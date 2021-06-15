The Ulster Business Podcast: Episode 44 - Elaine Birchall, SHS Group

The SHS Group chief speaks to John Mulgrew about pivoting amid the pandemic and looking ahead to a normalised economic environment

Elaine Birchall, is chief executive of one of Northern Ireland’s largest firms, SHS Group.

In this edition, she speaks to John Mulgrew about seeing a radical reduction in areas such as home and food services, which was compensated by a surge in grocery and convenience, amid the pandemic.

On Brexit, Elaine says while it was largely prepared for the challenges, it come cases it saw a doubling or tripling of transport costs and shipping times.

She says the ability to rebuild the economy post pandemic is based around opening, and being able to remain open. She says it’s unlikely we will be able to envisage a return to a base economic level for at least a year.