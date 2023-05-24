‘We’re building 2,000 social homes a year… but 44,000 are on the waiting list’

John Mulgrew sits down with Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) about the key role its members play in tackling the severe lack of social homes being built, the challenges faced with a lack of local government, planning and moving into his new job

The need for more housing – both social and private – is extremely evident when you look at the numbers.

“The goal is to build 2,000 social homes each year… we have about 44,000 on the waiting list – it’s a massive waiting list. About 30,000 of those people are in dire need,” Seamus Leheny, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) tells Ulster Business.

That’s an attention-grabbing figure, and one Seamus and associations he represents want to see tackled, albeit with sufficient and additional government funding.

It’s an organisation with 20 housing association members, responsible for an industry worth around £420m a year and one at the heart of our built environment and civic society.

But the challenges remain for the industry, Seamus says.

That includes the huge barrier of a lack of an Executive – meaning we are losing out in ring-fencing funding to support improving older housing stock – along the speed in which planning can often take, and much-needed additional funding in order to tackle that huge housing waiting list.

And he says a multi-year budget is also key – something which has been left high and dry since the collapse of the Executive.

“Some people will have been waiting for years,” Seamus says. “You make your way up the waiting list and get points for various criteria – those in most need.

“With Covid we didn’t hit our target… there were 835 new social homes completed in 2022.

“Last year we started construction on just over 1,700 homes so we would be hopeful to get close to 2,000 for 2023.”

Seamus recently left the world of freight and haulage – formerly policy manager for Northern Ireland with Logistics UK – to take on a new challenge.

“The time came for me when I wanted a new challenge – I took my time,” he said. “I always wanted to go into the third sector for a change and housing is one of those things for me, it’s something you can really buy into.”

Housing associations are responsible for around 57,000 properties, with the Housing Executive managing a further 80,000.

Development happens through roughly matched funding between Stormont and private investment.

“[As a sector] the total borrowings invested were £1.5bn, so it’s a lot of money,” he says. “For the local construction sector, right through that supply chain… there’s a lot of money. There’s a steady pipeline of work… it’s one which a lot of businesses rely on. So, we’re the bread and butter for a lot of people in the local economy.

“We have 20 members and are looking after 57,000 social homes. The way we work is social housing, around half the funding comes from government and the other half comes from private sector funding.

“The Housing Executive manages the waiting list and the allocations. As a housing association you don’t decide who your tenants are, and the Department for Communities funds you.

“The Housing Executive might say there is a need for social housing in north Belfast, for example. The onus is on you as a developer, as the housing association, to get land and then go to the proposal to government saying ‘we can build 50 of these types of homes in this area’ and then government signs off on that.”

In terms of the second part of the funding pie, the housing associations will then go to the banks and other financiers in order to seek private investment.

“Money is then recirculated,” Seamus says. “You might have 15,000 homes. The money you receive from rent pays your staff but also means you have money to install new bathrooms, kitchens, paint houses or roofs.

“What we always say to government is that the more funding they can give to us, the willingness is always there from private banking and finance… the [funding] has to be equitable.”

The issue of retrofitting older, less energy efficient homes is one of the biggest issues facing the sector here. While money was freed up for schemes in GB, any money Northern Ireland received was not ring-fenced.

“The massive thing is the retrofit of properties,” Seamus says. “Pretty much all social housing being built is to an A or a B (energy) standard.

“The ethos is that it’s value for money – we are future-proofing them. Typically, our tenants are the people with the least amount of discretionary income. So, it’s in the interest if you’re going to build a house to make it energy efficient for them.

“The new houses, we can do that, but the older stock – the retrofit fund. There is funding in GB – £800m in the first wave – we didn’t see a penny of that in Northern Ireland.

“We would be entitled to it through the Barnett consequential, but it’s not ring-fenced.”

Seamus says a lack of local government is continuing to have an impact on the work needing done.

“It’s massive because we don’t have that retrofit [funding]. If we had Stormont up and running today we would have a Communities Minister, Economy Minister and Finance Minister – they are three departments overlapping where we could get a fund to start the work. It’s stalling that work and holding back the quality of homes for a lot of people.

“We’re fairly clear to government. If you reduce the funding for social housing here it will have consequences for health and education because a lot of social housing [involves] social living… that’s a separate line of funding.

“If that was in any way cut at all, and left to the heath trusts, it would probably cost a lot more for government.”

And he says there remains frustration, including around a lack of a multi-year budget to allow proper planning.

“There’s a frustration. Two things – the pressure government is under, we need a multi-year budget. This single-year budget is not helping,” he says.

“Every year there’s a panic in March with housing associations panicking and buying land because they are only then getting the allocations of money to build. There’s a surge.

“Ideally, you would have multi-years, as you can’t plan. That’s one thing holding it back.

“[Also] streamlining planning is another thing – the planning system can be very slow. The local development plans at local councils are quite restrictive.”