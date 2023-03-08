Where are you off to this year? Northern Ireland business leaders on their top tourist hotspots

The world has reopened and travel is booming, so where do we go to at home or abroad when it’s down time? Ulster Business asks some of our business leaders and entrepreneurs about their dream destinations

Camilla Long Director, Bespoke Communications Living on the north coast I often feel that every weekend is a holiday. I feel so lucky to have world-renowned tourist destinations like Dunluce Castle, the Giant’s Causeway and Portstewart Strand within a 20 minute drive of my front door. We have fabulous activity providers in the local area who are always dreaming up new ways of getting people involved in the sea and surf.

Last summer alone I tried e-bike tours, mackerel fishing with a gorgeous view of Whiterocks beach from the sea, freediving and horse-riding under Mussenden Temple. With all of this on my doorstep, it’s tempting to think about ‘staycationing’ on the Causeway Coast all year round.

But of course, it’s great to get away with the family to faraway places too. Next on the list for me is a trip to Japan. I lived in Tokyo for some years, so I love a trip back to keep me connected. It’s all the places off the beaten track that I enjoy when I travel in Japan – mountain hikes, quiet hot springs, secret Buddhist temples. These are the trips that make memories.

Brendan Boyd Chief executive, Aircore Ventures I love Ardara in Donegal and get to use my uncle’s cottage. It sits on the Loghros peninsula and looks over the lough to the Assaranca Waterfall and Maghera beach. It’s the perfect place for quiet contemplation and to switch off.

I enjoy the roulette nature of the weather, it can be blazing sunshine one moment and then across the bay there is a huge rain cloud fast approaching. If you’re feeling out of touch you can still head into the village which has about 20 pubs and a population of 731.

I’m lucky to get to travel abroad and most recently spent Christmas in Sierra Leone in West Africa with my partner and his relatives. It’s a beautiful nation and its people are warm and welcoming. It has wonderful untouched beaches and a rolling mountainous landscape and I had a go at surfing on white sandy beaches of the west peninsula and climbing Mount Bintumani, the highest peak in west Africa.

Bronagh Duffin Owner, Bakehouse NI part of Loughinsholin Tourism Cluster With its old worldly charm, the right amount of luxury while still allowing you to feel at home it has to be Ardtara Country House in Upperlands. I’ll squeeze in a visit to Seamus Heaney HomePlace for a little bit of local literary culture, a walk up Carntogher mountain on The Emigrant’s Walk and finish the day at Friel’s bar Swatragh with a delicious meal and a drink by the fire while listening to traditional music.

My favourite international destination is anywhere in Italy. Whether it’s relaxing at the lakes or a visit to Milan. I’m always inspired by the Italian cuisine and their devotion to their food heritage. I always return home determined on showcasing our wonderful local produce at my cookery school.

Paul Kearney Director, Kearney Law Group I love being close to water on holiday, it’s so relaxing and a great way to de-stress when I’m able to take time off from a busy law practice. At home, the Inishowen Peninsula is a firm favourite, with its spectacular views and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. You can enjoy all the benefits of swimming in pristine waters as many have been awarded Blue Flag status. It’s also the start of the Wild Atlantic Way – what better way to see those coastal views.

I also love Italy, its culture, scenery and of course the food and wine. I recently visited Lake Como – it really is like nowhere else on earth. The backdrop of the mountains, the historic towns along its shore, and boat trips on the lake. A few days there and you can feel the benefits of the Mediterranean lifestyle – something we could all use a bit more of. It’s not just about healthy delicious food, but taking the time to relax and enjoy it.

Edel Doherty Chief commercial officer, the Jans Group I’m a serial traveller and have visited dozens of countries over the years. In the summer I always stay close to home, there’s just nowhere like Northern Ireland at that time of year. Ballycastle in particular has a very special place in my heart. I’ve been going there since I was a child and many wonderful memories of long days on the beach, eating lunch and sometimes even dinner there. I love it so much I’m planning to build a house there very soon.

For overseas trips I’ve visited many fantastic countries in Australasia, North America, and the Caribbean but when anyone asks what my favourite has been, then there’s only one answer – an incredible coast to coast trip across South America.

The scenery, culture, food, and the people; travelling from high altitude spots to sea level locations through some extraordinary landscapes. But the absolute highlight of the trip was the Iguazu Falls, one of the seven natural wonders of the world which crosses three separate countries. Start your visit to it with breakfast in Argentina, lunch in Paraguay and then dinner in Brazil – that’s a daytrip you’ll never forget.