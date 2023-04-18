Why age should be no limit when it comes to finding new talent

It was interesting to hear Chancellor Jeremy Hunt use a good part of his recent Budget speech to talk about his desire to get more over-50s back into the workforce to meet skills challenges and help companies grow.

The Chancellor’s focus was on getting more people with “invaluable skills and experience” to consider second careers, noting that many employers already provide training and announcing a government backed scheme for “returnerships”.

“For too many, turning 50 is a moment of anxiety about the cliff-edge of retirement, rather than a moment of anticipation about another two decades of fulfilment,” Mr Hunt said.

Of course, there had been plenty of media coverage before the Budget about the “great unretirement” and the notable rise in over 50s returning to work, in part due to the rising cost of living. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that four in 10 of the older professionals who left their jobs during the pandemic now have a willingness to return to work.

That trend has coincided with more employers realising that older workers provide a fresh talent pool and starting to hire over 50s to meet skills shortages. Hays 2023 Salary and Recruiting Trends Guide found nearly a fifth of employers actively hiring over 50s.

Employers haven’t always been so keen, as I’m sure many people over 50 will testify, so this is a positive trend. But it’s clear some older workers will take convincing it’s a good idea to go back into work.

Separate Hays research on LinkedIn found that over half (53%) of respondents still believe there’s a stigma around older workers returning to work, so employers have work to do to reassure older professionals they are both wanted and needed.

When asked which factor is the most important for attracting and retaining older workers, 37% of respondents said flexible hybrid working, followed by 28% who said an appealing salary and benefits, while 25% said flexible working hours.

As well as these factors, a large majority (76%) of respondents believe part-time opportunities are more likely to attract over 50s back to work. Employers may struggle to tempt someone who has retired to now work in an office for five days. In our Quarterly Insights Survey last year, when looking at what would tempt professionals to work part-time past retirement age or return after retiring, the top motivation was continued income (57%), followed by new challenges (18%), overcoming boredom (15%) and interaction with colleagues (10%).

If you are an older professional considering re-employment, here are a few tips:

Research the best places to find roles and tailor each application It’s a good idea to gain an awareness of the current recruitment landscape and know exactly where to search for suitable roles, such as specialist job boards and LinkedIn. Pay close attention to each job description so you can tweak your CV to reflect the skills they look for. Research will also enable you to find out if organisations offer the benefits you value most.

Keep your LinkedIn profile and CV up to date to reflect your current skillset and experience. Make the most of social media to get back into the world of work, as many employers use LinkedIn to not only advertise vacancies but to have a look at the profiles of prospective employees. Ensure you highlight your most relevant skills, experience, and goals for the future to portray your best self.

Consider upskilling in areas where you lack confidence. There are many training and development opportunities out there to help you learn new skills or refresh the ones you already have. This kind of preparation will support you when returning to work, so you don’t feel out of place or practice: a natural worry for anyone who has spent some time out of work.

Older workers, who could certainly help close the skills gap, should not be afraid to ask employers for what they want, as more companies are likely to adapt to attract and retain this talent pool. However, the stigma around age could be holding some older professionals back from returning to work. Our research showed over half of respondents don’t think employees are treated equally in their organisation, regardless of age.

Hopefully the current focus on older professionals returning to the workplace will shine a light on the value of all different aged employees. It may also encourage employers to reassess how diverse their teams are in terms of age and what they are doing as an organisation to overcome limitations.

John Moore is managing director, Hays NI