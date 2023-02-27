Windsor Framework: reaction from NI business community after UK and EU agreement on Protocol

A deal has been struck between the UK and EU to solve issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the new Windsor Framework has “removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea”.

While details of the new arrangements have not yet been revealed, the framework includes a green lane – which means goods going to Northern Ireland from elsewhere won’t require checks – and red lane, which is designed for goods likely to be travelling on to the EU.

It will also mean an enhanced availability of UK products in Northern Ireland, such as medicines, while the Prime Minister says it “removes any sense of a border in the Irish Sea” – one of the main stumbling blocks along the way and concerns among many unionist politicians.

The new deal will also include a “Stormont brake” – a mechanism allowing an Assembly to halt EU laws impinging on Northern Ireland, in an emergency situation, based on the petition of concern mechanism.

When pulled, the UK Government would also have a veto.

“The elected Assembly can pull the brake for changes to EU goods rules that would have significant and lasting effects on everyday lives,” Mr Sunak said.

He hailed the deal as a “decisive breakthrough”.

The UK Parliament will have a vote on the deal in the foreseeable future.

The business community has largely welcomed the deal and the progress made in order to create increased certainty in the marketplace and improve trading relationships.

“As a collaboration of 14 industry bodies, we commend the considerable efforts made by the EU and the UK Government to find joint solutions on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group said in a statement.

“From the outset our priority has been to secure an agreed, durable outcome that protects our consumers and enables our businesses to thrive.

"Reaching an agreement is an important step in securing the stability and certainty businesses have been seeking. While we do not doubt that many issues will have been resolved, others may remain and/or arise in future, so we would encourage the UK and EU to continue with a constructive, solutions-focussed approach as businesses adjust to the new arrangements.

“It is our shared aspiration that this agreement will deliver a unique platform that unlocks economic growth and investment, but we will now need time and space to work through the technical detail with our members.”

Nichola Mallon, Logistics UK’s head of trade and devolved policy, said: “Logistics UK has remained at the forefront of discussions surrounding the NI Protocol, regularly meeting with senior political figures and EU representatives.

“During these discussions, Logistics UK has consistently reinforced the importance of an agreed, durable outcome between the UK and EU on the NI Protocol in relation to securing the stability and predictability businesses need. Today’s announcement that an agreement has been reached is therefore positive news for industry, and Logistics UK will now take time to work through the technical details with members.”

“Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods.”

Frankie Devlin, tax partner at KPMG, said: "It will take time to work through the detail, but we welcome the new agreement, which significantly reduces the burden of moving goods into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK and also retains the benefits under the Protocol of trading with the EU single market. We are hopeful that this will provide the required certainty and stability our businesses need to make investment decisions.

“It should also provide a significant platform to attract new overseas investment into Northern Ireland, due to the benefits of our unique dual access to the UK and EU markets.”

Speaking after the announcement that the UK and EU have reached an agreement over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Londonderry Chamber president Selina Horshi said: “It is positive news that the EU and the UK have reached an agreed deal over the NI Protocol after months of negotiations. This has been a turbulent period for businesses, and clarity and certainty are welcome. While we await the full legal text of the agreement, the efforts of UK and EU officials and ministers must be commended in getting us to this point.

“We are hopeful that this new agreement will further smooth trade for local businesses, iron out any of the problems for traders, and bolster our unique market position which guarantees this part of the world access to the European and British markets. However, above all, we are hopeful that this deal now paves the way for the full and speedy return of the Executive and Assembly at Stormont.

“Local political decision-making has been stalled for long enough. We hope that this deal means our MLAs who were elected nearly one year ago can get back to work and start delivering progressive legislation and fresh policies for businesses and households across Northern Ireland.”

Mark O’Connell, of Belfast-based OCO Global, described it as an opportunity to reinvigorate Northern Ireland’s economy through a “substantial Protocol Dividend”.

“From a business perspective, Northern Ireland’s unique dual access to the UK and the Single Market should make the region one of the most desirable investment locations in Europe.

“To date, uncertainty over the Northern Ireland Protocol, difficulties with its operation and political instability in Stormont has meant that Northern Ireland has not been able to capitalise on this unrivalled opportunity.

“Although the fine details are still emerging, the broad thrust of today’s deal between the UK and EU on the Protocol makes Northern Ireland an even more attractive location for business. If we can couple these new arrangements with political stability this will be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reinvigorate Northern Ireland’s economy.

“With the right political will, Northern Ireland should benefit from a substantial ‘Protocol Dividend’, particularly in sectors such as advanced manufacturing and logistics, and by establishing Belfast as a base for firms’ European headquarters. The opportunities will also extend to tourism, trade and enterprise.”

And FSB NI policy chairman, Alan Lowry, said “we commend the great efforts made by the EU and the UK Government to find joint solutions to these challenges”.

“Our research identified five distinct business cohorts in respect of the Protocol – those for whom it works really well, those who are unaffected, those who are largely unaware because their suppliers deal with the burden, those who are protected by the grace periods, and those who are badly impacted.

“All of the issues have been thoroughly highlighted in advance of these latest negotiations, so we are looking forward to seeing the text of the final agreement and exploring with our members how well it addresses the issues they have raised since the Protocol was first introduced.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “On an initial analysis, this new agreement represents welcome progress towards providing the stability and certainty that our retail, wholesale and supplier members are seeking. The technical detail of this agreement will need to be studied further and, following consultation with our membership, we will be able to comment more definitively”

“In the interim, what is blatantly evident, is that the agreement needs to work, not just for all the businesses in our local supply chain, but also for local consumers.

“Ongoing engagement between the business community and the EU and UK Government will be critical as the implementation process of this deal begins. It is imperative that the NI Executive and Assembly is now restored to deal with the huge economic challenges that lie ahead. Northern Ireland needs a working Government.”