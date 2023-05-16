Land of opportunity: UFU president David Brown on the Framework, climate change and the cost of doing business

David Brown, Ulster Farmers’ Union president, speaks to Pavel Barter about navigating the Windsor Framework, climate change, the soaring cost of doing business, and making food security a priority for policy makers

Before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak began his promotion of the Windsor Framework on the factory floor of the Coca-Cola factory in Lisburn, last February, a business group met him privately and off-camera. Among them was David Brown, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

David was keen to understand why the Framework did not include any new agreement on the import of veterinary medicines into Northern Ireland. A grace period on the conditions around the import of medicines, under the Protocol, will continue until the end of 2025, but as it stands around 50% of medicines will not be available in NI.

“I put it bluntly,” David recalls of his interaction with the PM. “The Windsor Framework doesn’t do anything to solve the veterinary medicine circumstance. The Prime Minister’s response was ‘well, we have a much better relationship now with the EU. We have three years to negotiate and get this right’”.

Mr Sunak may have kicked the can down the road, but the UFU president can appreciate the importance of negotiation in order to achieve the best possible outcome. Since his appointment as president over a year ago, David Brown has fought for the rights of Northern Irish farmers in Brussels and London as well as Belfast. “I walk a fine line as president of the farmers union,” he says, “and I try to avoid ‘capital P politics’”.

Farming is in the DNA of this suckler beef and sheep farmer, who was deputy UFU president for four years before becoming president. He and his son, Neil, run a 200-acre farm in Florencecourt, Fermanagh, where five generations of his family have worked the fields. “That’s as far back as I can trace,” he says, speaking from a field on his land. “There are more [generations], but on this particular farm that’s the number we can track back.”

Due to his heritage, he feels closely aligned with the issues affecting farmers in 2023: some of which are a matter of life and death. Between 2021 and 2022, a third of all workplace deaths in Northern Ireland occurred in agriculture. In his first 12 months in office, there were “at least” seven farm fatalities. “The farming community tends to be close knit. When tragedy hits, it has an emotional impact. As president of the farmers’ union, I make contact with [bereaved] families to express sympathy on behalf of the agricultural community. It is one of the most difficult parts of this job.”

As part of his tenure, David has chosen to highlight staff shortages in Northern Ireland’s healthcare system and their impact on the farming community. “NHS cuts are huge, particularly here in the west where we’ve had controversy around reduction in services at the South West Acute Hospital. In rural areas, the lack of GPs is a big issue. Many of them are under huge strain and huge pressure with workload.”

Farmers are at the forefront of many universal issues. Central to these is climate change. According to data from the Met Office, last March was one of the wettest on record in Northern Ireland, with 58% more rainfall than average.

Record breaking weather conditions unsettle farming seasons, notes the UFU president. Farmers face numerous challenges in meeting climate targets. At the end of last year, the UFU engaged with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on a consultation to tackle agricultural ammonia emissions. Mitigations such as air scrubbers, which remove pollutants through a chemical reaction, were explored. The production of CO2 emissions and methane in the animal sector continues to be a concern. But without Stormont in place, progress has been glacial.

David Brown believes that thinking local, and thwarting the trend to import cheap food from around the world, will help climate concerns. “The UK is only 60% self-sufficient in food. That’s a point we’ve made time and again. Our emissions in the whole of Ireland are less than half the global average, so it makes no sense to bring food from the other side of the world that we can produce locally with lower emissions.” One of David’s central goals is to move the notion of food security to the top of the agenda among policy makers.

“The Westminster government and the UK has for decades had a cheap food policy. The common agriculture policy was to support incomes and therefore deliver cheap food.”

Covid and Brexit upset this policy, leading to increased cost of living and inflationary pressures upon food. The invasion of Ukraine, then, caused fertilizer prices to jump by 250%: unprecedented levels of inflation. The UFU recently called for a reassessment of the supply chain following news that feed and fertiliser importers experienced “major profits” over the past year. “In my five years at the UFU – four as a deputy president, and president for the past year – I have seen smaller producers from Northern Ireland – particularly in the vegetable sector – unable to make it as a business. It’s uneconomic and they have stopped producing. Supermarkets simply bring it from somewhere else in the world at a cheaper price.”

Food security, remarks the president, is intrinsically linked to environmental and economic sustainability. “Farmers can’t produce food below the cost of production. So when feed, fuel and fertilizer, increase beyond all reasonable expectation, the inevitable result is that [cost] will be passed on [to retailers].” There needs to be an acceptance among retailers and consumers, he says, that cheap food is no longer sustainable. “Forty or 50 years ago, people spent 30 or 40% of their income on their food. Pre the war in Ukraine, and before recent events, they were spending less than 10% in the UK.”

In 2023, David Brown has to deal with a number of animal health concerns. Bovine tuberculosis (bTB), a chronic respiratory disease of cattle, has been a particular worry. In 2018, Brown lost 16 of his own animals to the disease. A further two were removed in 2021. His farm was one of the lucky ones. “Some dairy herds have been completely wiped out. I have seen farmers in tears over this. They’re passionate about their animals and they get distressed when something of this nature arrives on their doorstep.”

UFU supports a DAERA strategy for a controlled cull of badgers, which supposedly spread bTB. “In hotspot areas, the badger population is the most obvious wildlife carrier of TB. I want to make absolutely clear this is not about eradication of badgers. This is about dealing with a disease that exists in the wildlife. For 60 or 70 years the Department of Agriculture has been removing animals without dealing with the sources or the transmitters of that disease. The end goal is a lower incidence of TB where we can then vaccinate the healthy badgers to protect them.”

Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) is another pressing animal health issue. Ulster farmers are still waiting for legislation around BVD to mirror that in the Republic. “Peer pressure” has played a role south of the border, where neighbouring farms are informed when a farmer’s herd tests positive for BVD, explains the UFU president. Under the proposed legislation, farmers not fully engaged in testing and dealing with infection in their herds will face restrictions and penalties. Stormont’s paralysis, however, has left farmers in limbo.

Like many other businesses, farmers must now contend with cryptic arrangements within the Windsor Framework, according to David Brown. While Framework lifts the ban on the import of British trees, plants and seed potatoes, not all plants and seeds are covered. Alongside a lack of detail around veterinary medicines, rules around the import of livestock are absent. Sheep farmers, in particular, remain hampered by restrictions in the trade of breeding stock, and sharing genetics, with farmers in Scotland and elsewhere in GB.

But the UFU president is optimistic that a satisfactory solution can be found – and he vows to keep negotiating on behalf of farmers until certainty is in sight.