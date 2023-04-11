Ulster University Business School: supporting growth and confidence at the heart of our economic landscape

The Ulster University Business School is continuing to increase its focus on being at the heart of our economy and business landscape, right across Northern Ireland. Ulster Business speaks to Professor Kristel Miller and Rachael Withers about the plethora of work it’s doing, the courses, skills and training it’s providing – ensuring our economy and entrepreneurial landscape continues to blossom

The Ulster University Business School (UUBS) has a clear vision and role within the varied, diverse and entrepreneurial economy right across Northern Ireland and supports the professional development of the people central to small business and the specific dynamics of the family business enterprise.

With people and partnership key to the success of society and the businesses which drive our economy forward – that’s something which is at the core of the university’s ethos across education, business engagement and skills development. Enjoying long standing partnerships with business across research, curriculum, visiting professors, internships, placements and graduate employment, it responds to the characteristics of the local business landscape and the need for entrepreneurial flair and confidence.

Ulster University Business School works with students, businesses, company chiefs and entrepreneurs across a wide swathe of schemes, programmes and courses – training the leaders of today, and the future.

And one way in which it’s engaging with businesses here at an early stage is through its burgeoning Help to Grow: Management course.

“Help to Grow is allowing business leaders and owners of SMEs to identify the areas in which they need to grow,” Rachael Withers says. “They may have been through a period of growth, have ideas for growth, or perhaps are striving to develop specific elements of the company and need to acquire the skills and knowledge to do so.”

Rachael is a senior lecturer and programme manager of the Help to Grow: Management course, with her PhD research in leadership towards small firms, in particular micro firms, productivity and leadership resiliency.

“The breadth of modules delivered through expertise of facilitators and expert speakers, including academic staff and industry experts, allows the businesses to cover a wide range of core business areas, which is reflected in the diverse needs of the businesses on the course,” she says.

The Chartered Association of Business School course is backed by £220m of government funding, which covers 90% of the costs involved and leaves participants only having to pay a one-off fee of £750 – the course is delivered over a 12-week period.

It’s targeted at companies from right across the sectors, typically with between five and 249 employees. That includes companies from industries including manufacturing, construction, hospitality and retail, along with social enterprises. It’s also a great entry point for further study at the university.

“We have a unique position with our campus locations allowing us to reach businesses right across Northern Ireland,” Rachael says.

“Belfast is the most populated business area, but we are also delivering the course in our more rural areas such as Coleraine and the north west. We have a diverse range of businesses coming on to the course with each achieving something unique through the development of a growth plan.”

The grand atrium of the new Belfast campus is testament to the university’s investment in the Northern Ireland economy, and its strong relationships with the many family firms and businesses which worked to deliver such an impressive development.

“With the Help to Grow: Management course, companies will be working on their business during the programme so they have an action plan in place,” Professor Kristel Miller says. “That will allow them to develop new strategies and plan for the future”.

“If you’re a start-up business less than a year old, or if you’ve been around for 50 years, we have a range of businesses which have already engaged with the course.”

Rachael says: “The peer-to-peer networking support is really important where every week programme participants come together to share ideas and learn from one another.”

She says that companies who have already completed the Help to Grow: Management course have benefited by improving processes, adapting new technologies, entering new markets and upskilling in areas they had previously been lacking for example.

Any firm who wishes to get involved in the Help to Grow: Management course can easily do so by registering on the Ulster University website at ulster.ac.uk/helptogrow, or by contacting the team directly.

The scheme runs regularly across the Belfast, Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry campuses.

Kristel is a professor in entrepreneurship and small business development, working across a range of courses being offered by the university.

“I’ve a wide-ranging role which includes conducting research and teaching on our postgraduate provision, such as the Executive MBA or the Business Development and Innovation MSc,” she says.

“I am also involved in helping small businesses grow and fostering greater levels of entrepreneurship across Northern Ireland, not only in terms of start-ups but developing more entrepreneurial leaders. So, I am engaged in various schemes and supports, such as running events and consultancy projects.”

The strength of Ulster University Business School’s SME and micro business credentials has also been highlighted and strengthened further in the last year.

In 2022, UUBS was awarded the Small Business Charter in recognition of its commitment to supporting small businesses, student entrepreneurship, and the local and regional economy.

“Ulster University was awarded Small Business Charter status in 2022 for the strong emphasis it places on supporting local business – engaging with small businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and working with the local economy,” Kristel says.

“It’s very prestigious and is designed for the leading business schools which demonstrate excellence in their support for businesses.”

The Small Business Charter is about proving the real demonstratable impact which the university can have on businesses and the wider community across Northern Ireland.

Ulster University Business School also participates in a wide range of knowledge exchange initiatives aimed at inspiring, nurturing, supporting, and growing small and micro businesses in Northern Ireland.

These include Invest Northern Ireland’s Innovation Voucher initiative, Innovate UK’s Knowledge Transfer Programme, InterTradeIreland’s Innovation Boost programme and the European INTERREG IVA Co-Innovate programme.

And building on those schemes can help fuel and grow the relationship between businesses and the university further.

Ulster University Business School also showcases its flagship executive leadership course, the Executive MBA, which is designed for middle level management right up to senior level, to help excel their business prowess and expertise.

“Learners can avail of a range of subjects that really help them to excel at both an individual and organisational level,” Kristel says.

“The Executive MBA covers a wide range of industry-relevant subjects and you can undertake it on a full-time or part time basis – learners really get to embed action learning into each and every module, working on their business during the course.”

Those taking on the course range from business chiefs to entrepreneurs, working across areas such as carving out new innovation processes, growth strategies or moving into new and more senior job roles as a result.

“We have some leading individuals, not just from Northern Ireland, but speakers from across the globe,” Kristel says. “They can share the highs and lows of doing business. It’s not traditional classroom learning – the student is in the centre and we carve out the best way of learning for the diverse range of cohorts coming on each year.”

A shorter variant of the course is provided in the form of a Mini MBA, which runs across five days, multiple times a year. Individuals can join a cohort, or it can be specifically tailored for staff from an organisation or a particular industry.

Another option in the university’s arsenal is its MSc in Business Development and Innovation – allowing a vast range of people working in business development to branch out to learn and develop their skillsets.

Ulster University Business School also runs an MSc in Management and an MSc in Marketing.

“It’s about working on businesses and embedding action learning,” Kristel says. “All our postgraduate courses are hands-on and facilitate the development of networks through peers and industry speakers.”

The university offers the option of single modules, or a specific set of courses for a particular business’s need.

And at the heart of everything the school does, sector leadership and supporting firms remains key, Kristel says.

“We also offer a wide range of supports. SMEs are very much our bread and butter within the Business School.

“We have a strong focus on small business engagement and want to promote enterprise skills for all – not only new business creation but ensuring the sustainability and growth of firms.

“We want to instil entrepreneurial thinking through everything we do – that’s through our various business engagement activities.”

There’s also the Business Engagement Unit (BEU) – the school’s gateway to experts, knowledge exchange projects, CPD programmes and consultancy opportunities.

Others include the Economic Policy Centre, Food and Drink Business Development Centre and Centre for Sustainability in Family Business – the latter a new addition, focused on how the school can foster networks and allow firms to develop internal relationships and get the support they need.

“For us, everything we do is centred around the development of people and collaborative partnerships, which are important for the growth of the Northern Ireland economy,” Kristel says.

“Place is so important for us and with our multi-campus presence we understand that business needs are very different, and we are really embedded within each of the communities – at the coal face.”

If you would like to discuss how UUBS can help develop you or your business, please contact the Business Engagement Team at engage@ulster.ac.uk

CASE STUDY

RSC Group is a family-owned business based in Maghera, specialising in road marking, waste management and environmental maintenance. Managing director Graham Maze shares his perspective on participation in the Help to Grow programme delivered by Ulster University Business School

With a fleet of over 60 vehicles, over 70 employees and a turnover of £7m, RSC Group has thrived throughout its 40 years in business. The compelling regional agenda for environmental sustainability and infrastructure now presents an opportunity for progressive growth.

We are fortunate to have highly skilled, committed staff – many of whom have been with the family firm for as much as three of its four decades in operation. That brings both remarkable institutional and invaluable regional knowledge. The impetus for taking part in Help to Grow was to harness that knowledge and blend it with fresh perspectives and new thinking, informed by both business growth theory and practical tools.

My leadership direction for the company is how our organisational design can be set up for success – how we will re-organise and sharpen our focus on future investment and productivity. We are fortunate to have earned a sustained reputation for excellent customer service over many years and are poised to extend that to clients who may be just around the corner or anywhere around the region.

As a graduate of Ulster University’s Business School, I was immediately struck by the potential of Help to Grow to assist us in our journey. Across modules in business fundamentals such as finance, marketing and customer service, the process enables us to deconstruct the business into those elements and then use the programme as the scaffolding from which to reconstruct in ways that will deliver the very best environment for future growth. The practical workbooks help us to step through those business functions and priorities in a structured, comprehensive way.

The breadth of sectors represented on the programme – from legal to engineering, manufacturing to accountancy – also provides a platform for constructive challenge, as well as access to insights and diverse professional experience. We have learned from each other in bringing varied business thinking to the course. As a UK-wide leadership and management programme, this inherent strength in local business networks may well be a particular benefit here in NI, given its size, scale and the predominance of the indigenous SME sector.

While taking part is naturally an investment of management time, it provides relevant and adaptable pathways to addressing business challenges and navigating opportunities; undoubtedly saving time and boosting confidence both now and into the future.

Having joined this thriving family business within the last two years, I’m encouraged that Help to Grow delivered by Ulster University is a highly effective experience that assists me in contributing to the transition between generations that is so common in the small family-owned business. It’s a business investment that we believe will shore up the success of the company for many more decades to come.