Ulster Business Top 100 2023: full list of this year’s biggest companies

The Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies, in association with KPMG, once again shows increased performance and resilience among some of our biggest businesses. Jonathan Cushley, who compiled the list, breaks down the key figures and looks at how our companies are performing

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, William Barnett, chief executive, W&R Barnett and John Mulgrew, Ulster Business editor

The latest edition of the Ulster Business Top 100 Northern Ireland Companies, in association with KPMG, highlights a continued strengthening of their financial performance.

The 2023 edition of the Top 100 incorporates analysis of figures filed at each company’s year end and which have been filed at Companies House and primarily relate to the financial years ending in 2021 and 2022.

SUMMARY

The Top 100 continues to perform well against each measure – sales turnover has grown by 16.6% to £30.7bn from £26.3bn (year-on-year comparison for the qualifying companies). Also extremely encouraging was the bottom line – the generation of pre-tax profits – the Top 100 Companies realised pre-tax profit growth of 11.4% from £1.43bn to £1.59bn.

Shareholder value across the Ulster Business Top 100 stands at just shy of £10bn and employees at over 102,000.

REVENUE/SALES

Since the Ulster Business Top 100’s inception some 35 years ago, sales/revenue has been used as its primary identifier for inclusion.

Sales within the Top 100 continue to rise to record levels – this year’s combined turnover of £30.7bn up from £25.3bn is exceptional considering the multitude of well-documented challenges which NI businesses have had to endure over the past few years.

This year’s listing sees a new number one company: W&R Barnett Ltd has taken over from Moy Park Ltd, the perennial number one.

W&R Barnett Ltd is the holding company of a family-run diversified group of international commodity trading, storage, agribusiness and industrial companies and has seen turnover increase by nearly £300m during its last financial year.

Moy Park Ltd is still reporting 2021 results with 2022 results due to be filed by the end of September 2023. In a first for the Top 100 listing, four companies now have turnover in excess of £1bn, with Power NI Energy and John Henderson (Holdings) Ltd also exceeding the mark.

Interestingly, the turnover figure required for inclusion in the Top 100 listing is now at its highest ever – Unilin Flooring UK & Ireland Ltd, at number 100 in the list has a turnover of £88.9m.

PROFITABILITY

Also another significant measure is the growth highlighted in the strong performance of the Top 100 Companies when we look at pre-tax profit.

The boost in pre-tax profit from £1.43bn to £1.59bn represents a 11.4% increase and now produces a pre-tax profit margin of 5.17%.

Randox Holdings Ltd produced another strong performance with sales growth but importantly maintaining a high profit margin.

On the back of an exceptional 2021 set of results, its strong profit is materially driving high profitability within the Top 100. Randox posted 2020 losses of £12.5m.

Thirteen companies within the listing declared losses for their last financial year – these losses amounted to £213m.

TANGIBLE NET WORTH/SHAREHOLDER VALUE

In conjunction with sales and profitability, overall success of a business can be measured by the value of the company to its shareholders. In its simplest form the tangible net worth of a business is measured by adding it funds (issued share capital), its accumulated profits (losses) minus any intangible assets – usually copyrights, patents, goodwill and intellectual property.

The current tangible net worth of the Ulster Business Top 100 is £9.98bn.

Four of the companies within the listing have liabilities that outweigh their assets.

The shareholders’ return for the Ulster Business Top 100 equates to profit/tangible net worth and as a percentage sits at 15.9%.

The sales to equity ratio defined as sales/tangible net worth provides an indication of how many pounds are generated by the business with each pound invested – for the current Top 100, this amounts to 3.07.

EMPLOYEES

A total of 102,367 people are employed by Northern Ireland’s Top 100 Companies

Moy Park Ltd (9,657), Almac Group (6,464), John Henderson (Holdings) Ltd (4,581), Queen’s University (4,344), and Northern Ireland Transport Holding Company (4,101) make up the top five employers within the listing.

Each employee within the Top 100 accounted for £299,696 turnover per sales/employee and accounted for £15,503 profit in terms of profit/employee.

LOCATION

Periodically we comment on the geography of the Top 100 Companies, historically the east has held sway when looking at company headquarter location.

However, over the past few years there has been a definite shift towards the west. That being said, the east still holds sway – 63 companies are domiciled in the east with 37 in the west.