary, they could be describing my own firm or several clients who will remain nameless, and in fact our economy as a whole.

However, speaking generally, there has been a failure of leadership, strategy obsolescence, a resistance to change and embrace new ideas here – poor adoption of technology, a bunker mentality, and most critically a loss of client and commercial focus.

All this, in spite of the fact the world is watching and willing us to succeed (and maybe running out of patience). It’s time to dial up our ambition, restore our executive and show that we mean business.