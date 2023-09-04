Gildernew & Co: prioritising business growth

Partnerships and connections have contributed to a strong growth trajectory for the accountancy and business consultancy firm led by Gerard Gildernew and Claire McElduff

As high inflation, labour market stress, supply chain challenges and spiralling interest rates continue to bite into business margin, the need for specialist advice, trusted guidance and tailored solutions is all the more critical.

According to Gerard Gildernew, managing partner of accountancy and business consultancy firm, Gildernew & Co, the best way to navigate a pathway through these challenging and unpredictable times, is to continually reassess your business model and plan for the future.

The independent firm is living proof of the value of its own advice. Established in Dungannon in 2016, and led by Gerard and his business partner Claire McElduff, the company recently embarked on a programme of growth and expansion.

Driven largely by a surge in demand for its bespoke advisory services, including those facing financial distress, the last two years have seen Gildernew & Co open a new office in Belfast and grow its team to 20. With further recruitment on the horizon, the company is ideally positioned to service its expanding client base and stakeholder network.

“Flexibility, connections, and Ireland-wide reach lie at the core of our offering,” Gerard says. “That, coupled with a strong reputation for delivering first class advice and business support has enabled us to differentiate ourselves in the accountancy world and provide a bespoke and scalable service offering.”

A dedicated focus on the expansion of its specialist restructuring and insolvency service has been a hugely successful move for Gildernew & Co. Heightened by the impact of record levels of inflation and spiralling interest rates, Gerard and his team have been reminding clients of the importance of solid business planning, critical thinking and strategic advice; their absence can make the difference between demise and recovery.

“At times the Northern Ireland approach is to convince ourselves ‘it’s only a blip’ and that any business issues will sort themselves out. This head-in-the-sand mentality is the biggest danger. As soon as the signs of risk are identified, it’s vital to seek strategic advice and take immediate action.

Gary Bonner, head of the firm’s Belfast office, said: “We’re pragmatic advisors: we understand how businesses operate and we ask the red-flag questions which may have been ignored. However, we also offer solutions-focused advice which will deliver the best outcome – be that recovery or otherwise.”

Partnerships and connections have also contributed to Gildernew’s strong growth trajectory. Commenting on the value of the firm’s relationships and extensive business network which have developed steadily over the years, Gerard said: “We never underestimate the power and value of our relationships with fellow professionals, the region’s banks and alternative funders. And we make this work to the benefit of our clients – an approach that has always delivered end-to-end value.”

With a strong client profile which straddles all sizes, sectors and includes some of Ireland’s top performing owner managed businesses, the clear message from Gildernew & Co is onwards and upwards.