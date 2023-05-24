Watches and Wonders: From Cartier to Rolex – the big releases from this year’s event

The cream of the Swiss watch world and beyond descended on Geneva recently for this year’s Watches and Wonders event. John Mulgrew looks at some of the new pieces which have already gotten tongues wagging

Disneyland no longer has the pull it once had with this journalist, now at the far end of his 30s.

However, Watches and Wonders could certainly do a decent job at replacing that feeling of excitement and enchantment.

The event brings together the bulk of the best of the Swiss industry in Geneva – showcasing the latest releases from some of the top houses.

Let’s start with Tudor. When the brand dropped the Black Bay 58 a few years back it hit such a nail that the smaller 39mm case size reverberated both around the house of Tudor and other watchmakers out there.

The new Black Bay 54 takes that to the next step – a homage in terms of aesthetics and size to one of Tudor’s first divers.

It’s the only piece I’ve had hands on contact with since it was announced. It’s a balanced and striking watch in a small form factor.

While it won’t be for everyone, given the 37mm case size, the lugs mirror the large 58 so it’s not as diminutive as you may think. Certainly, one to try on, but one which is going to grab the attention of the horological community.

But while it’s the bracelet version which normally garners the headlines, the black rubber version – sporting a Rolex-esque clap with Tudor’s own T-fit technology – is a stellar piece of watchmaking.

Another Tudor release hitting the high notes is the new Black Bay 41 with a five-link ‘Jubilee’ style bracelet, in the original red bezel and black dial version which helped put Tudor on the map in the 21st century.

Tudor’s also pushing ever better movements with the METAS Master Chronometer version of the watchmaker’s in-house calibre a step further forward.

The Black Bay GMT with a white dial also seemed to pique interests – harking back to a fairly rare Rolex from way back. It’s a solid release.

There was some head-scratching with Rolex’s colourful ‘bubble’ Oyster Perpetual and Day Date 36 in golf, and sporting a bright ‘jigsaw puzzle’ dial. To say it’s a departure from the more conservative approach to watchmaking from the house of Hans Wilsdorf is an understatement. It’ll likely fly out of boutiques, but it’s maybe not one for the traditionalists.

Arguably Rolex’s biggest move unveiled at Watches and Wonders was the move to titanium – a material which it’s largely avoided using for decades.

The new Yacht-Master 42 could become the brand’s new Submariner in terms of appetite and mass appeal. It’s clean, black and sports a titanium case and Oyster bracelet. It’s a lot of important boxes being ticked.

However, for those with the deepest of pockets, Rolex’s new Daytona in platinum is something to behold, for several reasons.

Aside from having a chunk of pricey precious metal on wrist, sparkling ice blue dial and dark brown bezel – setting you apart from those sporting a ceramic bezel ‘panda’ – Rolex has released the highest standard Cosmograph with an open caseback.

And through that caseback is the new Calibre 4131 movement, alongside a gold rotor. It’s a lot of watch.

Elsewhere, IWC revealed it’s bringing back the Ingenieur. This is a sports watch which was never particularly high on people’s dream lists for years – the pilot pieces usurping the range – but the new iteration has certainly had eyeballs on it.

It’s a strong piece – a 40mm case in a variety of dials, with a touch of the Royal Oak about it, including a titanium version. However, it’s also set to retail for more than £9,000. That’s certainly a step up from previous versions, which can be found used for significantly less than that.

Cartier’s releases still mirror much of the brand’s existing catalogue, but what it did do was unveil the Privé Normale. While the case is very much in Tank territory, it sports a dense and chunky new bracelet. It’s a pretty piece, but is only being released in precious metal.

While some of the Tag Heuer range has focused on some of its cheaper quartz options – bright colours and rubber straps – there were a couple of stunning Carreras unveiled at this year’s event.

You had me at domed sapphire. The Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Glassbox goes a significant step further, sporting the grail complexity of a tourbillon complication – an over-engineered escapement housed in a cage and constantly moving in order to maintain accuracy of the watch, regardless of what position it’s in.

It’s a looker. Tag has also unveiled a Carrera Date to mark its 60 years with a modern update powered by the new Calibre 7 Automatic movement.

Meanwhile, Patek Philippe appears to have had the colouring pencils out in the drawing room with two new bright Calatravas – sporting touches of yellow, red or sky blue – and, if you can believe it, an embossed carbon-type pattern on the centre of the dial.

And aside from the lavish Grand Complication which has received something of an update, it’s arguably the new Aquanaut Luce annual calendar drawing attention, housed in a 39.9mm rose gold case with deep blue-grey dial and moonphase.