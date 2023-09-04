Top 100: Drinks giant Diageo continuing Belfast expansion

Ulster Business Top 100 2023: Diageo in at number 59

As well as brewing a pint globally synonymous with this island just a short trip away down the motorway in Dublin, Diageo produces another internationally-renowned drinks brand right here in Belfast.

While Guinness may be its most instantly recognisable product – which is actually canned just outside Belfast – the city itself produces the bulk of the world’s Baileys Irish cream, which is sold to some 150 markets across the globe.

Diageo Northern Ireland Limited comes in at the number 59 spot in this year’s Ulster Business Top 100, in association with KPMG.

It posted turnover of £169.2m for the year ending June 2022 – up around a third on the previous year’s £126.6m, while pre-tax profits rose from £2.9m to £6.3m.

The wider firm also operates Diageo Global Supply IBC Ltd, which is registered in NI.

The business remains synonymous with the tourism and hospitality industry, with its portfolio of brands including Guinness, Harp, Baileys, Smithwick’s and many others.

It employs more than 230 people across its three sites in Northern Ireland. These include a beer packaging plant in east Belfast, its corporate headquarters in Belfast city centre which hosts its GB and Ireland customer service and credit teams, and the Baileys global supply facility at Mallusk which produces and exports Baileys to over 150 markets worldwide.

“Across the company, strong consumer demand for our brands, coupled with our culture of everyday efficiency has ensured a strong performance,” Diageo’s managing director, Barry O’Sullivan, said.

“At Diageo we put the consumer at the heart of our business, so whether it is the innovations in non-alcoholic products such as Guinness 0.0 or the ‘premiumisation’ of the spirit category with brands like Tanqueray, we strive to provide consumers with a choice for the different occasions in their lives.”

Just last year Ulster Business revealed Diageo was planning a major extension and redevelopment of one of its main sites to deal with growing demand for Baileys.

The drinks giant is now planning to extend its Baileys site at Mallusk outside Belfast amid burgeoning global sales of the Irish whiskey cream liqueur.

Initial plans show the development would include an 80,000 sq ft warehouse with staff facilities, alongside new plant equipment, staff parking and landscaping.

The business also revealed it would pump £24.5m into the regeneration of its east Belfast packaging facility.

The investment is part of a £40.5m cash injection into its site at Marshalls Road, Castlereagh, and another facility in Runcorn, following a surge of sales in Guinness products.

“As a major champion of the hospitality sector, we consistently seek opportunities to drive footfall to the on-trade by providing first-class consumer experiences, which not only sustains thousands of jobs but also helps to position Northern Ireland as a great place to visit,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“We also continue to work closely with our partners Visit Belfast and Tourism NI to build on the success of the staycation market and increase the numbers of tourists visiting, looking for authentic Irish pub experiences.

“In the months and years ahead, it is important that society works together to create a more sustainable future. We are also fully committed to embedding sustainability across our business from grain to glass and through our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress plan, we have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions across our direct operations by 2030.

“We are on one of the most ambitious journeys on sustainability for a company in Ireland, and our Irish brands will be playing an enormously important role, not just locally but internationally.”